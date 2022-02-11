About Cookies on This Site

ผู้ชายและผู้หญิงนั่งคุยอยู่บนโซฟาในห้องนั่งเล่น

ไขข้อสงสัย แอร์กินไฟกี่วัตต์? พร้อมรับมือยุคค่าไฟแพง

11/02/2022

เซฟค่าไฟแอร์มากขึ้น เพียงเปลี่ยนมาใช้งานแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ที่ให้ประหยัดพลังงานมากกว่าเดิม

คำนวณค่าไฟแอร์ เรื่องง่าย ๆ ที่คุณก็ทำได้

หากถามว่าเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้านยอดฮิตที่มีแทบทุกบ้าน นอกเหนือไปจากสมาร์ททีวี ตู้เย็น เครื่องซักผ้า ก็คงไม่พ้นเครื่องปรับอากาศหรือแอร์ ไอเทมเด็ดที่ช่วยปรับสภาพอากาศภายในที่พักให้เย็นกำลังดีนั่นเอง แต่ในยุคที่ค่าไฟผันผวนแบบนี้ ใครหลายคนที่วางแผนถอยเครื่องปรับอากาศใหม่ นอกจากต้องคำนึงถึงราคา ขนาด BTU มีเครื่องหมายไฟเบอร์ 5 ที่ออกโดยกระทรวงพลังงาน และฟังก์ชันการใช้งานแล้ว ยังต้องรู้อัตราการกินไฟของแอร์ เพื่อใช้ประเมินค่าไฟฟ้าต่อเดือนคร่าว ๆ ได้ วันนี้ LG มีวิธีการคำนวณค่าไฟแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ตามขนาด BTU มาฝาก

วิธีคำนวณค่าไฟแอร์ ลดปัญหาค่าไฟพุ่ง

หลายคนอาจคิดว่าการคำนวนค่าไฟของแอร์หรือเครื่องปรับอากาศเป็นเรื่องไกลตัว ทั้งคิดว่าเป็นเรื่องยุ่งยากเกินไป แต่ความจริงแล้วทุกคนสามารถคิดค่าไฟแอร์ได้ด้วยตนเองผ่านสูตรการคำนวณค่าไฟง่าย ๆ ดังนี้

สูตรคำนวณค่าไฟแอร์ต่อปี

ค่า BTU / ค่า SEER / 1,000 x ชั่วโมงการใช้งาน x จำนวนวันใช้งาน x ค่าไฟฟ้าต่อหน่วย

แต่ทั้งนี้ การคำนวณค่าไฟแอร์จะแสดงอยู่บนฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 หรือข้อมูลค่าไฟที่แบรนด์คำนวณมาให้ติดอยู่บนตัวแอร์เพื่อความสะดวกสบายและง่ายต่อการตัดสิน

ตัวอย่าง

หากอยากทราบอัตราการกินไฟของแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ10R1 ขนาด 8,900 BTU ให้ใช้สูตรคำนวณที่กล่าวไปข้างต้น เพื่อประเมินค่าไฟแอร์เบื้องต้น ดังนี้
•ขนาดทำความเย็น (Cooling capacity) = 8,900 Btu/Hr
•SEER = 18.90
•ค่าไฟต่อหน่วย = 3.96 บาท/หน่วย
•ชั่วโมงที่ใช้งาน ประมาณ 8 ชั่วโมง/วัน
เมื่อนำมาคำนวณตามสูตร = ขนาดแอร์ 8,900 BTU /ค่า SEER 18.90 /1,000 x 8 ชั่วโมงต่อวัน x 365 วัน x ค่าไฟฟ้า 3.96 บาท/หน่วย
สรุปค่าไฟฟ้าจากการใช้งานแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ10R1 อยู่ที่ 5,445 บาท/ปี สำหรับค่า Cooling capacity หรือ BTU และค่า SEER หรือค่าประสิทธิภาพพลังงานตามฤดูกาลนั้น สามารถดูจากข้อมูลจำเพาะของสินค้าหรือสอบถามจากพนักงานได้โดยตรง

ผู้หญิงทำรายการค่าใช้จ่ายรายเดือน

รู้วิธีคำนวณค่าไฟแอร์ด้วยตัวเอง วางแผนประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายในบ้านได้ง่ายขึ้น

รู้ก่อนช็อคตอนจ่าย แอร์ 12,000 BTU กินไฟเท่าไหร่

สำหรับใครที่กังวลใจว่า ติดแอร์ Inverter 9000 BTU กินไฟกี่วัตต์ แล้วถ้าใช้งานแอร์ที่ขนาดใหญ่ขึ้นไปอีก อัตราการใช้ไฟฟ้าเพิ่มสูงมากแค่ไหน ในเรื่องนี้คุณสามารถคำนวณหาค่าวัตต์แบบง่าย ๆ ได้ดังนี้

วิธีคำนวณให้แปลงค่า BTU ให้เป็นวัตต์ก่อน โดย 1 BTU เท่ากับ 0.293071 วัตต์ แล้วนำจำนวน BTU x 0.293071 วัตต์ = อัตราการใช้ไฟฟ้า

ตัวอย่าง
ถ้าอยากรู้ว่า แอร์ขนาด 12,000 BTUกินไฟกี่วัตต์ ? >> 12,000 BTU x 0.293071 วัตต์ = 3,516.852 หรือประมาณ 3,517 วัตต์/ชั่วโมง ** วัตต์ (Watt) เป็นหน่วยวัดกำลังไฟฟ้าที่เป็นตัวบอกพลังงานไฟฟ้าของอุปกรณ์หรือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าแต่ละชนิดที่ใช้ในการทำงาน

4 แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG เย็นทั่วถึง แถมประหยัดไฟ

สำหรับใครที่อยากถอยแอร์ใหม่มาใช้งานที่บ้าน แต่มีความกังวลเรื่องขนาด BTU แอร์ที่มีผลต่อค่าไฟฟ้าในแต่ละเดือนเช่นเดียวกับเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้านประเภทอื่น ๆ คงสบายใจได้ เพราะคุณสามารถคำนวณทั้งค่าไฟแอร์ต่อปีและอัตราการใช้ไฟฟ้าได้เองคร่าว ๆ มาถึงตรงนี้หากยังไม่รู้ว่า ควรซื้อแอร์ยี่ห้อไหนดี ให้ทั้งความเย็นและประหยัดค่าไฟฟ้า มาดูกันเลย

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IW13R

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IW13R

แอร์ LG Dual Inverter ทำความเย็นได้เร็วขึ้น และประหยัดไฟมากขึ้น

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IW13R มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีทำความสะอาดตัวเองอัตโนมัติ และมี Fine Dust Filter คอยทำหน้าที่ดักจับฝุ่นละอองรวมถึงแบคทีเรียให้อากาศ ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าอากาศที่ปล่อยออกมาจากแอร์ LG รุ่นนี้สะอาดและสดชื่นมากกว่าเดิม นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี Dual Inverter Compressor ซึ่งช่วยให้อากาศภายในห้องเย็นฉ่ำทันใจ พร้อมช่วยประหยัดค่าไฟและเป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อมด้วยสารทำความเย็น R32 เรียกว่าแอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่นนี้ทั้งทำความเย็นได้เร็วและประหยัดไฟ ที่สำคัญทำงานเงียบ ไม่รบกวนเวลาพักผ่อน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IFR24E1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IFR24E1

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG สุดคุ้ม มาพร้อมระบบกรองฝุ่น ช่วยลดการสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรีย

LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IFR24E1 เป็นเครื่องปรับอากาศติดผนังระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ ที่ช่วยให้บ้านเย็นสบายแบบประหยัดพลังงาน มีสาร Gold Fin เคลือบตัวเครื่องช่วยป้องกันการกัดกร่อนและสนิม มาพร้อมระบบกรองฝุ่น 5 ขั้นตอน คอยทำหน้าที่ดักจับฝุ่นละอองละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 ทั้งยังมีโหมดทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศโดยอัตโนมัติ มั่นใจได้ว่าตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียอย่างแน่นอน ที่สำคัญถูกออกแบบมาให้ติดตั้งง่าย ใช้เวลาและจำนวนคนน้อยกว่าการติดตั้งแอร์ทั่วไป

