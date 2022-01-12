About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ตกแต่งบ้านเพื่อฉลองเทศกาลคริสต์มาส

รวมหนังคริสต์มาสครอบครัวสนุกๆ ต้อนรับเทศกาลแห่งความสุข

12/01/2022

ต้อนรับเทศกาลอันแสนอบอุ่น กับลิสต์หนังคริสต์มาสที่สามารถดูได้ทั้งครอบครัว

แนะนำหนังฟีลกู๊ด ต้อนรับเทศกาลคริสต์มาส

เดือนธันวาคม เป็นเดือนแห่งการเฉลิมฉลองที่มาพร้อมกับวันหยุด และหนึ่งในเทศกาลสำคัญที่หลายคนมีแพลนออกไปสังสรรค์กับกลุ่มเพื่อน นั่นคือวันคริสต์มาส เทศกาลแห่งความสุขที่รายล้อมไปด้วยบรรยากาศคึกคัก ท้องถนนและห้างสรรพสินค้าเต็มไปด้วยแสงไฟและของประดับตกแต่งอันสวยงาม แต่สำหรับใครที่ไม่มีแพลนไปไหน หรืออาจเลือกใช้เวลาร่วมกับครอบครัวด้วยการทานข้าวและดูหนังดี ๆ สัก 1-2 เรื่อง และเพื่อให้เข้ากับเทศกาลคริสต์มาส วันนี้เรามีรายชื่อหนังคริสต์มาสที่เข้ากับบรรยากาศมาบอกต่อ ใครชอบเรื่องไหนก็เลือกดูได้ตามสบาย

แชร์ไอเดียจัดห้องนั่งเล่น ให้เหมือนยกโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ที่บ้าน

เลือกขนาดทีวีให้เหมาะกับห้อง
แม้หลายคนคิดว่าการเลือกสมาร์ททีวีที่มีหน้าจอใหญ่ไว้ก่อนไม่ใช่เรื่องผิด แต่รู้ไหมว่าหากขนาดทีวีไม่สัมพันธ์กับขนาดห้อง อาจทำให้ระยะห่างเวลานั่งดูทีวีอยู่ใกล้เกินไป นอกจากมีผลเสียต่อดวงตา ยังดูได้ไม่เต็มศักยภาพของทีวี เช่น ถ้าต้องการซื้อสมาร์ททีวีขนาด 55 นิ้ว ระยะห่างในการรับชมที่เหมาะสม คือ 2.06 เมตร เมื่อวัดพื้นที่แล้วระยะห่างอยู่ที่ 1.95 เมตร อาจปรับขนาดทีวีให้อยู่ที่ 50 นิ้วแทน
ระบบเครื่องเสียงต้องพร้อม
ใครที่คิดว่าลำโพงจากสมาร์ททีวียังให้พลังเสียงได้ไม่จุใจพอ แนะนำให้เลือกซื้อลำโพง SoundBar ที่ให้เสียงกว้างและกระจายรอบทิศทางเหมือนนั่งอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ แถมยังติดตั้งง่าย มีดีไซน์สวยสามารถใช้ตกแต่งห้องนั่งเล่นไปในตัว เอาเป็นว่าถ้าคุณมีงบจำกัด การใช้งานลำโพง SoundBar แทนการซื้อโฮมเธียเตอร์ชุดใหญ่ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์ทีเดียว
โซฟาหรือเก้าอี้นวมแสนนุ่ม
แน่นอนว่า โซฟาหรือเก้าอี้นวมถือเป็นเฟอร์นิเจอร์ที่ขาดไม่ได้ เพื่อให้คุณนั่งดูซีรีส์หรือเล่นเกมได้อย่างเพลิดเพลิน ส่วนจะเลือกโซฟารูปแบบไหนก็ขึ้นอยู่กับงบและความชื่นชอบของแต่ละบุคคล แต่ก่อนนั่งชมซีรีส์เรื่องโปรดอย่าลืมหยิบหมอนและผ้าหม่ติดมาด้วย

