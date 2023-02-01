About Cookies on This Site

คู่รักกำลังนอนดูหนัง

รวมหนัง-ซีรีส์วาเลนไทน์ เสิร์ฟโมเมนต์หวาน รับวันแห่งความรัก

01/02/2023

แนะนำหนังรักต้อนรับวันวาเลนไทน์

วาเลนไทน์ชวนหวานใจดูหนังรักเพลิน ๆ ฮิตตลอดกาล

 

หนังและซีรีส์รักโรแมนติก ถือเป็นหนึ่งประเภทหนังที่ได้รับความนิยมเสมอมา เพราะหนังรักโรแมนติกไม่ได้มีเพียงแค่ฉากหวานน้ำตาลเรียกพี่เท่านั้น แต่สอดแทรกข้อคิดเตือนใจหลายมุมมองให้คนโสดและคนมีคู่ได้คิดตามเสมอ ดังนั้นหนังรักจึงไม่จำเป็นต้องจบลงที่ความสมบูรณ์แบบเสมอไป บางเรื่องอาจจบลงด้วยความแฮปปี้ บางเรื่องอาจไม่สมหวัง หรือบางเรื่องอาจพลิกโพลจบลงด้วยความเศร้าเคล้าน้ำตาที่อาบแก้ม (คนดู) แต่ปฏิเสธไม่ได้เลยว่าเรื่องราวที่เกิดขึ้นทั้งหมด มักสร้างความทรงจำและความประทับใจให้กับคนดูได้เป็นอย่างดี ดังนั้นเพื่อเป็นการต้อนรับเทศกาลแห่งความรัก วันนี้LG รวมลิสต์หนัง-ซีรีส์วาเลนไทน์หลากหลายรสชาติมาแนะนำ มาดูกันว่ามีเรื่องไหนที่คุณโปรดปรานจนยกขึ้นหิ้งหนังรักสุดโปรดในดวงใจได้บ้าง

ดูหนังรักโรแมนติกที่บ้านยังไงให้สนุก ฟินเพลินไม่ง้อโรงหนัง

 

นอกจากการเตรียมหนังซีรีส์วาเลนไทน์เรื่องโปรดไว้ดูยาว ๆ กับหวานใจแล้ว การเนรมิตพื้นที่ในบ้านให้กลายเป็นห้องดูหนังขนาดเล็ก ถือเป็นเคล็ดลับสำคัญ ที่ช่วยให้คุณอินและฟินกับหนังตรงหน้าได้มากกว่าเดิม เพราะฉะนั้นก่อนแนะนำหนังรักแบบครบรส LG แนะนำไอเทมที่ควรเตรียมก่อนดูหนังที่บ้าน รับรองว่าช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศการดูหนังให้สมจริง ฟินจนลืมโรงหนังแน่นอน

จอใหญ่เต็มตาให้อรรถรสที่ดีกว่า

 

สิ่งหนึ่งที่ทำให้คนส่วนใหญ่ชอบดูหนังในโรงภาพยนตร์ เป็นเพราะจอภาพขนาดใหญ่เต็มตา ช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสการรับชมให้สมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น ซึ่งปัจจุบันไม่ว่าจะเป็นสมาร์ททีวี แล็ปท็อป จอคอมพิวเตอร์ล้วนมีความคมชัดจัดเต็ม ภาพสวย เหมาะสำหรับดูหนังเรื่องโปรดให้อินมากกว่าเดิม ดังนั้นหากคุณกำลังมองหาไอเทมดูหนังคุณภาพดี LG แนะนำไอเทมอัจฉริยะ ดังนี้

เด็กกำลังนั่งดูหนังผ่านทีวี LG

ทีวี LG OLED เติมเต็มอรรถรสการรับชมภาพยนตร์ให้สวยสมจริง

 

