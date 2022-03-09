About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ไอเดียแต่งห้องดูหนังขนาดเล็กในบ้าน ทำยังไงให้ระบบเสียงจัดเต็ม1

ไอเดียแต่งห้องดูหนังขนาดเล็กในบ้าน ทำยังไงให้ระบบเสียงจัดเต็ม

09/03/2022

เปลี่ยนบรรยากาศในบ้านให้เป็นห้องดูหนังขนาดเล็ก

เปลี่ยนบ้านให้ได้ฟีลโรงหนัง เพิ่มมุมพักผ่อนสุดชิลล์ในวันหยุด

นอกจากมุมทำงาน มุมทำอาหาร และห้องนอนที่ต้องแบ่งเป็นสัดส่วนแล้ว คนที่รักความบันเทิงคงอยากมีห้องดูหนังในบ้านที่ช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสในการรับชมภาพยนตร์เรื่องโปรดอย่างแน่นอน เพราะสิ่งนี้ไม่เพียงแต่จะช่วยให้บ้านดูสวยงามขึ้นเท่านั้น แต่ยังช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศประหนึ่งกำลังนั่งดูหนังอยู่ในโรงหนังในฝันอีกด้วย และเพื่อให้ความฝันของคอหนังเป็นจริง วันนี้ LG มีไอเดียแต่งห้องดูหนังขนาดเล็กในบ้านมาบอกต่อ มีครบทั้งห้องดูหนังสำหรับครอบครัว ห้องดูหนังคู่รัก ห้องดูหนังกับแก๊งเพื่อน และห้องดูหนังส่วนตัว พร้อมแนะนำเคล็ดลับที่ช่วยให้ห้องดูหนังเล็ก ๆ ในบ้าน มีระบบเสียงจัดเต็มไม่แพ้โรงหนังขนาดใหญ่

รวมไอเดียแต่งห้องดูหนังในบ้าน ด้วยไอเทมแต่งห้องแบบง่าย ๆ

ริ่มกันที่ทำห้องดูหนัง DIY แบบง่าย ๆ เพียงแค่ปิดไฟในห้องให้มืดสนิท จากนั้นตกแต่งด้วยไฟประดับห้อง และโคมไฟสีเดียวกัน พร้อมฉายภาพจากโปรเจคเตอร์ที่ผนังห้อง เพียงเท่านี้ก็ได้ห้องดูหนังบรรยากาศอบอุ่นสำหรับครอบครัวแล้ว แต่แนะนำว่าผนังห้องควรเป็นสีขาว เพราะจะช่วยให้ภาพจากโปรเจคเตอร์คมชัดมากยิ่งขึ้น

แต่งห้องดูหนังง่าย ๆ สำหรับครอบครัว

เริ่มกันที่ทำห้องดูหนัง DIY แบบง่าย ๆ เพียงแค่ปิดไฟในห้องให้มืดสนิท จากนั้นตกแต่งด้วยไฟประดับห้อง และโคมไฟสีเดียวกัน พร้อมฉายภาพจากโปรเจคเตอร์ที่ผนังห้อง เพียงเท่านี้ก็ได้ห้องดูหนังบรรยากาศอบอุ่นสำหรับครอบครัวแล้ว แต่แนะนำว่าผนังห้องควรเป็นสีขาว เพราะจะช่วยให้ภาพจากโปรเจคเตอร์คมชัดมากยิ่งขึ้น

ใช้โคมไฟสีที่ชอบเปิดขณะดูหนังในห้อง

ห้องโฮมเธียเตอร์ในบ้านฉบับแก๊งเพื่อน อุปกรณ์ไม่เยอะ เพียงแค่มีโคมไฟหลากหลายสีสัน จากนั้นปิดไฟในห้องนั่งเล่นให้มืดสนิท เตรียมพร้อมขนมและน้ำดื่ม ก็ช่วยสร้างฟีลโรงหนังแบบที่มีแค่เพื่อนรู้ใจนั่งดูด้วยกันแล้ว

ตกแต่งห้องดูหนังในบ้านฟีลแคมป์ปิ้ง

เปลี่ยนบรรยากาศในห้องที่แสนน่าเบื่อ ให้กลายเป็นโฮมเธียเตอร์ในห้องนอนบรรยากาศแคมป์ปิ้ง เริ่มจากการนำผ้าสีขาวมาติดบนกำแพง และฉายหนังด้วยโปรเจคเตอร์ ตกแต่งด้วยไฟสีขาวนวล พร้อมอุปกรณ์ตกแต่งที่ชื่นชอบ ได้ฟีลดูหนังกับแก๊งเพื่อนแบบน่ารัก ๆ