จดลิสต์ไว้ หนังคริสต์มาสสุดอบอุ่น ไว้ดูกับครอบครัว

Home Alone

Home Alone

หนังคริสต์มาสแห่งยุค 90 ที่ดูอีกกี่ครั้งก็ไม่รู้สึกน่าเบื่อ ภาพจาก hotstar.com

เริ่มต้นด้วย Home Alone หนังคริสต์มาสแห่งยุค 90 ที่นำเสนอเรื่องราวของ เจ้าหนูเควิน ที่บังเอิญถูกครอบครัวลืมทิ้งให้อยู่บ้านคนเดียวในช่วงเทศกาลคริสต์มาส นอกจากผู้ชมต้องเอาใจช่วยให้หนุ่มน้อยรายนี้ผ่านพ้นช่วงเวลาอันโดดเดี่ยวไปได้ ยังต้องลุ้นระลึกกับการรับมือ 2 โจรสุดป่วนที่ออกอาละวาดในช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวด้วย ใครที่อยากรู้วิธีรับมือหัวขโมยของเจ้าหนูเควิน รวมถึงมิตรภาพดี ๆ จากผู้คนรอบข้างที่พาให้ค่ำคืนที่เคยเหน็บหนาวอบอุ่นไปถึงหัวใจทีเดียว สามารถเข้าไปชมหนังคริสต์มาสเรื่องนี้ได้ที่ Disney+

The Christmas Chronicles 2

The Christmas Chronicles 2

ร่วมผจญภัยครั้งใหม่ กับหนังภาคต่อของคุณซานต้าสุดเก๋า ภาพจาก netflix.com

หากคุณชื่นชอบ The Christmas Chronicles ภาคแรก ขอแนะนำ The Christmas Chronicles 2 (ผจญภัยพิทักษ์คริสต์มาส ภาค 2) ซึ่งภาคนี้เป็นการบอกเล่าเรื่องราวของ เคท หญิงสาวต้องพบกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงครั้งใหม่ เมื่อแม่ของเธอได้คบหาดูใจคุณพ่อของแจ็ค ทำให้เธอต้องไปเที่ยวกับพวกเขาในช่วงคริสต์มาส และนี่คือจุดเริ่มต้นการผจญภัยครั้งใหม่ที่เคทและแจ็คต้องร่วมมือกับซานตาคลอส เพื่อปกป้องคริสต์มาสจากวายร้ายอีกครั้ง หากไม่อยากพลาดความสนุก สามารถรับชมหนังคริสต์มาสดูแล้วอบอุ่นหัวใจได้ที่ Netflix แบบพากย์ไทย โดยไม่อยากเสียเวลามานั่งอ่านซับ จนพลาดช็อตซึ้ง ๆ ไปอย่างน่าเสียดาย

 

The Polar Express

The Polar Express

การเดินทางในคืนวันคริสต์มาสที่จะเปลี่ยนความเชื่อของคุณไปตลอดกาล ภาพจาก netflix.com

The Polar Express เป็นการ์ตูนอนิเมชั่นต้อนรับวันคริสต์มาสที่กล่าวถึงการผจญภัยของเด็กชายคนหนึ่งที่เคยเชื่อมาตลอดว่าของขวัญในวันคริสต์มาสนั้นมาจากพ่อแม่ของเขา และไม่เชื่อว่าซานตาคลอสมีอยู่จริง กระทั่งในคืนวันคริสต์มาสอีฟเขากลับได้ยินเสียงของรถไฟสาย Polar Express และได้เดินทางไปกับรถไฟขบวนนี้เพื่อมุ่งหน้าไปยังขั้วโลกเหนือ สถานที่ที่เปลี่ยนความเชื่อเรื่องซานตาครอสของเขาไปตลอดกาล หากอยากรู้ว่าสิ่งที่เขาพบเจอคืออะไร ทำไมถึงเปลี่ยนให้คนที่ไม่เคยเชื่อเรื่องนี้กลายมาเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของเทศกาลได้ ตามไปหาคำตอบกับรถด่วนโพลาร์ เอ็กซ์เพรส พร้อม ๆ กันที่ Netflix แล้วคุณจะได้สัมผัสเรื่องราวชวนอบอุ่นที่เกิดขึ้นในวันคริสต์มาส

 

A Boy Called Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas

เล่าเรื่องราวการผจญภัยของนิโคลัส เด็กชายที่ออกเดินทางตามหาพ่อที่หายตัวไป ภาพจาก netflix.com

มาต่อกันที่เรื่องราวของ นิโคลัส เด็กชายผู้มีหนูอยู่บนหลังและเป็นต้นกำเนิดของ Father Christmas โดยการผจญภัยของเขาเริ่มต้นขึ้น เมื่อตัดสินออกเดินทางตามหาพ่อที่หายตัวไปขณะค้นหาหมู่บ้านเอลฟ์ในตำนาน ระหว่างการเดินทางเข้าได้เพื่อนใหม่อย่างเจ้ากวางเรนเดียร์ แต่การผจญภัยในช่วงเทศกาลคริสต์มาสนี้จะทำให้นิโคลัสได้เจอกับพ่อไหม คงต้องติดตามชม A Boy Called Christmas ได้ที่ช่อง Netflix สำหรับใครกำลังตามหาหนังคริสต์มาสที่มีการสอดแทรกข้อคิดดี ๆ มากมาย ทั้งเรื่องความเมตตา ความกล้าหาญ ตลอดจนมิตรภาพที่แสนอบอุ่นหัวใจระหว่างงนิโคลัสกับเพื่อนรักต่างสายพันธุ์

