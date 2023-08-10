About Cookies on This Site

NatureFRESH™ | 506L | Slim Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | E Rated | Matte Black
NatureFRESH™ | 506L | Slim Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | E Rated | Matte Black

GML844MC7E

NatureFRESH™ | 506L | Slim Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | E Rated | Matte Black

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Juicy fruits, succulent salads and vivid vegetables. Keep your food NatureFRESH™ to look and taste their best.
Up to 19%* Faster
Up to 19%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge help maintain temperature to keep your food fresh.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 32℃ to 7℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GF-L613PL) and DoorCooling+ model (GF-L570PL).

Keep Food Fresher for Longer
Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG LINEARCooling™ helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).

*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Goodbye Fridge Odour
Goodbye Fridge Odour

Thanks to the dedicated fan filters, Pure N Fresh air purification system deodorises and recirculates air for a pleasant fridge aroma.
Vegetable
Vegetable & Fruits Fresher for Longer

The new Moist Balance Crisper securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.
10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor3
10 Year Warranty On Linear Compressor

LG Inverter Linear Compressoris more quiet than conventional compressors due to LG's advanced technology. It also saves more energy and provides higher reliability and greater durability with 10 year* parts warranty on the compressor.

*10–year Warranty on Inverter Linear Compressor (Part only).

Ultimate Convenience to Your Kitchen
Ultimate Convenience to Your Kitchen

This modern French door fridge is an entertainer's delight with innovative storage options such as a folding Shelf that can be self-folded for storing taller items and the Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System that is built into the fridge door so you can utilise your whole top shelf.
The Slim Indoor Icemaker Creates Space1
The Slim Indoor Icemaker Creates Space

Our innovative ice maker system is built in the fridge door to give you wide open shelf space whilst still allowing for storage on the door.
Retractable Shelf to Store Tall items1
Retractable Shelf to Store Tall items

You can adjust your shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles.
Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings
Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ™ app, you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large shopping spree.*

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG ThinQ™ app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection's required.

Maximised capacity, uncompromised size
Maximised capacity, uncompromised size

The refrigerator you choose needs to fit in your kitchen's alcove, so make sure you check its size. The new Slim French Door fridge is 835mm in width, less than conventional French door refrigerators, and easily fits in most kitchens.

FAQ

Q.

What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?

A.

For more information, please click the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

DIMENSIONS

GML844MC7E

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

506

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

314

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Matte Black PCM

All Spec

Volume Total (L)

506

Volume Freezer (L)

209

Volume Refrigerator (L)

286

Packing Weight (kg)

134

Depth without door (mm)

617

Depth with handle (mm)

734

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1723

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1823

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

835 x 1787 x 734

Product Weight (kg)

124

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

Button-88-white

Finish (Door)

Matte Black PCM

Handle Type

No

Door (Material)

PCM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

DoorCooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Linear Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

314

Sound Power (dB)

40

Sound Power (Grade)

C

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Multi-Air Flow

No

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Transparent

No

Drawer_Freezer

6 Tranparent

Freezer Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

Bar Code

8806084620477

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GML844MC7E)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GML844MC7E)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GML844MC7E)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GML844MC7E)
GML844MC7E

NatureFRESH™ | 506L | Slim Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | DoorCooling+™ | Linear Cooling™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | E Rated | Matte Black

