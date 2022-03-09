About Cookies on This Site

ผู้ชายกำลังรับชมคอนเสิร์ตในทีวี

ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์มีอะไรบ้าง?
บอกทริควิธีเลือกซื้อ ใช้งานคุ้ม

09/03/2022

ชุดเครื่องเสียงคุณภาพช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการรับชมคอนเทนต์บันเทิง

สร้างโรงภาพยนตร์ส่วนตัวในบ้านคุณด้วยเทคนิคง่าย ๆ

การดูหนัง ซีรีส์ คอนเทนต์บันเทิงต่าง ๆ รวมถึงการแข่งขันกีฬาระดับโลก การมีชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์คุณภาพดีช่วยตอบโจทย์อรรถรสในการรับชมได้เป็นอย่างดี ผู้ชมสามารถเข้าถึงอารมณ์ความมันส์ระดับ 5 ดาว ทั้งภาพและเสียงเหมือนรับชมอยู่ติดขอบสนาม ที่สำคัญในยุคที่การออกไปนอกบ้านมีความเสี่ยงต่อการรับเชื้อโรค ถ้าเลือกได้การรับชมอยู่กับบ้านน่าจะเป็นทางเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์ที่สุด

ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ประกอบด้วยอะไรบ้าง

อุปกรณ์โฮมเธียเตอร์ คือ อุปกรณ์ภาพและเสียงในบ้านพักอาศัย แบ่งได้เป็น 3 กลุ่ม คือ

1. อุปกรณ์ต้นทาง (Sources)

อุปกรณ์ต้นทาง หมายถึง แหล่งที่มาของคอนเทนต์บันเทิง สื่อบันเทิงทั้งหลาย อาจมาได้รูปแบบแผ่นดิสก์ ไฟล์ การออกอากาศบรอดแคสต์ส่งข้อมูลตามสายหรือทางอินเทอร์เน็ต กล่องรับสัญญาณดาวเทียม เคเบิลทีวี ดีวีดี บลูเรย์ ฯลฯ ทั้งหมดขึ้นอยู่กับผู้บริโภคจะเลือกอย่างไร

2. อุปกรณ์ด้านภาพ (Video)

อุปกรณ์ด้านภาพเป็นสื่อสำคัญในการส่งต่อความบันเทิงนั้น ๆ สู่สายตาที่รู้จักกันดีคือ ทีวี ซึ่งปัจจุบันเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำสมัยถูกนำมาพัฒนาทีวีให้มีความทันสมัยสามารถถ่ายทอดความบันเทิงให้กับผู้บริโภคได้อย่างเข้าถึงทุกอารมณ์ ทุกการเคลื่อนไหว ด้วยสีสันที่สมจริง ไม่ว่าจะเป็นทีวี LG OLED evo, LG QNED MiniLED หรือ LG NanoCell เป็นต้น

นอกจากนี้ที่นิยมไม่แพ้กันก็คือโฮมเธียเตอร์โปรเจคเตอร์หรือที่เรียกว่าเครื่องฉาย ถือเป็นอุปกรณ์ภาพอีกรูปแบบหนึ่งที่ช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสให้กับผู้บริโภคได้เป็นอย่างดี เหมาะสำหรับทำเป็นโรงภาพยนตร์ส่วนตัวที่บ้าน ทั้งนี้ทั้งนั้นขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมของพื้นที่บ้านพักอาศัยว่ามีมากน้อยเพียงใดด้วย

3. อุปกรณ์ด้านเสียง (Audio)

อุปกรณ์ด้านเสียงหน้าที่คือถ่ายทอดเสียงของแหล่งที่มาจากคอนเทนต์ต่าง ๆ แล้วทำการขยายสัญญาณส่งผ่านไปยังลำโพงหากเป็นลำโพงทีวีการตอบสนองเรื่องคุณภาพเสียงที่ได้จะดีแค่ระดับหนึ่งเท่านั้น หากต้องการระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง คุณภาพเสียงระดับสูง จำเป็นต้องหาชุดลำโพงโฮมเธียเตอร์มาใช้งานร่วมด้วย

