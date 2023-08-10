About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
FAV309WNE

Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White

Quiet Mark1

Quiet Mark

Washing Machines

2023
Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
the small actions you take. Learn about
how to extend the life of your clothing and
create a better tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear Learn More

What's to Love About LG Washers?

This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into two categories.

AIDD™

Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes

With smart technology, AIDD™ provides 18% more fabric protection, keeping your wardrobe fresh for longer.

What is AI DD™?

The Best Pattern for Each Load

Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.

It detects the weight and fabric of the laundry and sets the laundry pattern based on this information.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

This is an enlarged image of the metal knob on the panel of a washing machine.

White Dial

Increased the Dial Size

The inside image of the washing machine where the Stainless Lifter can be seen.

Stainless Lifter

Hygienic & Durable Lifters

This is an enlarged image of the washing machine panel so that the display can be clearly seen.

Display

A More Visible Display

Innovation Leadership

*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.
*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.

FAQ

Q.

What is AI DD in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

What cycle do I wash clothes on?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to figure out an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance and thus reduces the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).

When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

Q.

What is the standard size washing machine?

A.

All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity.

Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675mm.

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8-9kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 10.5-12kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity in the same size washing machine.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine which will give you a rating from A (best) to G (worst). Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

Add Item

Yes

Steam+

No

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Centum System

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Drum Light

No

Dual Dry

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

TurboWash

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Smart Pairing

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091353252

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

No

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

No

Child Lock

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

No

Remote Start

No

Rinse

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Softener Level

No

Spin

Yes

Steam

No

Temp.

Yes

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

ColdWash

No

Delay End

No

Detergent Level

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight (kg)

66

Weight include packing (kg)

70

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

565

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

1.011

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.5

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.242

Energy Efficiency Class

B

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

73

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

B

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

53

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

228

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

170

Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

58

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

160

FEATURES (WASHER)

Type

Washing Machine

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

No

TurboWash360˚

No

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Water Level

No

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

Yes

FEATURES (DRYER)

6 Motion DD

Yes

TrueSteam

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Black TintFV

PRODUCT FICHE (WASHER)

Wash Capacity (kg)

9

Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

50

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

No

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

Yes

Baby Wear

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Cotton 20°C

No

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Rinse

No

Spin+Drain

No

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

Allergy Care (washer)

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

No

Drain+Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

Yes

Intensive 60

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Skin Care

No

Speed14

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(FAV309WNE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FAV309WNE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(FAV309WNE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (FAV309WNE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

FAV309WNE

Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet