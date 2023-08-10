About Cookies on This Site

31.5" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

32SR50F-W

31.5" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
32SR50F-W

31.5" Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS

LG Smart Monitor.

Easy is better, simple is more

Our Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favorite content effortlessly with various streaming apps, and set up a home office environment instantly, with a connected PC or PC-free.

LG Smart Monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may be required payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

Pick your taste with webOS 23.

Pick your taste with webOS 23

Work without a PC.

Work without a PC**

Mirror from your devices.

Mirror from your devices

Full HD IPS display.

Full HD IPS display

Control with ThinQ.

Control with ThinQ

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may be required payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

**Home Office service support only MS Window 10/11 Pro or higher. Microsoft 365 and Google services may be required a subscription.

webOS 23 new home

Personalized discoveries await

With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored contents recommendations and enjoy built-in apps such as Music and Sports.

webOS 23 new home.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may be required payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

  1.

    New User Interface

    Find quick. Dive in.

    Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps and check notifications quickly.

  2.

    Home Office

    Home Office ready

    Access PC & Cloud PC remotely, and enjoy multiple Home Office services like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar, all without a PC.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Home Office service support only MS Window 10/11 Pro or higher. Microsoft 365 and Google services may be required a subscription. Separate services may be required payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

Music

Curated to your tastes

Enjoy customized music seamlessly with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your favorite teams

Support your team with personalized service. It shows the latest on your favorite sports team, based on your profile.

AI concierge

Listening to your tastes

Bring out a personal AI concierge by pressing the button on the Magic Remote, and you can get recommendations of keywords based on your preferences any time.

*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may be required payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.

*Supported services may differ by country.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your home appliances on one screen with the remote.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Supported services may differ by country.

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.

*Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.

*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.

*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.

**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.

Full HD IPS display

Brilliant colours, sharp picture

The 31.5" Full HD (1920x1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing colour accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness. Also, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy wide angles through 178 degrees.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Simple design

Stylish space-saving design

The 4-side slim bezel body with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home, taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt adjustment.

Stylish space-saving design.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

Our smart monitor offers two USB and two HDMI ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*HDMI cable is included in the package.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5 Inch

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS (Normal)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99%

Response Time

8ms (Typ)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

32SR50F-W

Year

2023

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

31.5 Inch

Size [cm]

80cm

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS (Normal)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.363 x 0.363 mm

Color Gamut (Min.)

Color Gamut (Min.)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Response Time

8ms (Typ)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250nits

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

Auto Brightness

Auto Brightness

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

NO

Display Port

NO

USB A to B

NO

Remote Controller

Remote Controller

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

NO

HDMI (Color/Length)

White / 1.5m

Power Cord

YES(according to country)

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

2EA

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES (USB-A 2EA)

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

5W x2

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V,50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

30W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5

Power Consumption (DC Off)

0.5

DC Output

19V 2.53A

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100x100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

731.8 X 521.2 X 209.9

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

731.8 X 440.5 X 45.0

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

892 X 131 X 517

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.6kg

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.4kg

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9kg

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32SR50F-W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32SR50F-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32SR50F-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32SR50F-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

