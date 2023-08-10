We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NatureFRESH™ | 384L | Tall Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | FRESHConverter™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | B Rated | Shiny Steel
NatureFRESH™ | 384L | Tall Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | FRESHConverter™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | B Rated | Shiny Steel
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
FAQ
Is a double door fridge useful?
Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.
What does it mean when a fridge freezer is frost-free?
Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.
How to change the temperature setting on an LG fridge freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, multi-door or Combi), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
B
All Spec
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
B
-
Product Type
-
B/Freezer
-
Product Type
-
B/Freezer
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
B
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
GBP62PZNBC
NatureFRESH™ | 384L | Tall Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | FRESHConverter™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | B Rated | Shiny Steel