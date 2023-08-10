About Cookies on This Site

Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White

Product Information Sheet
FAV309WNE

Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White

FAV309WNE
Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
the small actions you take. Learn about
how to extend the life of your clothing and
create a better tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear

What's to Love About LG Washers?

AIDD™

Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes

With smart technology, AIDD™ provides 18% more fabric protection, keeping your wardrobe fresh for longer.

What is AI DD™?

The Best Pattern for Each Load

Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.

It detects the weight and fabric of the laundry and sets the laundry pattern based on this information.

This is an enlarged image of the metal knob on the panel of a washing machine.

White Dial

Increased the Dial Size

The inside image of the washing machine where the Stainless Lifter can be seen.

Stainless Lifter

Hygienic & Durable Lifters

This is an enlarged image of the washing machine panel so that the display can be clearly seen.

Display

A More Visible Display

Innovation Leadership

FAQ

Q.

What is AI DD in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

What cycle do I wash clothes on?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to figure out an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance and thus reduces the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).

When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

Q.

What is the standard size washing machine?

A.

All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity.

Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675mm.

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8-9kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 10.5-12kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity in the same size washing machine.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine which will give you a rating from A (best) to G (worst). Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

No

AI DD

Yes

Steam

No

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

FEATURES

Steam

No

Add Item

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

ezDispense

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Water Level

Auto

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash360˚

No

TurboWash

No

Drum Light

No

TrueSteam

No

Dual Dry

No

Centum System

No

Foam Detection System

No

Auto Suds Removal

No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

B

Wash Capacity (kg)

9

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

58

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

1.011

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.5

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.242

Energy Efficiency Class

B

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

73

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

53

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

228

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

170

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

160

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

50

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Figure Indicator

18:88

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

Download Cycle

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

[Washser] Smart Pairing

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Delay End

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Add Item

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Drum Light

No

Rinse

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Remote Start

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Softener Level

No

Temp

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Wash

No

Wi-Fi

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

Steam

No

Spin

Yes

PROGRAMS

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

No

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

Yes

Baby Steam Care

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Hand Wash

No

Silent Wash

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Intensive 60

No

Cotton 20°C

No

Skin Care

No

Cotton

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Colour Care

No

Drain + Spin

No

Downloaded Cycle

No

Dark Wash

No

Cotton +

No

Delicates

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Baby Wear

No

Quick 60

No

Stain Care

No

TurboWash 59

No

Quick Wash

No

Outdoor

No

Steam Refresh

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Rinse

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

TurboWash 39

No

Speed14

Yes

Quick 30

No

TurboWash 49

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Speed Wash

No

Quick 12

No

Wash+Dry

No

Spin+Drain

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091353252

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

565

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight include packing (kg)

70

Weight (kg)

66

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Black Tint

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

