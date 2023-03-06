About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงถือตะกร้าเสื้อผ้า

เครื่องอบผ้าราคาเท่าไหร่ ผ้าแห้งเร็ว พร้อมรับมือหน้าฝน

06/03/2023

เครื่องอบผ้า LG อบผ้าให้แห้งได้อย่างล้ำลึก ใช้ระยะเวลาสั้นกว่าที่เคย

เครื่องอบผ้าผู้ช่วยมือหนึ่ง ผ้าสะอาดพร้อมใช้ไม่ง้อแดด

เครื่องอบผ้าเข้ามามีบทความสำคัญต่อการทำความสะอาดผ้าในปัจจุบัน นอกจากช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาด แห้งเร็วพร้อมทันใช้งานแล้ว ยังช่วยประหยัดเวลาได้มาก ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์คนยุคปัจจุบันที่เต็มไปด้วยความเร่งรีบ เวลามีจำกัด แต่ยังต้องการสุขอนามัยที่ดี ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำทำให้เครื่องอบผ้าในปัจจุบันมีฟังก์ชันกำจัดเชื้อโรค เชื้อแบคทีเรีย ลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ด้วย ทำให้มั่นใจว่าผ้าทุกชิ้นจะสะอาดปลอดภัยกับสมาชิกทุกคนในครอบครัวอย่างแท้จริง

ประโยชน์ของเครื่องอบผ้ามีอะไรบ้าง

เครื่องอบผ้ามีประโยชน์หลายประการในแง่ของความสะดวก ประสิทธิภาพ และการดูแลเสื้อผ้าดังนี้

• ประหยัดเวลา

เครื่องอบผ้าช่วยลดเวลาในการทำให้ผ้าแห้งอย่างมาก โดยเฉพาะวันที่ไม่มีแสงแดดหรือฝนตก มั่นใจได้ว่าคุณยังมีเสื้อผ้าแห้งสะอาดพร้อมสวมใส่ในระยะเวลาอันสั้น

• ความสะดวกสบาย

เครื่องอบผ้าไม่ต้องพึ่งสภาพอากาศหรือแสงแดดในการตากผ้า สิ่งนี้มีประโยชน์อย่างยิ่งในภูมิภาคที่มีสภาพอากาศแปรปรวนหรือไม่แน่นอน

• ประสิทธิภาพการใช้พลังงาน

เครื่องอบผ้าสมัยใหม่มีคุณสมบัติขั้นสูง เช่น เซ็นเซอร์วัดความชื้นและโหมดประหยัดพลังงาน ทำให้ประหยัดพลังงานได้มากกว่าที่เคย ช่วยประหยัดค่าสาธารณูปโภคได้ในระยะยาว

• การทำให้ผ้านุ่มและสดชื่น

เครื่องอบผ้ามักมาพร้อมกับคุณสมบัติต่าง ๆ เช่น การทำให้ผ้านุ่ม ลดความหมองคงความสดใสของเนื้อผ้า ช่วยขจัดรอยยับ ลดไฟฟ้าสถิต และทำให้เสื้อผ้าของคุณรู้สึกนุ่มสีสดใส นอกจากนี้ บางรุ่นยังมีฟังก์ชันไอน้ำที่ช่วยเพิ่มความนุ่มนวลและรูปลักษณ์ของเสื้อผ้า

• เพิ่มสุขอนามัย

เครื่องอบผ้าสามารถช่วยให้สุขอนามัยดีขึ้น หมดกังวัลเรื่องเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ไรฝุ่น และสารก่อภูมิแพ้อื่น ๆ ช่วยให้สภาพแวดล้อมของคุณและครอบครัวถูกสุขลักษณะมากขึ้น

• การดูแลอย่างอ่อนโยนกับผ้าที่บอบบาง

เครื่องอบผ้าที่ทันสมัยหลายรุ่นมีการตั้งค่าพิเศษสำหรับผ้าที่บอบบาง เช่น ผ้าขนสัตว์ ผ้าไหม หรือชุดชั้นในโดยไม่ทำให้เกิดความเสียหาย การตั้งค่าเหล่านี้ใช้อุณหภูมิที่ต่ำลงและการปั่นที่นุ่มนวลขึ้นเพื่อรักษาคุณภาพและอายุการใช้งานของเสื้อผ้าของคุณ

• ไร้ปัญหากลิ่นอับ

การตากผ้าในร่มในช่วงที่สภาพอากาศชื้นบางครั้งอาจทำให้เกิดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้ การใช้เครื่องอบผ้าช่วยลดกลิ่นดังกล่าวโดยการขจัดความชื้นออกจากเสื้อผ้าอย่างรวดเร็วและช่วยให้การระเหยเร็วขึ้น

แม้ว่าเครื่องอบผ้าจะให้ประโยชน์มากมาย แต่สิ่งสำคัญคือต้องปฏิบัติตามคำแนะนำของผู้ผลิตอย่างเคร่งครัด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเรื่องความจุในการโหลด การตั้งค่าความร้อน และความเข้ากันได้ของเสื้อผ้า เพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าการอบแห้งอย่างปลอดภัยและมีประสิทธิภาพ