คุณภาพเสียงขั้นสุดด้วยชุดลำโพงโฮมเธียเตอร์ LG

ชุดลำโพงโฮมเธียเตอร์จาก LG พร้อมนำประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงที่ดีที่สุดส่งตรงถึงบ้านคุณ ด้วยระบบโฮมเธียเตอร์ของแอลจี ทำให้ได้สุดยอดคุณภาพเสียงที่ทันสมัยให้คุณสนุกเพลิดเพลินกับความบันเทิงในบ้านคุณเอง

ชุดซาวด์บาร์ LG

ลำโพงโฮมเธียเตอร์ LG เสียงที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับประสบการณ์ชมภาพยนตร์

Sound Bar รุ่น SN9YG

ลำโพงโฮมเธียเตอร์ LG Sound Bar รุ่น SN9YG มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี Meridian ประมวลผลสัญญาณดิจิทัลขั้นสูงเพื่อมอบประสบการณ์คุณภาพของเสียงแบบกว้าง ความบันเทิงเสียงที่สมจริงและทรงพลังด้วยเทคโนโลยี Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ให้คุณสัมผัสความแตกต่างด้วยระบบเสียง 3 มิติ เปลี่ยนบ้านของคุณให้กลายเป็นโรงภาพยนตร์เต็มอิ่มกับระบบเสียงรอบทิศทางด้วย ลำโพงแบบ 5.1.2 Ch และ เทคโนโลยี DTS:X นอกจากนี้ยังมีผู้ช่วยอย่าง AI Sound Pro ช่วยวิเคราะห์คอนเทนต์โดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อปรับตั้งค่าเสียงให้เหมาะกับคอนเทนต์ดังกล่าว

ลำโพงแบบ 5.1.2 Ch ระบบเซอร์ราวด์ พลังเสียง 520วัตต์ สำหรับประสบการณ์ชมภาพยนตร์ในบ้านระดับพรีเมียม ระบบ Hi-res Audio ช่วยรองรับระบบเสียงแบบรายละเอียดสูง Room Calibration เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเสียงตามสภาพห้อง นอกจากนี้ยังมี Google Assistant เล่นเพลงและอื่น ๆ ด้วยคำสั่งเสียง ที่สำคัญเพื่อชีวิตที่สมาร์ทยิ่งขึ้นสามารถเปลี่ยนทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ของคุณให้เป็นศูนย์ควบคุมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านได้ด้วย แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ ใช้งานง่ายสั่งได้ด้วยเสียงทุกที่ทุกเวลา

LG SoundBar Eclair

ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ LG ดีไซน์กะทัดรัดพลังเสียงสมจริง

LG Eclair SoundBar รุ่น QP5

ลำโพง LG SoundBar Eclair ซาวด์บาร์ที่เล็กที่สุดเพื่อให้เหมาะกับพื้นที่ใช้สอยที่มีอยู่จำกัด มาพร้อมกับ Dolby Atmos สุดยอดประสบการณ์เสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์โดยมีการสั่นสะเทือนที่น้อยลง เทคโนโลยี Meridian ประมวลผลสัญญาณดิจิทัลขั้นสูงมอบประสบการณ์คุณภาพของเสียงแบบกว้าง ระบบ AI Sound Pro Pro ช่วยวิเคราะห์คอนเทนต์โดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อปรับตั้งค่าเสียงให้เหมาะกับคอนเทนต์ที่กำลังรับชม

Low Vibration Subwoofer ซับวูฟเฟอร์แบบสั่นสะเทือนต่ำเพื่อการชมภาพยนตร์ยามค่ำคืนที่ไร้กังวล รับ-ส่งสัญญาณเสียงผ่าน HDMI eARC ส่งผ่านเสียง 5.1 ch และ 7.1 ch โดยไม่มีการบีบอัดที่ทำให้สูญเสียคุณภาพจากต้นฉบับ รองรับคอนเทนต์ความคมชัดสูง 4K รวมถึง HDR และ Dolby Vision โดยไม่มีการลดทอนคุณภาพ

ซาวด์บาร์ LG รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK

ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ LG ที่จับคู่กับทีวีแอลจีได้ดีที่สุด

SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK

ซาวน์บาร์ LG รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK ลำโพงที่จับคู่กับทีวีแอลจีได้ดีที่สุด เทคโนโลยี Power 7.1.4Ch, 770W ให้เสียงที่สมจริงมอบชีวิตชีวาให้กับคอนเทนต์บันเทิงและเสียงเพลงบนทีวี LG นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมกับ Sound Solution MERIDIAN ระบบเสียงที่พัฒนาร่วมกับ MERIDIAN แบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ ที่ขาดไม่ได้เลยระบบเสียง Dolby Atmos สุดยอดพลังเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์ที่มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี DTS:X ระบบเสียงรอบทิศทาง

