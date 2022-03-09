About Cookies on This Site

กลุ่มเพื่อนนั่งเชียร์บอลด้วยกัน

ทีวีดูบอลแบบไหน หน้าจอขนาดเท่าไหร่ ได้อารมณ์ที่สุด

09/03/2022

สมาร์ททีวี LG ให้สีสันคมชัดสมจริง ตอบโจทย์ทุกไลฟ์สไตล์หน้าบนจอ

ทีวีจอใหญ่ภาพชัด เหมือนเชียร์บอลชิดติดขอบสนาม

หากพูดถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในชีวิตประจำวันที่ช่วยสร้างความบันเทิงและข้อมูลข่าวสารต่าง ๆ หลายคนย่อมนึกถึง TV อุปกรณ์ที่ทำให้คุณไม่พลาดข่าวสารสำคัญ ซีรีส์เรื่องโปรด หรือการถ่ายทอดสดฟุตบอลแมตช์สำคัญ แต่ปัจจุบันทีวีถูกพัฒนาให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานและเพิ่มอรรถรสในการชมมากขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการเพิ่มลูกเล่นหรือฟังก์ชันต่าง ๆ ที่ช่วยให้การรับชมทีวีของคุณมีสีสันและไม่น่าเบื่ออีกต่อไป แล้วถ้าต้องการซื้อทีวีเครื่องใหม่มาเพื่อดูการแข่งขันฟุตบอล ควรเลือกประเภทจอภาพแบบใด ระยะห่างของทีวีกับโซฟาที่เหมาะสมคือเท่าไหร่ เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้เกิดปัญหาทางสายตา โดยวันนี้ LG ขอพาทุกคนไปหาคำตอบกัน

เรื่องควรรู้ ก่อนซื้อทีวีเครื่องใหม่มาใช้งาน

ประเภทจอภาพทีวี มีแบบไหนบ้าง

● LCD TV (Liquid Crystal Display) เป็นประเภทจอที่ให้ความละเอียดสูง ภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอมีความคมชัด เหมาะติดตั้งในห้องที่มีความสว่างสูงอย่างห้องนั่งเล่น ร้านอาหาร หรือร้านค้าที่ต้องการเปิดรายการข่าวหรือละครให้ลูกค้าดู
LED TV (Light Emitting Diode) เป็นจอภาพที่ถูกพัฒนาต่อยอดมาจากจอ LCD ทำให้จอภาพแบบ LED มีแสงสว่างและสีสันสดใส ที่สำคัญตัวเครื่องมีขนาดบางกว่า
● OLED TV (Organic Light Emitting Diode) ถือเป็นจอภาพที่แสดงสีสันของภาพได้สม่ำเสมอไม่ว่าจะนั่งดูทีวีจากมุมใดของโซฟาก็ตาม นอกจากนี้ตัวเครื่องของทีวี OLED ยังบางกว่าทีวี LED อีกด้วย

ความละเอียดของทีวี

● ระดับ HD (1366 x 768 Pixel) ถือเป็นความละเอียดจอภาพทีวีในระดับมาตรฐาน สามารถดูละครหรือรายการทางทีวีระบบดิจิทัลได้
● ระดับ Full HD (1920 x 1080 Pixel) เป็นความละเอียดของจอภาพที่ได้รับความนิยมในปัจจุบัน เพราะให้ความละเอียดและเม็ดสีของภาพที่คมชัดจัดเต็มนั่นเอง
● ระดับ UHD (Ultra High Definition) หรือ 4K ความละเอียด 3840 x 2160 Pixel ซึ่งมีความละเอียดสูงกว่าระดับ Full HD ถึง 4 เท่า ทำให้ภาพที่ปรากฎบนหน้าจอทีวีมีความคมชัดสมจริงมากขึ้น หากไม่เน้นชมภาพยนตร์หรือใช้ทีวีเล่นเกมที่มีกราฟิกสูง อาจไม่จำเป็นต้องซื้อทีวีที่มีความละเอียดขนาดนี้
● ระดับ 8K มีความละเอียดสูงสุดถึง 7680 x 4320 Pixel มากกว่าเทคโนโลยีแบบ Full HD ถึง 16 เท่า ทำให้คุณได้รับประสบการณ์การรับชมความบันเทิงแบบสมจริงมากขึ้น

คู่รักนั่งดูฟุตบอลอยู่ที่โซฟาในห้องนั่งเล่น

เลือกขนาดหน้าจอทีวีให้เหมาะกับห้อง รับชมได้เต็มประสิทธิภาพ และช่วยถนอมสายตา

ขนาดของทีวีและระยะห่าง

ปัจจุบันขนาดหน้าจอทีวีมีตั้งแต่ 32 นิ้ว ไปจนถึง 80 กว่านิ้ว หากที่พักอาศัยของคุณมีพื้นที่ค่อนข้างกว้าง แนะนำให้เลือกซื้อทีวีที่มีขนาดหน้าจอใหญ่สักหน่อย เพื่อให้สายตาของคุณรับภาพได้คมชัดมากขึ้น แต่ถ้ามีพื้นที่จำกัดควรเลือกทีวีที่ขนาดไม่ใหญ่มาก เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้เป็นการนั่งดูทีวีใกล้เกินไปจนส่งผลเสียต่อดวงตาของคุณในอนาคต โดยระยะห่างที่เหมาะสมในการรับชมทีวี มีดังนี้

