We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่น SP8A.DTHALLK
สรุป
คุณลักษณะเด่น
-
จำนวนช่อง
-
3.1.2
-
กำลังขับ
-
440 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
ใช่
-
DTS:X
-
ใช่
-
หลัก
-
1060 x 57 x 119 mm
-
ซับวูฟเฟอร์
-
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
ออปติคัล
-
1
-
AirPlay 2
-
ใช่
-
ตัวแปลงสัญญาณบลูทูธ - SBC/AAC
-
ใช่
-
เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ
-
5
-
Chromecast
-
ใช่
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Spotify Connect
-
ใช่
-
USB
-
1
-
Wi-Fi
-
ใช่
-
ทำงานร่วมกับ Alexa
-
ใช่
-
Works with the Google Assistant
-
ใช่
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
ใช่
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
ใช่
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
ใช่
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
ใช่
-
Dolby Vision
-
ใช่
-
HDR10
-
ใช่
-
Pass-through
-
ใช่
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
ใช่
-
โหมดควบคุม Soundbar
-
ใช่
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
ใช่
-
หลัก
-
1060 x 57 x 119 mm
-
ซับวูฟเฟอร์
-
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm
-
ใบรับประกันสินค้า
-
ใช่
-
รีโมท
-
ใช่
-
สาย Optical
-
ใช่
-
ขาแขวนติดผนัง
-
ใช่
-
จำนวนช่อง
-
3.1.2
-
จำนวนลำโพง
-
9 EA
-
กำลังขับ
-
440 W
-
AI Sound Pro
-
ใช่
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
ใช่
-
Cinema
-
ใช่
-
Game
-
ใช่
-
Music
-
ใช่
-
Sports
-
ใช่
-
มาตรฐาน
-
ใช่
-
Clear Voice
-
ใช่
-
Sampling
-
24bit/192kHz / 24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/192kHz
-
Dolby Atmos
-
ใช่
-
AAC
-
ใช่
-
AAC+
-
ใช่
-
Dolby Digital
-
ใช่
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
ใช่
-
DTS:X
-
ใช่
-
หลัก
-
4.4 kg
-
น้ำหนักรวม
-
17.1 kg
-
ซับวูฟเฟอร์
-
7.8 kg
-
ปิดการใช้งาน (หลัก)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
การใช้พลังงาน (หลัก)
-
45 W
-
การใช้พลังงาน (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)
-
38 W
-
การใช้พลังงานปิด (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)
-
0.5 W ↓
รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า
-
คู่มือและซอฟแวร์
ดาวน์โหลดคู่มือการใช้งาน และซอฟแวร์ล่าสุดสำหรับสินค้าของคุณได้ที่นี่
-
แก้ไขปัญหา
วีดิโอแนะนำการแก้ไขปัญหาสินค้าเบื้องต้น
-
ข้อมูลการรับประกัน
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมสำหรับการรับประกันสินค้า LG
-
ชิ้นส่วนและอุปกรณ์เสริม
ซื้อชิ้นส่วนผลิตภัณฑ์และอุปกรณ์เสริม LG
-
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์
การลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณจะช่วยให้คุณได้รับการสนับสนุนที่เร็วขึ้น
-
การสนับสนุนผลิตภัณฑ์
ค้นหาคู่มือการแก้ไขปัญหาและการรับประกันผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ของคุณ
-
การสนับสนุนสั่งซื้อ
ติดตามคำสั่งซื้อของคุณและตรวจสอบคำถามที่พบบ่อย
-
คำขอซ่อมแซม
เพิ่มความสะดวกด้วยบริการซ่อมทางออนไลน์