ตกแต่งห้องดูหนังด้วยสไตล์มินิมอล

ห้องดูหนังสไตล์มินิมอลจะเน้นความเรียบง่ายเป็นหลัก และเลือกใช้โทนสีที่ไปในทิศทางเดียวกัน อาจจะเปลี่ยนจากการนั่งดูหนังบนโซฟานุ่ม ๆ มาเป็นการตั้งฟูกหรือปูผ้าบนพื้น และใช้โน้ตบุ๊กดูหนังก็ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศแปลกใหม่ได้ไม่น้อย

สร้างบรรยากาศดูหนังในห้องด้วยต้นไม้และดวงไฟ

เปลี่ยนการดูหนังแบบเดิม ๆ พาแก๊งเพื่อนมานั่งดูหนังท่ามกลางธรรมชาติภายในบริเวณบ้าน ด้วยการเปิดหนังผ่านจอโปรเจคเตอร์ เพียงแค่มีต้นไม้สีเขียวและดวงไฟเล็ก ๆ ตกแต่ง เท่านี้ก็ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศชิลล์ ๆ ได้แล้ว

ดูหนังคนเดียวในบรรยากาศเต็นท์ขนาดใหญ่

การนั่งดูหนังคนเดียวจะไม่เหงาอีกต่อไปด้วยไอเทมเพียงไม่กี่ชิ้น เพียงแค่นำผ้าขึ้นมาขึงด้านบนให้ได้ฟีลเหมือนนั่งอยู่ในเต็นท์ขนาดใหญ่ ตกแต่งด้วยไฟดวงเล็ก ๆ ให้ได้บรรยากาศสลัว ๆ จากนั้นเปิดหนังเรื่องโปรดพร้อมกินขนมแบบชิลล์ ๆ

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นไอเดียแต่งห้องดูหนังขนาดเล็กในบ้านที่เราแนะนำ ทั้งนี้ไม่เพียงแต่บรรยากาศเท่านั้นที่สำคัญ แต่ระบบเสียงต้องจัดเต็มด้วยเช่นกัน เพราะไม่ว่าจะเป็นฉากสงคราม ฉากแอ็กชันสุดมันส์ ฉากรถแข่ง ดนตรีประกอบ หรือแม้แต่เสียงบทสนทนาก็ต้องมีความชัดเจน ถึงจะช่วยเติมเต็มให้ห้องดูหนังขนาดย่อมมีความสมจริงไม่แพ้โรงภาพยนตร์ขนาดใหญ่ ซึ่งแน่นอนว่าชุดลำโพง SoundBar และชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ เป็นไอเทมชิ้นสำคัญที่ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศในการดูหนังให้สมจริงมากขึ้น แต่หลายคนสงสัยว่าต้องเลือกแบบไหนให้ตอบโจทย์ LG มีคำตอบพร้อมแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์ลำโพง LG ที่ช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสการรับชมได้อย่างดีเยี่ยม

ลำโพง SoundBar – ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ ตอบโจทย์ห้องดูหนังในบ้าน

ชุดลำโพง SoundBar

จุดเด่นของชุดลำโพง SoundBar คือใช้พื้นที่ในการจัดวางน้อย เพราะมีอุปกรณ์เพียงไม่กี่ชิ้นเท่านั้น เคลื่อนย้ายได้ง่าย เหมาะสำหรับการใช้งานในพื้นที่จำกัด หากมองหาลำโพงสำหรับดูหนังในห้องขนาดเล็ก ลำโพง SoundBar มาพร้อมระบบเสียงดี มีคุณภาพเทียบเท่ากับชุดลำโพงขนาดใหญ่

Sound Bar รุ่น SN8YG เสียงคมชัด จัดเต็มรอบทิศทาง

แนะนำ Sound Bar รุ่น SN8YG ที่มอบประสบการณ์ทางด้านเสียงดังโรงภาพยนตร์ด้วย Dolby Atmos สัมผัสเสียงแบบ 3 มิติ มาพร้อม Meridian ที่ยกระดับเสียงด้วยเทคโนโลยีการประมวลผลสัญญาณขั้นสูง ใช้ 3.1.2 ch ระบบเซอร์ราวด์รอบทิศทาง สำหรับการรับชมภาพยนต์ในบ้านแบบพรีเมียม มีฟังก์ชัน AI Room Calibration แก้เสียงบิดเบือนในห้องคุณภายใน 15 วินาที และระบบเสียงแบบ Adaptive ที่มี AI Sound Pro ช่วยวิเคราะห์คอนเทนต์อัตโนมัติ พร้อมปรับค่าเสียงให้เหมาะสมกับคอนเทนต์ เพื่อให้เสียงมีความละเอียดและมีความแม่นยำสูง มีอัตราการสุ่มสัญญาณอยู่ที่ 96kHz และความละเอียด 24bit เล่นเพลง ดูหนัง และอื่น ๆ ได้ด้วยคำสั่งเสียงอย่างง่ายด้วย Google Assistant รองรับการเชื่อมต่อที่หลากหลาย ทั้ง Wi-Fi Bluetooth® สายเคเบิล และ HDMI ดีไซน์สวยงาม เป็นเฟอร์นิเจอร์ชิ้นหรูที่ช่วยตกแต่งบ้านให้ดูดีมากยิ่งขึ้น

ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์

สำหรับชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ เป็นไอเทมที่เหมาะสำหรับการติดตั้งในพื้นที่ที่กว้าง และมีระยะห่างระหว่างที่นั่งกับจอในระดับหนึ่ง เช่น บ้านหลังใหญ่ ห้องนอนขนาดใหญ่ พื้นที่โล่ง เป็นต้น ใช้งานด้วยชุดอุปกรณ์และลำโพงแบบเต็มสตรีม ช่วยให้เสียงที่ได้มีมิติซ้าย – ขวาแบบชัดเจน

Home Theater รุ่น LHD657M เชื่อมต่อง่าย คุณภาพเสียงจัดเต็ม

แนะนำ ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ Home Theater รุ่น LHD657M จัดเต็มด้วยคุณภาพเสียงโฮมเธียเตอร์ 5.1 พลังเสียง 1,000 วัตต์ พร้อมยกระดับสัญญาณ 1080p Full HD ให้ได้เสียงคมชัดกว่าที่เคย รองรับการเล่นไฟล์ผ่านช่องต่อ USB และยังสามารถสตรีมเสียงผ่าน Bluetooth ไปยัง LG Home Theater ได้โดยไม่ต้องใช้สายเชื่อมต่อ พร้อมให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับภาพยนตร์เรื่องโปรดผ่านการควบคุมด้วยรีโมทเพียงอันเดียว ใช้งานง่าย สะดวก ดีไซน์สวยตอบโจทย์ทุกคนในบ้าน

ระหว่างลำโพง SoundBar กับชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ควรซื้อเลือกแบบไหนดี? ก่อนอื่นต้องดูก่อนว่าพื้นที่ในการเนรมิตโรงหนังส่วนตัวของคุณมีขนาดกว้างแค่ไหน หากเป็นบ้านหลังใหญ่ มีสมาชิกอยู่หลายคน และต้องการระบบเสียงจัดเต็ม ข้อนี้ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์จะตอบโจทย์มากกว่า แต่หากดูหนังแบบส่วนตัว มีพื้นที่จำกัด เช่น ห้องนอนขนาดเล็ก คอนโด หอพัก ฯลฯ แนะนำเลือกเป็นลำโพง SoundBar ที่ใช้พื้นที่ไม่เยอะ เคลื่อนย้ายสะดวก เสียงจัดเต็มกำลังดี แถมยังไม่เป็นการรบกวนห้องข้าง ๆ มากจนเกินไป แต่ทั้งนี้ลำโพง SoundBar สมัยใหม่ โดยเฉพาะของ LG ได้ยกระดับคุณภาพเสียงให้เทียบเท่ากับโฮมเธียเตอร์ ใช้งานผ่านลำโพงเพียงไม่กี่ตัว แต่สามารถมอบประสบการณ์ทางด้านเสียงได้เต็มพิกัดไม่แพ้ชุดลำโพงขนาดใหญ่

รู้แบบนี้แล้วใครเป็นคอหนังและรักการดูหนังเป็นชีวิตจิตใจ อย่าลืมนำไอเดียแต่งห้องดูหนังขนาดเล็ก พร้อมเคล็ดลับการเลือกลำโพง SoundBar และชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์เข้าไปเต็มเติมอรรถรสในการดูหนัง ที่สำคัญนอกจากบรรยากาศและระบบเสียงที่จัดเต็มแล้ว เรื่องขนาดจอภาพทีวีไซซ์ยักษ์ก็ช่วยให้คุณเติมเต็มอรรถรสในการดูหนังเรื่องโปรดได้เช่นกัน โดย LG มีทีวีแอลจีให้คุณเลือกเป็นเจ้าของหลายขนาด เริ่มตั้งแต่ขนาดพื้นฐาน ไปจนถึงทีวีจอใหญ่พิเศษขนาด 86 นิ้ว รับรองว่าเลยว่าการรับชมภาพยนตร์ของคุณจะต้องเพอร์เฟ็กไม่ต่างจากการดูหนังในโรงภาพยนตร์อย่างแน่นอน หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ทีวีและเครื่องเสียง LGสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

 

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

แนะนำลำโพง LG Sound Bar เสียงทรงพลัง จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิง
ขนาดทีวีในห้องนอน เลือกกี่นิ้วดี? รับชมความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุด
6 ข้อดี Smart TV LG 32 นิ้ว ภาพสวยสมจริงระดับ HD