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED83C2เพิ่มความสวยสดใสของพิกเซลที่สว่างด้วยตัวเอง พร้อมยกระดับการปรับแต่งด้วยหน่วยประมวลผล α9 Gen 5 AI และให้ความสว่างเพิ่มขึ้นสูงสุด 20% สีมีความสดใส แม่นยำ มีความเป็นธรรมชาติ นอกจากนี้ยังมีการปรับปรุง Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro ใช้บล็อกกว่า 5,000 บล็อกบนหน้าจอ เพื่อ HDR ที่สดใส เต็มอิ่มกับพลังเสียงรอบทิศทาง ผสมผสานเสียงแบบ 2 ช่องให้เป็นเสียงช่อง 7.1.2 เสมือนว่าคุณเป็นตัวละครหลักของภาพยนตร์ ดีไซน์หน้าจอไร้รอยต่อ เพรียวบาง ช่วยให้คุณดื่มด่ำกับภาพยนตร์ได้แบบเต็มที่ โดยไม่มีอะไรมารบกวนมุมมองของคุณ รองรับการเล่นเกมผ่านหน้าจอด้วย Dolby Vision Gaming 4K ที่ 120Hz เล่นเกมได้อย่างลื่นไหล สมจริง ควบคุมการใช้งานได้ผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น ThinQ AI

 

แล็ปท็อป LG

LG gram 15.6 หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ น้ำหนักเบา ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน

 

เปลี่ยนบรรยากาศการดูหนัง-ซีรีส์ผ่านแล็ปท็อปด้วยLG gram 15.6” แล็ปท็อปสุดบางเฉียบ หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่จุใจ 15.6 นิ้ว น้ำหนักเบาเพียง 1.12 กก. ตัวเครื่องกะทัดรัด ใช้งานสะดวก พร้อมจอแสดงผล Full HD IPS (1920X1080) สีสันสดใสและให้ภาพที่แม่นยำในทุกมุมมอง ดีไซน์หน้าจอแบบเส้นตรงมินิมอลที่มีบานพับซ่อน ช่วยลดปัญหาสิ่งรบกวนขณะใช้งาน ดูหนัง-ซีรีส์รักเพลิน ๆ กับจอตรงหน้าแบบไม่มีอะไรมากั้น คีย์บอร์ดแม่นยำ ใช้งานง่าย ทำงานด้วยหน่วยประมวลผล Intel® Core™ เจเนอเรชัน 11 อันทรงพลัง มาพร้อมกราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe LG Gram ประสิทธิภาพรวดเร็ว สร้างเนื้อหา คอนเทนต์ ดูหนัง ฟังเพลง เล่นเกม และสตรีมเกมได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม

 

จอเกม LG

LG 48GQ900 จอเกมสุดปัง ตอบสนองการใช้งานอย่างรวดเร็ว

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor รุ่น 48GQ900 ให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับจอแสดงผล UHD 4K OLED ขนาด 48 นิ้ว ที่แสดงถึงความชัด ความโดดเด่น และเติมเต็มภาพสวยสมจริงด้วย HDR10 คอนทราสต์แบบไดนามิก พร้อม SELF-LIT OLED แสดงสีสันที่สวยสมบูรณ์ ตอบสนองได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยีพิเศษที่ช่วยป้องกันแสงสะท้อน LG 48GQ900 ให้อัตราการรีเฟรชสูงสุด 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) ที่ช่วยให้คุณเต็มอิ่มกับการเล่นเกมและดูหนัง-ซีรีส์ ความละเอียด UHD 4K ได้อย่างเต็มที่ และสูงถึง 120Hz (O/C 138Hz) โดยไม่ต้องใช้ DisplayPort หรือ HDMI มาพร้อมลำโพงสเตอริโอ 20W จำนวน 2 ตัว ที่ให้ความรู้สึกสมจริงยิ่งขึ้นด้วยเสียง 3D เสมือนจริงด้วย DTS Headphone:X. ดีไซน์สวยหรูหรา จะเล่นเกมหรือดูหนังก็เพลิน

