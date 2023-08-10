About Cookies on This Site

27'' UHD 4K HDR Monitor
Product Information Sheet

27'' UHD 4K HDR Monitor

Product Information Sheet
27'' UHD 4K HDR Monitor

HSP1707-LRRBanners_1600x600

Meet the UHD 4K HDR Monitor<br>1
HDR 10

Meet the UHD 4K HDR Monitor

This monitor is compatible with HDR10 to represent details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents.
True Colours and Wider View<br>1
IPS with sRGB 98% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wider View

LG IPS display has extraordinary colour accuracy, covering 98% of the sRGB colour spectrum. It also has a wider viewing angle, so it's even easier to enjoy true colour visuals.
Colour Calibrated<br>1

Colour Calibrated

It is Colour Calibrated to help maintain accurate colour on the screen and prevent gradual changes, so it preserves the original intend colour.

HDCP 2.2 Compatible

Connect with confidence : This LG 4K monitor is compatible with the latest HDCP 2.2 copy protection, so it will display video from 4K streaming services, game consoles and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc players.
Clearer, Smoother Image<br>1
RADEON FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

Radeon FreeSync™ reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in demanding games.
Customised Modes for Any Game<br>1

Customised Modes for Any Game

Users can choose FPS or RTS mode, and customise. The settings can be adjusted and optimised for any type of game.
Dynamic Action Sync <br>1

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimise input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer1

Black Stabilizer

LG's Black Stabilizer helps make dark scenes bright so it's easier to find the competition.
Easier User Interface<br>3
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customise your display options with a few simple clicks.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. 5:9 preview is not available.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2019

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

27

Size [cm]

68.4

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

36W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

26W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27UL500P-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27UL500P-W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(27UL500P-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27UL500P-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27UL500P-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

