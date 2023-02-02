About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ผู้หญิงกำลังนั่งชมซีรีส์ในห้องนั่งเล่น

qled กับ oled สำหรับทีวี ต่างกันอย่างไร ควรเลือกซื้อแบบไหนดี?

02/02/2023

เพลิดเพลินกับซีรีส์ที่ชอบ ด้วยสมาร์ททีวี LG QNED

คลายข้อสงสัย QLED และ OLED เหมือนหรือต่างกัน

นับตั้งแต่อดีตจนถึงปัจจุบันเห็นได้ว่า TV เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ให้ข้อมูลข่าวสารและความบันเทิงได้เปลี่ยนจากจอขาวดำเป็นจอสี จอโค้งเป็นจอแบน และเปลี่ยนทีวีธรรมดาไปเป็น Smart TV ที่สามารถเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตได้ ช่วยให้คุณรับชมความบันเทิงได้หลายรูปแบบมากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นฟังเพลงออนไลน์ รับชมวิดีโอบน YouTube สืบค้นข้อมูลบนเครือข่ายอินเทอร์เน็ต หรือดูซีรีส์จากแพลตฟอร์มสตรีมมิ่ง อย่าง WeTV VIU Netflix หรือ HBO Go นอกจากนี้สมาร์ททีวีรุ่นใหม่ยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีจอภาพที่ช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสและความเพลิดเพลินในการรับชม โดยเทคโนโลยีจอภาพที่ได้รับความนิยมในทุกวันนี้ คือ หน้าจอแบบ QLED และ OLED แล้วเทคโนโลยีจอภาพทั้ง 2 แบบมีความแตกต่างกันอย่างไร เลือกหน้าจอ Smart TV แบบไหนถึงตอบโจทย์ความต้องการ วันนี้ LG ขอพาทุกคนไปไขความข้องใจกัน

รู้ก่อนซื้อ Smart TV แบบไหนเหมาะกับบ้านคุณ

แม้สมาร์ททีวีที่วางจำหน่ายอยู่ในท้องตลาดถูกพัฒนาแบบก้าวกระโดดไปไกล โดยเฉพาะเรื่องของเทคโนโลยีหน้าจอภาพที่ให้ภาพที่มีความละเอียด สีสันสวยคมชัดสมจริง แต่เวลาเลือกซื้อ Smart TV มาใช้งานที่บ้าน คอนโด หรือออฟฟิศมีเรื่องที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณาไม่น้อย เพื่อให้ได้สมาร์ททีวีที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานมากที่สุด

ขนาดหน้าจอ TV

สำหรับขนาดหน้าจอทีวี ที่เลือกซื้อควรมีระยะห่างในการนั่งดู TV ที่เหมาะสมและไม่ทำร้ายดวงตาในระยะยาว นั่นคือถ้าเลือกซื้อสมาร์ททีวีขนาด 32 นิ้ว ระยะห่างในการรับชมที่เหมาะสม คือ 1.50 เมตร หรือน้อยกว่านั้น ขณะเดียวกันหากอยากได้ TV ที่หน้าจอใหญ่ถึง 60 นิ้ว ระยะห่างในการรับชมควรอยู่ที่ประมาณ 2.25-2.60 เมตร ดังนั้นก่อนซื้อทีวีเครื่องใหม่ลองวัดจุดที่วางทีวีกับจุดที่นั่งชมว่าอยู่ในระยะห่างที่ช่วยเซฟดวงตาหรือไม่

ความละเอียดของทีวี

หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่าความละเอียดหรือความคมชัดของจอภาพ ส่งผลต่อการรับชมความบันเทิงที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอทีวี ยิ่งหน้าจอ TV มีความละเอียดสูงภาพที่ได้รับชมยิ่งมีสีสันที่สม่ำเสมอ ไม่ว่าจะมองจากมุมไหนก็สวยงามสมจริง โดยความละเอียดของทีวีที่พบได้ในปัจจุบัน มีดังนี้