ระบบเสียงดีช่วยเพิ่มความสมจริง

นอกจากขนาดจอภาพที่มีผลต่อการรับชมแล้ว คุณภาพเสียงเป็นอีกสิ่งที่ต้องมาควบคู่กันเสมอ เพราะสิ่งนี้ช่วยให้คุณสัมผัสได้ถึงอารมณ์ของนักแสดงที่ถูกถ่ายทอดออกมาทางเสียง ทั้งจังหวะ โทนการพูด กระทั่งเสียงหายใจในจังหวะลุ้นระทึกก็มีผลต่อการรับชมเช่นกัน ดังนั้นหากคุณพลาดรายละเอียดเหล่านี้ไปเพราะคุณภาพเสียงไม่ดี อาจทำให้คุณสัมผัสถึงสิ่งที่ภาพยนตร์ต้องการสื่อสารไม่ได้ ซึ่งนอกจากสมาร์ททีวี จอคอม แล็ปท็อป LG ที่มาพร้อมระบบเสียงสุดปังแล้ว หากต้องการเติมเต็มเสียงให้จัดเต็มมากขึ้น ลำโพง LG Sound Bar เป็นอีกตัวเลือกดี ๆ ที่ช่วยมอบประสบการณ์ทางด้านเสียงดังกระหึ่ม เป็นอีกไอเทมที่น่าสนใจเช่นกัน

สร้างบรรยากาศด้วยแอร์เย็น ๆ

นอกจากการสร้างบรรยากาศภายในห้องดูหนัง-ซีรีส์ ด้วยการเนรมิตห้องแบบปิด เก็บเสียง เพื่อป้องกันสิ่งรบกวนต่าง ๆ ที่ทำลายสมาธิการดูหนังแล้ว เมืองไทยที่ขึ้นชื่อว่าเป็นเมืองร้อน คงไม่มีอะไรช่วยสร้างความผ่อนคลายได้ดีไปกว่าเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ทำความเย็นได้อย่างดีเยี่ยมแน่นอน แถมเครื่องปรับอากาศสมัยใหม่ยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีเจ๋ง ๆ ที่ช่วยให้อากาศในบ้านสะอาด สดชื่น และยังเป็นเครื่องปรับอากาศกรองฝุ่น ที่ดีต่อสุขภาพคนในบ้านอีกด้วย

แอร์ LG ARTCOOL GREEN

แอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN สีใหม่ล่าสุดจาก LG

 

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1 เติมเต็มความเย็นสบายได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ DUAL Inverter ที่ประหยัดพลังงาน ประหยัดค่าไฟ ทนทาน ทำงานเสียงเงียบ และทำความเย็นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ทั้งยังมีฟังก์ชัน Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ มั่นใจอากาศสะอาด ปราศจากแบคทีเรียที่ยึดเกาะบนผิวได้มากกว่า 99.9% มีตัวกรอง Pre-Filter ช่วยดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่ขั้นตอนแรก พร้อม Fine Dust Filter กำฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก และ Auto Cleaning ที่เป็นระบบไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องปรับอากาศอย่างอัตโนมัติ มั่นใจได้เลยว่าเครื่องปรับอากาศสะอาด ไร้ความชื้น และพร้อมใช้งานอยู่เสมอ ควบคุมการใช้งานง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant ออกแบบดีไซน์สวยด้วยสีใหม่ สีเขียวมหาสมุทร Deep Green Ocean เหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้าน

 

เตรียมพร้อมของกินรองท้อง

ปิดท้ายการสร้างบรรยากาศด้วยขนม ของกินเล่น และเครื่องดื่มที่คุณและคนข้างกายโปรดปราน รับรองว่าช่วยสร้างสีสันให้บ้านของคุณกลายเป็นโรงหนังขนาดย่อมได้แน่นอน แต่แนะนำสักนิดว่าอย่ากินกันจนเพลิน ไม่เช่นนั้นอาจเสียเวลาเข้าห้องน้ำบ่อย ๆ จนกระทบอรรถรสในการรับชมหนังรัก-ซีรีส์สุดโรแมนติก

แนะนำซีรีส์และหนังวาเลนไทน์ โรแมนติกเกินต้าน เติมความหวานคู่รัก

18 Again

ซีรีส์เกาหลี 18 Again

18 Again / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

 

