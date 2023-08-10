We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Anti-glare Panel
Less Reflection, Less Interference
The anti-glare panels prevent screen reflections during the day or while outdoors. Stay hustling anytime from anywhere.
12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor
The powerful performance of intel powered by the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is 40% more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.
Need for Speed
LPDDR5 memory allows faster processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Attention Sensing
LG's advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing that boosts security and creates intuitive devices.
Privacy Guard & Alert
Smart Pointer by AI Technology
Digital Wellness
Privacy is Your Right
Protect your privacy at all times with:
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.
For Videoconferencing
- Virtual Presenter: Keep audiences engaged when they see you present alongside the presentation.
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering), and corrects brightness.