 

Jingle Jangle : A Christmas Journey

Jingle Jangle : A Christmas Journey

หนังมิวสิคัลผสมแฟนตาซีสุดอลังการ ดูแล้วมีความสุขเข้ากับบรรยากาศวันคริสต์มาสสุด ๆ ภาพจาก netflix.com

เจอโรนิคัส แจงเกิ้ล ช่างทำของเล่นแห่งเมืองคอบเบิลตัน นักประดิษฐ์ที่สามารถสร้างสรรค์ของเล่นสุดเจ๋งออกมามากมาย ทำให้เด็ก ๆ ต่างชื่นชอบที่มาซื้อของเล่นจากเขา กระทั่งเขาถูกคนที่ไว้ใจขโมยแบบแปลนสิ่งประดิษฐ์ทั้งหมดไป จนทำให้นักประดิษฐ์ผู้ยิ่งใหญ่เลิกทำของเล่นไปหลายสิบปี แต่แล้วเขาก็มีความหวังขึ้นมาใหม่ เมื่อ เจอร์นีย์ หลานสาวคนเก่งได้ก้าวเข้ามาในชีวิตของเขา เอาเป็นว่าใครที่ชื่นชอบหนังแนวมิวสิคัลแฟนตาซีที่มีซีจีและโปรดักชันสุดอลังการ เก็บลิตส์ Jingle Jangle : A Christmas Journey ไว้ชมกับครอบครัวช่วงวันคริสต์มาสได้เลย รับรองว่าเมื่อเข้าไปชมหนังเรื่องนี้ที่ Netflix คุณจะตราตรึงไปกับความรักของคนในครอบครัวแน่นอน

 

Love Hard

Love Hard

หนังรักคอมเมดี้แห่งการปัดขวาของแอปหาคู่ที่เต็มไปด้วยกลิ่นอายวันคริสต์มาส ภาพจาก netflix.com

ปิดท้ายกับเรื่องราวของ นาตาลี นักเขียนสาวสุดมั่นที่โชคร้ายในเรื่องความรัก แต่อยู่มาวันหนึ่งมีปาฏิหาริย์แห่งการปัดขวา ทำให้เธอได้พบเจหนุ่มคนหนึ่งในแอปหาคู่ ทั้งสองคนคุยถูกคอกันมาก จนวันหนึ่งเธอตัดสินใจจะบินไปตามหารักแท้ในช่วงวันหยุดคริสต์มาส ทว่ากลับถูกเซอร์ไพรส์เสียเอง เมื่อพ่อหนุ่มคนนี้ดันไม่ตรงปกเสียอย่างนั้น แต่เหมือนโชคชะตาเล่นตลกทำให้ทั้งคู่ต้องแกล้งเป็นแฟนแบบหลอก ๆ 1 อาทิตย์ สุดท้ายบทสรุปรักครั้งนี้ของนาตาลีจะจบลงอย่างไร ไปตามดูในได้ใน Love Hard หนังรักวันคริสต์มาสที่ทำให้คุณฟินและอบอุ่นหัวใจไปพร้อม ๆ กัน สามารถติดตามความสนุกของหนังเรื่องนี้ที่ Netflix

ชมหนังคริสต์มาสแบบฟิน ๆ กับไอเทม LG ที่ควรมีติดบ้านไว้

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED55A2

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED55A2

สมาร์ททีวี LG มาพร้อมจอใหญ่เต็มตา ให้ภาพคมชัดสมจริง และรองรับ LG ThinQ AI

คุณสามารถรับชมหนังคริสต์มาสร่วมกับครอบครัวได้เต็มอรรถรสมากขึ้น กับสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่น OLED55A2 ขนาด 55 นิ้ว ให้แสงสีสันของภาพให้สมจริงยิ่งขึ้นด้วย Dolby Vision และ Dolby Atmos ที่นำเสนอภาพและเสียงแบบรอบทิศทาง ทั้งยังประมวลผลแรงด้วย α7 Gen5 AI Processor ช่วยให้กราฟิกสวยสมจริง ไม่ว่าจะดูหนัง เล่นเกม หรือชมฟุตบอลก็ได้ภาพคมชัดประทับใจแน่นอน ที่สำคัญ สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่นนี้รองรับแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ ทำให้คุณสามารถควบคุมความบันเทิงหรือสั่งงานด้วยเสียงก็ได้