18 Again ซีรีส์เกาหลี netflix โรแมนติก ที่ได้มีการรีเมคมาจากหนังรักต่างประเทศ 17 Again แต่ได้มีการแต่งเติมรายละเอียดต่าง ๆ เข้าไปให้มีความลึกซึ้งมากกว่าเดิม ซีรีส์เรื่องนี้เล่าถึงชีวิตรักของ ‘ฮงแดยอง’ ที่ใช้ชีวิตคู่กับ ‘ชองดาจอง’ มานานกว่า 18 ปี โดยรักของพวกเขาเกิดขึ้นครั้งแรกเมื่อตอนอายุ 18 ปี เป็นช่วงวัยที่ทั้งสองต้องละทิ้งความฝันของตัวเองเพื่อเลี้ยงลูกแฝด และแน่นอนว่าการประคับประคองชีวิตรักของทั้งคู่ไม่ง่ายสักนิด ทั้งเรื่องเงิน งาน และความสัมพันธ์ จนทุกอย่างใกล้พังทลาย แต่แล้วฮงแดยองได้รับพรให้ตัวเองย้อนกลับไปวัย 18 ปีอีกครั้ง เมื่อโอกาสการทำความฝันใกล้แค่เอื้อม สุดท้ายแล้วเขาต้องเลือกระหว่างความฝันในวัย 18 หรือการรักษาครอบครัวเดียวที่มีอยู่เอาไว้ ใครชอบซีรีส์ที่มาพร้อมน้ำตาแห่งความปิติ เรื่องนี้ไม่ทำให้ผิดหวังแน่นอน

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix และ VIU

After

นักแสดงเรื่อง After

After ซีรีส์วัยรุ่นฝรั่ง / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

 

After ซีรีส์รักวัยรุ่นสุดร้อนแรง เป็นเรื่องราวที่เริ่มต้นขึ้นในวัยเรียนของหนุ่มสาว Hardin และ Tessa ที่ตกหลุมรักกันเหมือนวัยรุ่นทั่วไป โดย Hardin เป็นหนุ่มแบดบอยซ์สุดเกรี้ยวกราด แต่ Tessa เป็นหญิงสาวธรรมดาที่ตั้งใจเข้ามาทำตามความฝันในรั้วมหาวิทยาลัย โดยทั้งคู่ผ่านช่วงที่รักกันสุดขีด ทะเลาะเบาะแว้ง ปรับความเข้าใจ คืนดีกัน กระทั่งตกอยู่ในความสัมพันธ์ที่คลุมเครือเหมือนคู่รักหลายคู่ โดยซีรีส์เรื่องนี้มีให้ชมมากถึง 4 ซีซั่น และท้ายที่สุดความสัมพันธ์ของทั้งคู่จะไปในทิศทางไหนต้องติดตาม

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix
Now We’re Breaking Up

คู่พระนางในซีรีส์ Now We’re Breaking Up

Now We’re Breaking Up / ภาพจาก : www.viu.com

หากกำลังมองหาซีรีส์ที่เป็นผลงาน VIU Original แนะนำ Now We’re Breaking Up ที่พูดถึงเรื่องราวความรักต่างวัยระหว่างดีไซเนอร์สาว ‘ฮายอนอึน’ ที่ไม่เชื่อในเรื่องความรัก กับ ‘ยุนแจกุน’ ช่างภาพหนุ่มที่มีความเกี่ยวข้องกับความรักในอดีตของเธอ ความโดดเด่นของซีรีส์เรื่องนี้ไม่ได้พูดถึงเรื่องราวความรักของพระนางเท่านั้น แต่ยังแสดงความสัมพันธ์ผ่านมุมมองผ่านความสัมพันธ์หลายรูปแบบ ทั้งความรักแบบคู่รักทั่วไป คู่สามีภรรยา ครอบครัว และมิตรภาพของเพื่อนฝูง ทั้งยังมีความสวยงามของแฟชั่นเกาหลีให้ได้ดูเป็นระยะ ๆ ถือเป็นอีกซีรีส์น้ำดีที่มีครบทุกรสชาติ