และที่สำคัญ AI Sound Pro ช่วยปรับแต่งเสียงเป็นพิเศษให้เหมาะกับเนื้อหาที่คุณรับชมเพื่อมอบประสบการณ์ที่ดื่มด่ำยิ่งขึ้น Hi-Res Audio(24bit/192kHz) เทคโนโลยีที่สามารถรองรับระบบเสียงแบบรายละเอียดสูง AI Room Calibration เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเสียงตามสภาพห้อง LG Soundbar SP11RA ถ่ายทอดเสียงได้อย่างแม่นยำมากขึ้นมอบเสียงความละเอียดสูง 24bit/192kHz

ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ LG

เต็มอิ่มกับประสบการณ์เสียงขั้นสุดกับชุดลำโพงโฮมเธียเตอร์ LG

Home Theater รุ่น LHD657M

ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ รุ่น LHD657M เต็มอิ่มกับประสบการณ์เสียงขั้นสุด ให้คุณได้รับชมคอนเทนต์บันเทิงที่ชื่นชอบได้อย่างเข้าถึงอารมณ์ผ่านลำโพงหน้าซ้ายขวา 167 วัตต์ ลำโพงรอบทิศทางซ้ายขวา 167 วัตต์ ลำโพงกลาง 167 วัตต์ และซับวูฟเฟอร์ 167 วัตต์ Sound Power 1,000 วัตต์ 5.1 Ch ช่วยมอบพลังเสียงเหนือระดับ รองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธ และ Full HD Up-scaling 1080p สามารถเล่นไฟล์ผ่านช่องต่อ USB ได้ มีพอร์ตการเชื่อมต่อ HDMI Out & Simplink, Portable in เพื่อการใช้งานที่หลากหลายยิ่งขึ้น

หลักการเลือกซื้อโฮมเธียเตอร์ให้คุ้มราคา

1. การวัดขนาดของห้อง

ขนาดห้องหรือพื้นที่ตั้งเป็นสิ่งสำคัญลำดับแรกเพื่อการเลือกซื้อชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ที่เหมาะสม ลำโพงขนาดพอดีไม่เล็กหรือใหญ่เกินไป หากห้องมีขนาดใหญ่การซื้อลำโพงที่มีขนาดเล็กมาแล้วเร่งเสียงให้ดังจะทำให้ลำโพงทำงานเกินลิมิตมีผลต่ออายุการใช้งาน รวมถึงคุณภาพเสียงที่ได้จะดูแข็งกระด้างไม่นุ่มนวล

2. กำหนดงบประมาณ

ถือเป็นเรื่องสำคัญมาก เพราะต่อให้ได้ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ที่คุณภาพเสียงดีที่สุดแต่ทำให้คุณต้องแบกรับภาระ ก่อให้เกิดความเดือดร้อนตามมาภายหลัง ย่อมไม่เป็นผลดีอย่างแน่นอน ดังนั้นควรกำหนดงบประมาณเอาไว้และเลือกให้เหมาะสม

3. สำรวจโปรโมชั่นในท้องตลาด

การเลือกซื้อชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ให้ได้ราคาที่คุ้มค่าที่สุดอาจต้องอาศัยช่วงโปรโมชั่นจากทางร้านค้าออนไลน์ หรือตามงานเอ็กซ์โปต่าง ๆ รวมถึงโปรโมชั่นบัตรเครดิตที่ร่วมรายการด้วย

4. ซื้อของดีมีคุณภาพ

ควรให้ความสำคัญกับแบรนด์และซื้อจากร้านค้าที่น่าเชื่อถือจะดีกว่า เพราะจะทำให้คุณมั่นใจว่าได้ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ที่ซื้อมานั้นมีคุณภาพจริง ๆ อายุการใช้งานยาวนาน มีรับประกันสินค้าและบริการหลังการขายอย่างมืออาชีพ

สำหรับท่านใดที่สนใจซื้อชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ เครื่องเสียง รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น อาทิ เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า ตู้เย็นสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่