● ระดับ HD มีความละเอียดอยู่ที่ 1366 x 768 พิกเซล เป็นมาตรฐานความคมชัดของจอภาพเบื้องต้น
● ระดับ Full HD มีความละเอียดอยู่ที่ 1920 x 1080 พิกเซล ให้ความละเอียดและเม็ดสีของภาพที่คมชัดจัดเต็ม อีกทั้งยังสามารถดูหนังแบบ Blu-ray ได้อีกด้วย
● ระดับ UHD หรือ Ultra High Definition หรือ 4K มีความละเอียดอยู่ที่ 3840 x 2160 พิกเซล ซึ่งมากกว่า Full HD ถึง 4 เท่า ทำให้ภาพออกมาเสมือนจริง
● ระดับ 8K มาพร้อมความละเอียดสูงสุดถึง 7680 x 4320 Pixel มากกว่าเทคโนโลยีแบบ Full HD ถึง 16 เท่า ช่วยยกระดับการรับชมความบันเทิงในรูปแบบใหม่ที่น่าตื่นเต้น

ระบบเสียง

ระบบเสียงถือเป็นอีกหนึ่งเรื่องที่สำคัญไม่แพ้ขนาดหน้าจอและความละเอียดภาพของหน้าจอ TV เลยทีเดียว ด้วยเหตุนี้ก่อนซื้อควรหาข้อมูลหรือสอบถามพนักงานขายอย่างละเอียดว่า สมาร์ททีวีรุ่นที่สนใจมีคุณภาพเสียงที่ดีและชัดเจน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเสียงเบส เสียงพูด รวมถึง Sound Effect ต้องมีความสมดุลและไม่มีเสียงแตก เพื่อให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับการรับชมความบันเทิง

อัตรา Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate เป็นค่าที่บ่งบอกอัตราความถี่ในการแสดงผลบนหน้าจอ โดยหน้าจอแสดงผล Smart TV หลายรุ่นมีอัตรา Refresh Rate อยู่ที่ 60Hz นั่นคือสามารถแสดงภาพนิ่งได้ 60 ภาพต่อวินาที ซึ่งเร็วจนมองด้วยตาเปล่าไม่ทัน แต่เพื่อให้ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอทีวีมีความลื่นไหลมากยิ่งขึ้น แบรนด์ผู้ผลิตได้เร่งพัฒนาอัตรา Refresh Rate ให้สูงขึ้น เพื่อให้ภาพที่แสดงออกมามีความต่อเนื่องและเรียบเนียนมากขึ้น แสดงว่าหากคุณอยากได้สมาร์ททีวีที่แสดงภาพได้นุ่มนวลและเล่นราบรื่นมากยิ่งขึ้น ควรเลือกซื้อ Smart TV รุ่นที่มี Refresh Rate มากกว่า 120 Hz ขึ้นไป

บริการหลังการขาย

บริการหลังการขาย Smart TV แต่ละแบรนด์มีความสำคัญมาก ฉะนั้นอย่าลืมสอบถามและศึกษาเกี่ยวกับบริการหลังการขายว่าเป็นอย่างไร มีการรับประกันสินค้าหรือไม่ ถ้ามีรับประกันนานกี่ปี ศูนย์บริการหรือศูนย์ซ่อมสามารถหาได้ง่าย ไปจนถึงการให้คำแนะนำด้านการใช้งานและคำปรึกษาต่าง ๆ เมื่อเกิดเหตุขัดข้องขึ้น

เว็บสตรีมมิ่งบนหน้าจอสมาร์ททีวี

รับชมคอนเทนต์ด้วยคุณภาพระดับ 4K ผ่านสมาร์ททีวี QLED และ OLED

ทำความรู้จักสมาร์ททีวี QLED และ OLED

จอ QLED คืออะไร

QLED TV หรือ Quantum-Dot Light-Emitting Diode TV เป็นหน้าจอ LED ที่ใช้เทคโนโลยีควอนตัมดอท (Quantum Dot) มาเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในส่วนของการแสดงผล ทำให้ภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอทีวีมีทั้งความสว่างและสีสันที่สวยงามกว่าจอรุ่นอื่น ๆ หากถามว่าจอ QLED ดีไหม ? ขอบอกว่า QLED TV มีจุดเด่นที่น่าสนใจดังนี้

