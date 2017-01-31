Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience
2_lgs-sustainable-future-enabling-consumers-to-be-more-eco-conscious-kv.jpg

Inspiration

LG’s strategy for the future: Enabling consumers to be more eco-conscious

kv_the-best-wireless-earbuds-for-runners-earbuds-for-runners.jpg

Helpful Hints

Wireless earbuds for runners

little girl in cardboard spaceship suit

Inspiration

LG’s strategy for the future: the power of sustainable packaging

Explore LG's innovative initiatives in developing consumer electronics and appliances that empower users to embrace responsible living and make eco-aware choices.

kids and washing machine

Inspiration

How to make your LG appliances last longer

Learn about the importance of sustainability and discover the numerous ways that you can extend the lifespan of crucial LG appliances around the home.

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-1.jpg

Inspiration

LG’s strategy for the future: upcycling vs. recycling

Learn more about the difference between upcycling vs. recycling, and the role they play in LG’s sustainable future.

LG is working toward becoming more sustainable with carbon-neutral status

Our Stories

LG's strategy for the future: carbon neutrality

An internet connection sets a Smart TV apart from the rest

LG Lab

What is a smart TV?

Looking to answer the question: what is a smart TV? We have you covered as we explain the many benefits, from the most popular apps to connecting to other smart devices.

A large LG OLED TV that fits perfectly in a living room

LG Lab

TV buying guide: Everything you need to know

If you’re thinking of investing in a new television but you’re not sure which one best suits your needs, then this TV buying guide is exactly what you need.

Front view of someone cleaning a monitor from the side

Helpful Hints

How to clean your monitor

Cleaning a monitor calls for a combination of know-how and technique. Read on for our top tips to achieve a streak-free finish.

A wireless LG soundbar demonstrating how to set up a sound bar

Helpful Hints

How to set up your soundbar

Find out how to set up your soundbar, connect it to your TV and resolve potential issues.

Vergleich zwischen Ultrawide- und Dual-Monitoren (Seite an Seite)

LG Lab

Ultrawide vs. dual monitors

Better understand the differences between a dual monitor and an ultrawide display with this helpful article that details the pros and cons of both setups.

A man measuring his refrigerator size

Helpful Hints

Refrigerator size guide: understanding standard fridge sizes

If you’re thinking of purchasing a new refrigerator, understanding standard fridge sizes, popular features and styles is essential for finding the best option for your home.

Essentials

Tech that improves your daily life

tv.png

TV

Explore
audio.png

Audio

Explore
tone-free.png

Wireless Earbuds

Explore
instaview.png

InstaView

Explore
washing-machine.png

Washing

Explore
styler.png

Styler

Explore
laptops.png

Laptops

Explore
monitors.png

Monitors

Explore
beamers.png

Beamers

Explore