ช่องทางการรับชม : VIU

Be With You

คู่พระนางในเรื่อง Be With You

Be With You / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

ใครมองหาหนังรักโรแมนติกซึ้ง ๆ พร้อมเรียกน้ำตาให้อาบสองแก้ม Be With You เป็นภาพยนตร์รักที่ไม่ทำให้คุณผิดหวังแน่นอน โดยเนื้อเรื่องเล่าถึงชีวิตของ ‘อูจิน’ ชายหนุ่มที่ต้องรับหน้าที่ดูแลลูกชายตามลำพัง หลังสูญเสียภรรยาอันเป็นที่รัก ‘ซูอา’ ที่เธอเคยทิ้งคำมั่นสัญญาเอาไว้ก่อนตาย ว่าเธอจะกลับมาหาเขาในฤดูฝนปีหน้าอย่างแน่นอน และสุดท้ายเธอก็ทำตามคำพูดจริง ๆ เธอได้ปรากฏตามสัญญาที่เคยให้ไว้ แต่มาพร้อมร่างกายที่ไม่เหลือความทรงจำใด ๆ เขาและลูกจะทำให้ความทรงจำดี ๆ ของเธอกลับมาได้หรือไม่ ท้ายที่สุดเรื่องราวความรักจะเป็นอย่างไรต้องติดตาม

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix
พี่มากพระโขนง

นักแสดงในเรื่องพี่มากพระโขนง

พี่มากพระโขนง / ภาพจาก : www.hotstar.com

ตำนานความรักของไทยอย่างแม่นาคกับพี่มาก ถูกนำไปสร้างเป็นหนังสยองขวัญที่มีความรักมาเป็นแรงแค้นหลายเรื่อง แต่หากใครต้องการชมแม่นาคในเวอร์ชั่นที่แปลกใหม่ อบอวลไปด้วยความรักบริสุทธิ์ พร้อมเติมเต็มด้วยเสียงหัวเราะจากชาวแก๊ง พี่มากพระโขนง เป็นลิสต์หนังที่เราแนะนำ ที่สำคัญเรื่องนี้ไม่ได้เป็นแนวสยองขวัญน่ากลัว หากแต่เป็นหนังที่แสดงถึงความรักระหว่างคู่รัก และกลุ่มเพื่อนได้อย่างลงตัว ใครมองหาหนังรักเบาสมอง ผ่อนคลายในวันวาเลนไทน์ เรื่องนี้ตอบโจทย์ได้ดีแน่นอน

ช่องทางการรับชม : Disney+ Hotstar
About Time

พระนางในเรื่อง About Time

About Time / ภาพจาก : www.netflix.com

หากถามถึงหนังรักโรแมนติกตลอดกาล แล้วไม่แนะนำเรื่อง About Time คงไม่ได้ ความโดดเด่นของภาพยนตร์เรื่องนี้คือพระเอกสามารถเดินทางข้ามเวลา เพื่อกลับไปแก้ไขสิ่งต่าง ๆ ที่เคยเกิดขึ้นได้ (ผู้ชายในครอบครัวพระเอกทำได้ทุกคน) นั่นจึงทำให้เขาใช้ความสามารถพิเศษนี้ ในการมัดใจหญิงสาวคนหนึ่งที่เขาหลงรัก แต่ท้ายที่สุดแล้วการเดินทางข้ามเวลาเพื่อแก้ไขบกพร่อง เป็นทางออกให้ความสัมพันธ์ดำเนินต่อไปได้จริงหรือไม่ หรือแท้จริงแล้วการใช้ชีวิตกับปัจจุบันเป็นทางเลือกที่ดีที่สุด คำตอบเป็นอย่างไรทุกคนต้องร่วมลุ้นไปพร้อม ๆ กัน แต่รับรองว่าหนังเรื่องนี้โรแมนติกดีงามต่อหัวใจน้อย ๆ ของคุณแน่นอน

ช่องทางการรับชม : Netflix

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นลิสต์หนังและซีรีส์วาเลนไทน์สุดโรแมนติก รวมครบทุกรสชาติที่ LG นำมาฝาก พร้อมแนะนำไอเทมปัง ๆ ที่ช่วยให้การดูหนังฟินมากกว่าเดิม วาเลนไทน์ที่ใกล้ถึงคู่รักคู่ไหนยังไม่มีแพลนเที่ยววาเลนไทน์ การนอนดูหนังที่บ้านเป็นอีกแพลนเติมความหวานที่น่าสนใจ ดังนั้นหากใครต้องการไอเทม LG สำหรับการดูหนัง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นทีวี จอคอม แล็ปท็อป เครื่องปรับอากาศ หรืออื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าและข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

