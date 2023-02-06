About Cookies on This Site

ผู้ชายกำลังเล่นเกมบนสมาร์ททีวี

สมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว ราคาเท่าไหร่ ภาพสวยคมชัดเหนือระดับ

06/02/2023

Smart TV 55 นิ้ว ยกระดับการเล่นเกมขั้นสุดยอด

Smart TV 55 นิ้ว เลือกแบบไหนตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์

เทคโนโลยีทีวีมีความก้าวหน้าอย่างมากในช่วงไม่กี่ปีที่ผ่านมา คุณภาพของภาพ เสียง และเทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะที่ถูกเพิ่มเติมเข้ามา ได้มอบประสบการณ์รับชมที่ดียิ่งขึ้นให้กับผู้ใช้อย่างมาก เห็นได้จากการแสดงผลแบบ 4K Ultra HD ที่มีความละเอียดมากกว่า Full HD ถึงสี่เท่า ทำให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัดและมีรายละเอียดมากขึ้น ทีวี OLED ที่ให้หน้าจอดำสนิท สีสันที่สดใส และระดับคอนทราสต์ที่ยอดเยี่ยมรวมถึง QLED TV ที่ใช้เทคโนโลยีควอนตัมดอท เพื่อเพิ่มความแม่นยำของสี ความสว่าง และคุณภาพของภาพโดยรวม ซึ่งทั้งหมดนี้ทำให้การรับชมคอนเทนต์บันเทิงต่าง ๆ และการเล่นเกมได้อรรถรสมากยิ่งขึ้น สำหรับบทความนี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำ สมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว ภาพสวยคมชัดเหนือระดับ ที่จะมามอบสุดยอดประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงแบบครบรสให้ได้ทราบกัน.

วิธีเลือกสมาร์ททีวี ให้เหมาะสมกับการใช้งาน

ก่อนตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวียี่ห้อไหนดี มีหลายปัจจัยที่ต้องพิจารณา เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าเหมาะสมกับความต้องการของคุณ ต่อไปนี้คือประเด็นสำคัญที่จะช่วยให้คุณตัดสินใจได้อย่างถูกต้องเหมาะสม.

• จอแสดงผลและขนาด
พิจารณาขนาดจอแสดงผลที่เหมาะกับพื้นที่และความต้องการในการรับชม ตัดสินใจเลือกระหว่างแผง LCD, LED, OLED หรือ QLED ตามงบประมาณและคุณภาพของภาพที่ต้องการ มองหาความละเอียดอย่างน้อย 1080p (Full HD) หรือสูงกว่า เช่น ทีวี 4K หรือ 8K เพื่อภาพที่คมชัดยิ่งขึ้น.

• ระบบปฏิบัติการและคุณสมบัติอัจฉริยะ
ตรวจสอบระบบปฏิบัติการของทีวี เนื่องจากเป็นตัวกำหนดคุณสมบัติอัจฉริยะและแอปที่มี ตัวเลือกยอดนิยม ได้แก่ Android TV, webOS, Tizen และ Roku TV ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่ารองรับแอปที่คุณต้องการ อาทิ Netflix, Hulu ฯลฯ และมี Wi-Fi ในตัวเพื่อการเชื่อมต่อที่ง่ายดาย.

• การเชื่อมต่อและพอร์ต
ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าทีวีมีพอร์ต HDMI เพียงพอที่จะเชื่อมต่ออุปกรณ์ของคุณ (เครื่องเล่นเกม เครื่องเล่น Blu-ray ฯลฯ) รวมถึงพอร์ต USB สำหรับการเล่นสื่อและอุปกรณ์ต่อพ่วงอื่นๆ หากคุณใช้เสาอากาศแบบ over-the-air ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าทีวีมีอินพุตเสาอากาศ.

• คุณภาพเสียง
พิจารณาลำโพงหรือระบบเสียงในตัวของทีวี มองหารุ่นที่มีคุณภาพเสียงที่ดีหรือพิจารณาลงทุนในลำโพงภายนอกหรือซาวด์บาร์เพื่อประสบการณ์เสียงที่ดียิ่งขึ้น.

• HDR และ Dolby Vision
เทคโนโลยี High Dynamic Range (HDR) และ Dolby Vision ปรับปรุงคุณภาพของภาพโดยให้ช่วงสีที่กว้างขึ้นและคอนทราสต์ที่ดีขึ้น มองหาทีวีที่รองรับ HDR10 หรือ HDR10+ เพื่อประสิทธิภาพภาพที่ดีขึ้น.

• อัตราการรีเฟรชและเวลาตอบสนอง
หากคุณเป็นเกมเมอร์หรือชอบเนื้อหาที่เคลื่อนไหวเร็ว ให้พิจารณาทีวีที่มีอัตราการรีเฟรชสูง (เช่น 120Hz หรือ 240Hz) และเวลาตอบสนองต่ำเพื่อลดการเบลอของภาพเคลื่อนไหวและความล่าช้าของอินพุต.

• ราคาที่เหมาะสม
กำหนดงบประมาณสำหรับการซื้อสมาร์ททีวีและเปรียบเทียบราคาในรุ่นต่าง ๆ อ่านบทวิจารณ์และพิจารณาความคุ้มค่าโดยรวม รวมถึงคุณสมบัติ ประสิทธิภาพ ความทนทานในระยะยาว และบริการหลังการขาย.

• ประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงาน
ตรวจสอบอัตราการใช้พลังงานของสมาร์ททีวี เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าทีวีประหยัดพลังงาน ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเงินค่าไฟฟ้าและลดผลกระทบต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมได้.