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1

เปลี่ยนอากาศร้อนอบอ้าวให้เย็นได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยแอร์ LG DUAL COOL

เพิ่มความเย็นสบายเวลานั่งชมหนังคริสต์มาสได้ง่าย เพียงเลือกใช้เครื่องปรับอากาศระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์จาก LG อย่างแอร์ DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1 ที่นอกจากให้ความเย็นด้วยน้ำยาแอร์ R32 ซึ่งเป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อมแล้ว ยังสามารถยับยั้งแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ด้วยระบบที่เรียกว่า Gold Fins ได้อีกด้วย ที่สำคัญแอร์ LG รุ่นนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชันที่น่าสนใจอีกหลายอย่าง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นระบบฟอกอากาศที่สามารถตรวจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็กได้ถึง PM 1.0 หรือ UV nano สามารถกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรียที่ใบพัดลมภายในตัวเครื่อง เพื่อมอบอากาศที่สดชื่นมากยิ่งขึ้นให้กับทุกคนในครอบครัว

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP8A

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP8A

ลำโพง LG SoundBar ให้เสียงกระหึ่ม ส่งตรงถึงตำแหน่งผู้ฟังแบบรอบทิศทาง

สำหรับคนที่ชื่นชอบทั้งการดูหนังและฟังเพลง ขอแนะนำลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP8A ที่มี Sound Solution MERIDIAN ระบบเสียงพัฒนาร่วมกับ MERIDIAN เข้ามาช่วยยกระดับเสียงของ SoundBar LG ขึ้นไปอีกระดับ นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อม Dolby Vision และ Dolby Atmos ช่วยให้เสียงที่ผ่านซาวด์บาร์ LG มีมิติมากขึ้น ส่งผลให้ห้องนอนหรือห้องนั่งเล่นของคุณกลายเป็นโรงภาพยนตร์ขนาดย่อม รวมถึงระบบเสียง 3.1.2 CH กำลังขับรวม 440W ช่วยให้เต็มอิ่มกับคอนเทนต์เสียงได้อย่างเพลิดเพลิน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDWH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDWH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ขจัดฝุ่นละอองได้ดี ฟอกอากาศรวดเร็ว สั่งการผ่านแอปพลิเคชันได้

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDWH0 มาพร้อมระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ช่วยกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และก๊าซอันตรายชนิดต่าง ๆ มีหน้าจอแบบ LED คอยรายงานคุณภาพอากาศอัจฉริยะแบบเรียลไทม์ ส่วนหลักการทำงานก็คือตัวเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ดูดอากาศเข้าสู่แผ่นกรองอากาศ HEPA H13 Class เพื่อทำการฟอกอากาศ หลังจากนั้นจึงส่งลมบริสุทธิ์ขึ้นไปด้านบนและกระจายลมสะอาดให้กับคุณแบบ 360 องศา ทั้งเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายเวลาใช้งาน เพียงแค่ยกสมาร์ทโฟนหรือแท็บเล็ตขึ้นมาและเชื่อมต่อเข้ากับแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ คุณก็สามารถสั่งเปิด-ปิดเครื่องได้แม้จะไม่อยู่ในบ้าน
สำหรับใครที่ยังไม่รู้จะทำอะไรช่วงวันคริสต์มาสก็ลองเก็บรายชื่อหนังคริสต์มาสด้านบนเอาไว้พิจารณา มีทั้งแบบพากย์ไทยและ Soundtrack และเพื่อให้ได้สัมผัสความบันเทิงครบทุกมิติอย่างเต็มอรรถรส เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ที่แนะนำข้างต้นช่วยให้คุณอิ่มเอมไปกับความบันเทิงเต็มรูปแบบเสมือนอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ได้ง่ายๆ หากสนใจเป็นเจ้าของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ทุกประเภทสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

แนะนำขนาดทีวีที่เหมาะสม จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุด
6 วิธีแก้ปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นออกแต่ลม เช็คเบื้องต้นไม่ยาก
ไอเดียแต่งห้องดูหนังขนาดเล็กในบ้าน ทำยังไงให้ระบบเสียงจัดเต็ม