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IL13R1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IL13R1

แอร์ LG มาพร้อมเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับและกำจัดฝุ่นละอองที่มีอนุภาคขนาดเล็กถึง 1.0 ไมโครเมตร

ถ้าคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าสไตล์ 2 in 1 ที่เป็นทั้งเครื่องปรับอากาศและเครื่องฟอกอากาศในตัวเดียวกัน ขอแนะนำแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IL13R1 ที่มาพร้อมระบบฟอกอากาศอย่างเต็มรูปแบบ ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Air Purifying System เซ็นเซอร์อัจฉริยะคอยตรวจจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0 และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ไปจนถึงฟิลเตอร์กรองฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ ที่เข้ามาร่วมกรองอากาศภายในห้องของคุณให้สะอาดสดชื่นมากขึ้นกว่าเดิม ส่วนหน้าจอแสดงผลเป็นแบบ Smart Display ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานมองเห็นระดับคุณภาพอากาศภายในห้องทั้งสีและตัวเลขได้อย่างชัดเจน ถือว่าแอร์ LG Dual Inverter ตอบโจทย์ครอบครัวที่มีสมาชิกเป็นเด็กเล็ก ผู้สูงอายุ และผู้ป่วยโรคระบบทางเดินหายใจเป็นอย่างมาก

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IVQ10S1

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IVQ10S1

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL มาพร้อมนวัตกรรมฟอกอากาศ 5 ขั้นตอน มั่นใจได้ว่าอากาศที่คุณหายใจเข้าไปสะอาดกว่าเดิม

ถ้ามองหาแอร์เพื่อสุขภาพ แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IVQ10S1 ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์ได้อย่างลงตัว เพราะมี Plasmaster Ionizer Plus ระบบฟอกอากาศภายในเครื่อง ทำหน้าที่ปล่อยประจุไอออนจำนวนมากกว่า 3 ล้านตัว เพื่อกำจัดเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ที่ปะปนอยู่ในอากาศ ส่วนเรื่องประสิทธิภาพการให้ความเย็นก็โดดเด่นไม่แพ้ใคร ด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์แบบ Dual Inverter ที่ทำให้อากาศภายในห้องเย็นเร็วขึ้น แม้เป็นวันที่อากาศร้อนอบอ้าวคุณก็สามารถผักผ่อนได้อย่างเย็นสบาย ทั้งคุมค่าไฟได้ง่ายด้วยการคำนวณค่าไฟแบบ Realtime ผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น LG ThinQ เรียกได้ว่าเป็นแอร์ LG อีกหนึ่งรุ่นที่น่าสนใจมากทีเดียว

เครื่องปรับอากาศเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ขาดไม่ได้ เพราะช่วยให้บ้านของคุณเย็นสบายแม้อยู่ในฤดูร้อนที่มีสภาพอากาศร้อนจัด และทำให้อากาศสะอาดปราศจากสิ่งปนเปื้อนอย่างฝุ่น PM 2.5 ฝุ่น PM 1.0 แบคทีเรีย ไปจนถึงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ และเพื่อลดภาระค่าไฟในแต่ละเดือน นอกจากหมั่นล้างแอร์ทุก ๆ 6 เดือน และใช้งานแอร์เท่าที่จำเป็น การมองหาเครื่องปรับอากาศระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ที่ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องประหยัดพลังงานถือว่าตอบโจทย์ที่สุด โดยเฉพาะแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ LG ที่หลายรุ่นสามารถฟอกอากาศในตัวได้ หากคุณอยากได้แอร์ LG มาดูแลคุณภาพอากาศในบ้านได้จบครบในเครื่องเดียว สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