● QLED TV สามารถแสดงสีสันที่สวยสมจริงแบบเหนือชั้นทุกมุมมอง ไม่ว่าจะรับชมทีวีในสภาพแวดล้อมที่สว่างหรือมืดมิด
● ภาพที่ปรากฎบนจอทีวี QLED มีความคมชัดระดับ HDR 1500 ทำให้เก็บรายละเอียดของภาพได้อย่างล้ำลึกเสมือนจ้องผ่านหน้าต่างมากกว่าดูทีวี
● รูปลักษณ์ของจอทีวี QLED มีลักษณะเพรียวบาง ดูเรียบหรู โดยสมาร์ททีวี QLED บางรุ่นนอกจากสวยงามแล้วยังประหยัดพื้นที่จัดวางหรือติดตั้งอีกด้วย

จอ OLED คืออะไร

OLED ย่อมาจาก Organic Light-Emitting Diode TV เป็นเทคโนโลยีอีกแบบที่ได้รับความนิยม เนื่องจากสมาร์ททีวีที่ใช้จอ OLED ให้สีสันที่ตรงและคมชัดกว่าจอ LEDนอกจากนี้ จอภาพ OLED ยังมีจุดเด่นที่น่าสนใจ ดังนี้

● จอภาพ OLED ไม่มีแสง Backlight ทำให้ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอทีวีสวยงามคมชัดและไม่หลอกตา ช่วยให้ภาพในบริเวณที่มืดนั้นสมจริงมากขึ้น ทั้งยังช่วยประหยัดพลังงานได้มากกว่าทีวีประเภทอื่น
● วัสดุที่ใช้ทำจอภาพ OLED มีความยืดหยุ่นสูง สามารถปรับรูปร่างหน้าจอให้โค้งงอได้
● มีมุมมองกว้างถึงเกือบ 180 องศา

ไขคำตอบ สมาร์ททีวี QLED และ OLED ต่างกันอย่างไร เลือกแบบไหนดี

ความเข้มข้นของสี

หลายคนอาจไม่รู้ว่าระดับความเข้มข้นของสีเป็นแสงที่ส่องผ่านเม็ดพิกเซลสี ซึ่งทำให้ภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอทีวีมีเฉดสีที่แตกต่างกันออกไปตั้งแต่มืดที่สุดจนถึงสว่างที่สุด โดยจอภาพ QLED สามารถแสดงเฉดสีบนหน้าจอได้อย่างแม่นยำช่วยให้คุณสัมผัสสีสันได้อย่างเต็มอิ่ม แตกต่างจากจอภาพ OLED ที่ไม่สามารถแสดงสีบนภาพที่มีความสว่างมาก เป็นผลให้เฉดสีดังกล่าวดูจางลงกว่าที่ควร

การแสดงผลแบบ HDR

สำหรับการแสดงผลแบบ HDR มีผลต่อการรับชมภาพยนตร์ แอ็กชันหรือฉากที่ต้องการเห็นรายละเอียดแบบชัด ๆ ซึ่งจอภาพ QLED แสดงผลแบบ HDR สูงถึง 1,500-2,000 nit ใกล้เคียงกับระดับแสงสว่างตามธรรมชาติที่สายตามนุษย์สามารถมองเห็นได้ เรียกว่าไม่ต้องเร่งความสว่างหน้าจอก็สามารถชมรายละเอียดตัวร้ายที่กำลังยืนแอบอยู่ในมุมมืดได้อย่างชัดเจน ขณะที่จอภาพ OLED ให้ค่าการแสดงผล HDR เพียงแค่ครึ่งหนึ่งของ QLED เท่านั้น เป็นผลให้ภาพบนหน้าจอขาดรายละเอียดของภาพไปไม่น้อยทีเดียว