เครื่องอบผ้า LG

เครื่องอบผ้า LG อบผ้าแห้งสนิท ไร้กลิ่นอับชื้นในทุกสภาพอากาศ

วิธีเลือกเครื่องอบผ้าให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

1. กำหนดความต้องการและความชอบของคุณ

2. ศึกษาประเภทและคุณลักษณะต่าง ๆ ของเครื่องอบผ้า

3. กำหนดงบประมาณสำหรับการซื้อของคุณ

4. อ่านบทวิจารณ์ เพื่อรวบรวมข้อมูลเชิงลึก

5. เปรียบเทียบยี่ห้อและรุ่นตามคุณลักษณะ ชื่อเสียง และการรับประกัน

6. ขอคำแนะนำจากแหล่งที่เชื่อถือได้

7. ตรวจสอบการรับประกันและบริการหลังการขาย

8. พิจารณาประสิทธิภาพการประหยัดพลังงาน

การดูแลเรื่องความสะอาดของเสื้อผ้าตัวคุณเองและสมาชิกในครอบครัวเป็นสิ่งสำคัญ ด้วยปัจจัยสภาพแวดล้อมในปัจจุบันที่เต็มไปด้วยมลภาวะเป็นพิษ การมีสุขอนามัยที่ดีช่วยป้องกันการเจ็บป่วยจากเชื้อโรคที่แฝงมากับเสื้อผ้าได้ แน่นอนว่าอุปกรณ์ทำความสะอาดอย่าง เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า ควรต้องพิถีพิถันในการเลือกซื้อมาใช้งาน หากท่านใดไม่รู้จะเลือกซื้อเครื่องอบผ้าหรือเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้ายี่ห้อไหนดีขอแนะนำ LG สุดยอดเทคโนโลทำความสะอาดและถนอมผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า LG ถนอมเสื้อผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้น

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ซักสะอาดอย่างรวดเร็ว ถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้น

 

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B ซักสะอาดพร้อมถนอมผ้าด้วย AI DD™ ระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ ที่สามารถเลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักที่เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้าแต่ละครั้ง มาพร้อมความจุถังซัก 10.5 กิโลกรัม/ อบ 7 กิโลกรัม เป็นเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว ช่วยให้ผ้าทั้งสะอาดและแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียว เทคโนโลยี TurboWash™360˚ ซักผ้าได้สะอาดหมดจดภายในเวลา 59 นาที แต่ ช่วยให้คุณใช้เวลาน้อยลง เทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ 99.9% และยังช่วยลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าได้ถึง 30% เพิ่มความสะดวกสบายสามารถสั่งงานระยะไกลได้ผ่านผ่านแอปพลิเคชั่น Smart ThinQ™ เพียงเชื่อมต่อเครื่องซักผ้าและสมาร์ทโฟน ราคาจำหน่าย 26,590 บาท (ราคานี้อาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงขึ้นอยู่กับร้านค้าตัวแทนจำหน่าย)

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG ซักสะอาดอย่างรวดเร็ว ถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้น

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FG1612H2W ความจุซัก 12 กิโลกรัม มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี 6 Motion Direct Drive เพื่อประสิทธิภาพการซัก ให้เหมาะกับเนื้อ และการถนอมผ้าอย่างสูงสุด เทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ซักสะอาดล้ำลึกช่วยกำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ถึง 99.9% ด้วยไอน้ำร้อน ช่วยป้องกันเชื้อโรคและรักษาสุขภาพ ลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับทั้งยังช่วยให้ผ้านุ่มฟูยิ่งขึ้น ระบบมอร์เตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive ทำงานเงียบ นิ่ง และทนทานมากขึ้น รับประกัน 10 ปี ซักผ้าและอบผ้าภายในเครื่องเดียว นอกจากนี้เทคโนโลยี Eco Hybrid ยังช่วยการลดการใช้น้ำ และลดระยะเวลาในการอบแห้งช่วยให้ประหยัดพลังงานมากยิ่งขึ้น สามารถใส่ผ้าเพิ่มระหว่างซักได้ และเพื่อชีวิตที่สมาร์ทยิ่งขึ้นสั่งงานระยะไกลด้วยแอปพลิเคชัน LG Smart ThinQ™ ราคาจำหน่าย 26,940 บาท (ราคานี้อาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงขึ้นอยู่กับร้านค้าตัวแทนจำหน่าย)

 

เครื่องอบผ้า LG

เครื่องอบผ้าแอลจี อบผ้าแห้งไวช่วยประหยัดพลังงานและเวลา

 

เครื่องอบผ้า รุ่น RV09VHP4W1 ความจุ 9 กิโลกรัม ดีไซน์ทันสมัยที่มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ อบผ้าประหยัดพลังงานใช้เวลาน้อยกว่าที่เคย เทคโนโลยี Heat Pump ป้องกันการหดตัวของใยผ้า ช่วยลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้า มีโปรแกรม Allergy Care หมดห่วงเรื่องความสะอาด สามารถลดไรฝุ่นในเสื้อผ้าได้ถึง 99.9% ระบบ Sensor Dry ตรวจจับความชื้นของเสื้อผ้า และตั้งเวลาอบผ้าโดยอัตโนมัติ ควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องผ่านการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกล LG ThinQ™ ราคาจำหน่าย 24,900 บาท (ราคานี้อาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงขึ้นอยู่กับร้านค้าตัวแทนจำหน่าย)

หากคุณกำลังมองหาผู้ช่วยทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย ตอบโจทย์ไลฟ์สไตล์ในปัจจุบัน เลือกเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า LG ให้ดูแลความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าของคุณและสมาชิกในครอบครัว สนใจเครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