● ทีวีขนาด 32 นิ้ว ระยะห่างควรอยู่ที่ 1.25 เมตร
● ทีวีขนาด 42 นิ้ว ระยะห่างควรอยู่ที่ 1.58 เมตร
● ทีวีขนาด 50 นิ้ว ระยะห่างควรอยู่ที่ 1.90 เมตร
● ทีวีขนาด 55 นิ้ว ระยะห่างควรอยู่ที่ 2.06 เมตร
● ทีวีขนาด 60 นิ้ว ระยะห่างควรอยู่ที่ 2.26 เมตร
● ทีวีขนาด 70 นิ้ว ระยะห่างควรอยู่ที่ 2.63 เมตร

ดูบอลให้ฟิน กับ 3 ทีวี LG จอใหญ่ ภาพคมชัดสมจริง
LG NanoCell 8K Smart TV รุ่น 65NANO95

LG NanoCell 8K Smart TV รุ่น 65NANO95

สนุกไปกับแมตช์สำคัญเหมือนนั่งเชียร์ข้างสนาม กับสมาร์ททีวี LG NanoCell 8K

LG NanoCell 8K Smart TV รุ่น 65NANO95 มาพร้อมความละเอียดภาพสูงถึง 33 ล้านพิกเซล ผสานกับเทคโนโลยีระดับนาโน ทำให้แสดงผลออกมาได้สดใสสมจริง ทั้งเต็มอิ่มกับภาพยนตร์เหมือนยกโรงหนังมาไว้ในภายในบ้านกับระบบ Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos ที่สำคัญการรับชมฟุตบอลแมตช์สำคัญของคุณจะสนุกไปอีกขั้น ด้วยฟังก์ชัน Bluetooth Surround Sound ที่สามารถสร้างบรรยากาศได้เหมือนนั่งเชียร์ท่ามกลางสนามแข่ง แถมยังมีผู้ช่วยอัจฉริยะอย่าง LG ThinQ AI ทำให้การสั่งงานทีวีด้วยเสียงได้เป็นเรื่องง่ายโดยไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้รีโมท ถือว่าทีวี LG NanoCell ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานในยุคนี้อย่างมาก

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 70UQ8000PSC

LG UHD 4K Smart TV รุ่น 70UQ8000PSC

สมาร์ททีวี LG UHD 4K พร้อมพาคุณไปเพลิดเพลินกับภาพที่คมชัด และคุณภาพเสียงอันยอดเยี่ยม

สำหรับ LG UHD 4K รุ่น 70UQ8000PSC เป็นสมาร์ททีวีแบบ Real 4K ที่มีความละเอียดจอ 8 ล้านพิกเซล ทำงานบนระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS 22 ชิปประมวลผล α5 Gen5 AI Processor ช่วยให้คุณได้เพลิดเพลินไปกับภาพที่มีสีสันคมชัดเป็นธรรมชาติ ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี HDR 10 Pro ปรับระดับความสว่างเพื่อเพิ่มสีสันและความคมชัดในทุกภาพ รองรับ Apple Airplay 2 ช่วยให้คุณแชร์คอนเทนต์จาก iOS สู่จอทีวีได้ นอกจากนี้ยังมาพร้อมกับระบบเสียง Bluetooth Surround Sound ที่ให้พลังเสียงรอบทิศทาง เวลาดูหนังก็เหมือนนั่งอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์ แต่เวลาดูบอลก็เหมือนลุ้นทีมโปรดอยู่ข้างขอบสนามเลยทีเดียว

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 86NANO75SQA

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 86NANO75SQA

รับชมได้อย่างเต็มตา ด้วยขนาดหน้าจอที่ให้มาถึง 65 นิ้ว

ทีวี LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 86NANO75SQA ความละเอียด 4K มาพร้อมขนาดจอใหญ่ถึง 86 นิ้ว นอกจากจอกว้างแล้วเรื่องการแสดงผลภาพและเสียงไม่ผิดหวังแน่นอน ฟังก์ชันการใช้งานหลากหลายพร้อมระบบอัจฉริยะ LG ThinQ AI ชิปประมวลผล α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K และมี AI Picture Pro ช่วยวิเคราะห์และอัพเกรดความคมชัด สีสัน และรายละเอียดต่าง ๆ ให้เหมาะกับคอนเทนต์ที่แสดงอยู่บนหน้าจอ รวมถึงช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสในการฟังมากขึ้นด้วยพลังเสียง 20 วัตต์

หากคุณเป็นคนหนึ่งที่กำลังมองหาสมาร์ททีวีเครื่องใหม่ แต่ก่อนซื้อต้องพิจารณาองค์ประกอบต่าง ๆ อย่างละเอียด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นขนาดของทีวีที่ต้องเหมาะสมกับพื้นที่ติดตั้ง ไปจนถึงระยะห่างจากจอที่ควรเว้นเพื่อคุณภาพในการรับชม ความละเอียดจอภาพ รวมถึงระบบเสียงที่สมจริง เพื่อให้คุณรับชมสิ่งต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างสมจริงและเต็มอรรถรสมากยิ่งขึ้น สำหรับใครที่อยากเป็นเจ้าของทีวี LG หรืออยากรู้รายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่