• ชื่อเสียงของแบรนด์และการรับประกัน
พิจารณาแบรนด์สมาร์ททีวีที่มีชื่อเสียง เป็นที่รู้จักในด้านคุณภาพและการบริการลูกค้าเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าคุณได้รับความคุ้มครองในกรณีที่มีข้อบกพร่องหรือปัญหาเกิดขึ้น.

• บทวิจารณ์และคำแนะนำ
อ่านบทวิจารณ์ของลูกค้า ความคิดเห็นของผู้เชี่ยวชาญ ขอคำแนะนำจากเพื่อนหรือสมาชิกในครอบครัวที่มีประสบการณ์เกี่ยวกับสมาร์ททีวีรุ่นดังกล่าวก่อนซื้อ เพื่อประกอบการตัดสินใจ.

Smart TV 55 นิ้ว รุ่นไหนดี ภาพ เสียงคมชัด

LG Smart TV รุ่น OLED55G2

ทีวี LG OLED evo เปล่งแสงเอง สว่างและคมชัดยิ่งขึ้น

 

ทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55G2 ดีไซน์บางติดผนังดุจงานศิลป์ หน้าจอ OLED evo เปล่งแสงเอง สว่างและคมชัดยิ่งขึ้น ชิปประมวลผล a9 Gen 5 AI ยกระดับภาพ 4K ปรับปรุงวัตถุในพื้นหน้าและพื้นหลัง เพิ่มความลึกที่เป็นธรรมชาติ และทำให้สีมีความสดใสอย่างน่าทึ่งและแม่นยำ ระบบเสียง Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ภาพเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์ 4.2 Ch/60W พลังเสียง 60 วัตต์ เสียงรอบทิศทาง 4.2Ch รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง LG ThinQ AI.

LG Smart TV รุ่น OLED55C2

ทีวี LG OLED evo ประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงเหนือระดับ

 

ทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55C2 หน้าจอ OLED evo เปล่งแสงได้เองมอบโลกใบใหม่ที่สดใส สว่างและคมชัดขึ้น ชิปประมวลผล a9 Gen 5 AI ยกระดับภาพ 4K ให้ความสว่างเพิ่มขึ้นสูงสุด 20% ภาพดูโดดเด่นยิ่งขึ้นด้วยประสิทธิภาพแสงที่เหนือกว่า Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ให้สีสดใสอย่างน่าทึ่งและแม่นยำ คอนทราสต์ที่ไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด ให้สีดำที่ลึกที่สุดเพื่อคอนทราสต์ที่คมชัดในทุก ๆ ช่วงแสง Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ภาพเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์ 2.2 Ch/40W พลังเสียง 40 วัตต์ เสียงรอบทิศทาง 2.2Ch G-Sync & FreeSync เล่นเกมได้ต่อเนื่องและราบรื่น รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง LG ThinQ AI.

LG Smart TV รุ่น OLED55B2

ทีวี LG OLED สีสดใสอย่างน่าทึ่งและแม่นยำ

 

ทีวี LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55B2 ความสวยงามมาพร้อมความชาญฉลาด เทคโนโลยี Self-lighting OLED สร้างความดำสนิท สีสมสันสมจริง ชิปประมวลผล a7 Gen5 AI Processor ชิปประมวลผลที่ยกระดับภาพ 4K ความลึกที่เป็นธรรมชาติ สีสดใสอย่างน่าทึ่งและแม่นยำ คอนทราสต์ที่ไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด ให้สีดำที่ลึกที่สุดเพื่อคอนทราสต์ที่คมชัดในทุก ๆ ช่วงแสง Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ภาพเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์ G-Sync & FreeSync เล่นเกมได้ต่อเนื่องและราบรื่น 2.0 Ch/20W พลังเสียง 20 วัตต์ เสียงรอบทิศทาง 2.0Ch รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง LG ThinQ AI.

LG Smart TV รุ่น OLED55A2

ทีวี LG OLED สร้างความดำสนิท สีสมสันสมจริง

 

ทีวี LG OLED 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED55A2 ดีไซน์เพรียวบางและคล่องตัว มาพร้อมระบบ Self-lighting OLED สร้างความดำสนิท สีสมสันสมจริง ชิปประมวลผล a7 Gen5 AI Processor ชิปประมวลผลที่ยกระดับภาพ 4K จินตนาการที่ไม่มีใครเทียบ เพิ่มขอบเขตความลึกให้สูงสุด เพื่อคุณภาพของภาพที่เหมือนจริง Refresh rate 60Hz แสดงภาพ 60 ภาพต่อวินาที Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos เสียงรอบทิศทางอันดื่มด่ำ 2.0 Ch/20W พลังเสียง 20 วัตต์ ระบบเสียง 2.0 Ch รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง LG ThinQ AI.
สำหรับท่านใดที่กำลังตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวี 55 นิ้ว คงได้ทราบกันแล้วถึงคุณสมบัติที่โดดเด่นของทั้ง 4 รุ่นที่กล่าวข้างต้น ซึ่งทั้งหมดเป็นเพียงแค่ส่วนหนึ่งเท่านั้น ความจริงแล้ว LG ยังมี Smart TV 55 นิ้ว อีกหลากหลายรุ่นให้ผู้สนใจเข้าไปเลือกชมและเลือกซื้อมาใช้งานที่บ้านอีกเพียบ หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

