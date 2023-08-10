About Cookies on This Site

LG gram

Hustle Light, Hustle Right

Highlight

Carry your Hustle

What's the New LG gram

  • LG gram in one hand.
    Ultra-lightweight
  • It shows Intel® Evo & Window 11 logos.
    Intel® Evo & Win 11
  • LG gram with Long Battery Life.
    Long Battery Life
  • It shows a display of gram without screen reflecting.
    Anti-glare IPS
  • A woman is working safely.
    Enhanced Security
  • 16:10 Premium Screen
    16:10 Premium Screen

The animation show that the bottom of the 16:9 laptop display gets larger to be 16:10 aspect ratio so that users can see more contents.

16:10 Aspect Ratio

 

Reaching Optimized Sights

Immerse yourself with the 16:10 aspect ratio display that's 11% larger than the 16:9 ratios. So you can scroll less and spend more time on your hustle.

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut**

Colour Your Life

Bring your content to life with the wide colour gamut that helps you see brilliant colours.

WQXGA High-resolution

 

Clear Your Vision

The WQXGA resolution delivers phenomenal clarity at a wider angle for detailed visual expressions.

Anti-glare Panel

Less Reflection, Less Interference

The anti-glare panels prevent screen reflections during the day or while outdoors. Stay hustling anytime from anywhere.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%

DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

It shows ultra-lightweight gram.

Slim, Trim & Lightweight

Ultra-slim, and ultra-portable, LG gram is your lightweight companion that is constantly on the move with you.

Intel 12th Gen CPU

Windows 11

Memory & Storage

12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is 40% more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

Adopted Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

Need for Speed

LPDDR5 memory allows faster processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

 

Attention Sensing

LG's advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing that boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

Privacy Guard & Alert

Smart Pointer by AI Technology

Digital Wellness

Privacy is Your Right

Protect your privacy at all times with:
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.

Your Face Controls the Screen

Work conveniently with face and gaze tracking through:
- Snap Window: Efficiently transfers active content to the screen you're working on.
- Smart Pointer: Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly.

LG gram Cares

Smart functions that put your well-being first.
- Smart Player: Pauses media in your absence.
- Posture Warning: Detects and alerts you on your bad posture.
- 20-20-20: Alerts you to look 20 feet away for 20 seconds after 20 minutes of continuous working.

For Videoconferencing

- Virtual Presenter: Keep audiences engaged when they see you present alongside the presentation.
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering), and corrects brightness.
It shows that a gram is on from day to night.

Packs the Power

Leave the charger behind with this high-capacity battery that delivers the reliable performance you need.

 

A woman is holding LG gram with big smile.

Hustle of Various Way

Hustle in new and different ways. See what we have prepared in additionally for you.