มุมมองของการรับชม

จอภาพ QLED มาพร้อมอัตราการกระจายแสงบนหน้าจอที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง ทำให้คุณสามารถรับความบันเทิงได้ทุกมุมมอง ไม่ว่าจะนั่งอยู่ด้านซ้าย ด้านขวา หรือตรงกลางหน้าจอ สีภาพที่ปรากฎยังคงมีความคมชัดเช่นเดิม ขณะที่จอภาพ OLED มีมุมมองของการรับชมที่จำกัดต้องนั่งตรงกลางหน้าจอถึงเห็นสีภาพไม่ผิดเพี้ยน
มาถึงตรงนี้คงพอมองออกแล้วว่า จอภาพ QLED และ OLED มีความแตกต่างกันตรงจุดไหนบ้าง หากถามว่าควรซื้อสมาร์ททีวีที่ใช้เทคโนโลยี QLED หรือ OLED ดี ? คำตอบ ขึ้นอยู่กับความพึงพอใจของผู้ใช้งานเป็นหลัก หากคุณให้ความสำคัญกับความสมจริงของภาพและสี ไปจนถึงให้มุมมองการรับชมที่กว้างกว่าเดิม TV ที่ใช้จอภาพ QLED ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์ แต่ถ้าอยากเซฟเงินในกระเป๋าจอภาพแบบ OLED ก็น่าสนใจไม่น้อย เพราะให้สีสันที่สวยคมชัดในระดับหนึ่ง

เลือกซื้อ QLED กับ OLED ยี่ห้อไหนดี

สมาร์ททีวีที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีจอภาพแบบ QLED และ OLED มีคุณสมบัติที่แตกต่างกันออกไป ส่วนจะเลือกสมาร์ททีวีแบบไหนมาใช้งานที่บ้านก็ขึ้นอยู่กับความชื่นชอบหรือไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณเป็นหลัก เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการตัดสินใจลองมาดูลิสต์ทีวี QLED และ OLED ที่หยิบมาแนะนำกัน

สมาร์ททีวี LG QNED รุ่น 75QNED86SQA

สมาร์ททีวี LG QNED รุ่น 75QNED86SQA

สมาร์ททีวี LG มาพร้อมแอป LG ThinQ AI สั่งงานได้ง่ายด้วยเสียง

สมาร์ททีวี LG QNED รุ่น 75QNED86SQA ขนาด 75 นิ้ว มาพร้อมกับระบบอัจฉริยะมากมายที่ช่วยเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายเวลาใช้งาน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ AI ฟังก์ชันที่ช่วยให้คุณสามารถสั่งการทีวีได้ด้วยเสียง รวมถึงมี Magic Remote ที่จะทำให้คุณเข้าถึงการใช้งานทีวีรุ่นนี้ได้อย่างง่ายดายมากขึ้น ในส่วนของการแสดงผลก็มีความละเอียดหน้าจอแบบ 4K ให้สีภาพที่คมชัด สดใส และมองเห็นรายละเอียดต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างชัดเจน เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการแสดงผลผ่านชิป α7 Gen5 AI Processor พร้อม Quantum Dot NanoCell แสดงภาพที่มีสีสันสดใสอย่างเจิดจรัส รองรับภาพ HDR มี Refresh rate 120 Hz แสดงภาพ 120 ภาพต่อวินาที อีกทั้งยังเข้าถึงแหล่งรวมความบันเทิงได้ง่าย ๆ และสมาร์ททีวี LG QNED รุ่นนี้มีฟีเจอร์ Sports Alert ช่วยแจ้งเตือนก่อนการแข่งขันสำหรับทีมโปรดที่คุณเลือกไว้ พร้อมบอกผลคะแนนได้แบบเรียลไทม์ ที่สำคัญนอกจากใช้รับชมภาพยนตร์หรือคอนเทนต์ต่าง ๆ แล้ว ยังสามารถนำมาใช้ประกอบการเล่นเกมคอนโซลได้อีกด้วย เอาเป็นว่าหากคุณกำลังมองหาสมาร์ททีวีจอใหญ่ เต็มตาที่จัดเต็มด้วยคุณภาพอย่าลืมนึกถึงสมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่นนี้

สมาร์ททีวี LG QNED รุ่น 75QNED99

สมาร์ททีวี LG QNED รุ่น 75QNED99

สมาร์ททีวี LG ให้ภาพคมชัดทุกรายละเอียดมีสีสันที่สมจริง

ด้วยเทคโนโลยีเฉพาะอย่าง Quantum Dot NanoCell มอบภาพที่มีสีสันสดใสและคมชัดทุกรายละเอียด แถมสมาร์ททีวี LG QNED รุ่น 75QNED99 ยังใช้ α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K ชิปประมวลผลที่ใช้อัลกอริทึม Deep Learning เพื่อวิเคราะห์พร้อมปรับเปลี่ยนภาพและเสียงโดยอัตโนมัติ คุณจึงรับชมทุกสิ่งที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอสมาร์ททีวี LG QNED ได้อย่างสวยงามตระการตายิ่งขึ้น นอกจากนี้ดีไซน์ของทีวียังมีความบางสวย เมื่อประกอบกับภาพคมชัด เสียงทรงพลัง แถมยังสามารถเชื่อมต่อกับอินเทอร์เน็ตได้อีกด้วย ถือเป็น Smart TV อีกรุ่นที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED83C2

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED83C2

เพิ่มอรรถรสการรับชมความบันเทิงในรูปแบบที่ไม่ธรรมดาด้วยสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED

สำหรับสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED83C2 จัดเต็มพร้อมจออลังการถึง 83 นิ้ว ความละเอียดภาพคมชัดระดับ 4K ช่วยให้คุณรับชมความบันเทิงได้อย่างไร้ขีดจำกัด ทั้งมาพร้อมชิปประมวลผล α9 Gen5 AI Processor ช่วยปรับเปลี่ยนภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอให้มีความสวยงามเป็นธรรมชาติมากขึ้น รวมถึงมี Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยมอบประสบการณ์การรับชมความบันเทิงเหมือนนั่งอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ ขณะที่สายกีฬาที่ไม่อยากพลาดการแข่งขันฟุตบอลนัดสำคัญทางแบรนด์ LG ได้สอดแทรกฟีเจอร์ Sports Alerts เข้ามาในสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่นนี้ เพื่อทำหน้าที่แจ้งเตือนแมตช์การแข่งขันของคุณในทันทีแม้จะรับชมรายการอื่นก็ตาม พร้อมมีระบบเสียง Bluetooth Surround Sound ทำให้คุณรู้สึกเหมือนนั่งชมอยู่ติดขอบสนาม

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED77G2

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED77G2

สมาร์ททีวี LG ภาพคมละเอียดและสีสันที่ชัดสมจริง อัดแน่นไปด้วยฟังก์ชันน่าสนใจ

ปิดท้ายด้วยสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED77G2 ที่มีความโดดเด่นด้วย α9 Gen5 AI Processor ซึ่งเข้ามาช่วยปรับปรุงความชัดเจนและความถูกต้องของภาพให้มีความคมชัดและสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น ทั้งมาพร้อม Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ระบบเสียงคุณภาพในระดับโรงภาพยนตร์ เพื่อความบันเทิงเต็มรูปแบบของผู้ใช้งาน นอกจากนี้ยังมี AMD FreeSync Premium เทคโนโลยีที่ติดตั้งอยู่ภายในจอมอนิเตอร์แบรนด์ LG เข้ามาช่วยให้การเล่นเกม ลื่นไหล ไม่เกิดปัญหาภาพกระตุก หรืออาการหน่วงในระหว่างการเล่นเกม และนี่คือสมาร์ททีวี LG ที่ใช้เทคโนโลยีจอภาพแบบ QNED และ OLED บางส่วนที่แนะนำ นอกจากเป็นทีวีจอแบนมีดีไซน์สวย ยังอัดแน่นไปด้วยนวัตกรรมภาพและเสียงขั้นสุดจาก LG ทำให้การรับชมคอนเทนต์เพื่อความบันเทิง การแข่งขันกีฬา ไปจนถึงการเล่นเกมเพลิดเพลินมากกว่าเดิม หากสนใจสมาร์ททีวี LG หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทอื่น สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

● ทีวีควรวางสูงจากพื้นเท่าไหร่ เช็คก่อนติดตั้ง ไร้ปัญหาตามมา
● ทีวี LG OLED กับ UHD โดดเด่นต่างกันอย่างไร
● ข้อควรรู้ Smart TV กับ Android TV ต่างกันอย่างไร?