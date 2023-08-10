About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Smart Portable Projector with Apple AirPlay 2

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Smart Portable Projector with Apple AirPlay 2

PF610P

LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Smart Portable Projector with Apple AirPlay 2

Front view

LG CineBeam

Cinematic Experience Throughout Your Space

 

With LG CineBeam portable projector, you can transform your space into a cinematic experience.

Display

Full HD (1920 x 1080) LED
Up to 120-inch Screen

Brightness

1,000 ANSI Lumens
4Channel LED technology

Convenience

AirPlay 2 / Miracast® / Bluetooth
Smart projector + webOS

Up to 120-inch of Full HD Resolution

Just Put It on Where You Want to Make Your Theater

LG PF610P provides the clarity of images in Full HD (1920 x 1080) high resolution. Experience a cinematic viewing environment with up to 120-inch screen.

Comparison of HD 720P resolution, and FULL HD 1080P resolution

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Conventional
  • HDR

Faithful to The Original Picture

Previously, HDR Tone Mapping delivers identical picture quality as the average of full frames. As The PF610P adopts HDR10 with Dynamic tone mapping, on a frame-by-frame basis, it can deliver suitable picture quality each frame.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model, is not supported in HDR10 and Dynamic tone mapping.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG CineBeam portable projector with 1,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

1,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

 

With 1,000 ANSI lumens, LG CineBeam portable projector can produce clear images in the indoor and outdoor environment at night or early evening.

*1,000 ANSI lumens brightness based on the perceived brightness of projected image, and it may vary due to the environment of use.

  • Conventional 3Ch LED
  • 4Ch LED

4Ch LED with Wheel-less Tech

 

LG 4Channel LED uses RGB separate color and Dynamic green. Since Dynamic green adjusts brightness and color tone, LG LED CineBeam delivers an accurate, bright, and vibrant picture.

AirPlay 2 + Miracast® + Bluetooth

Advanced Wireless Connection

You simply share videos, photos, and music from your Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac to LG PF610P with AirPlay 2*. Also, LG PF610P supports Screen-share (for wireless Miracast®** supporting devices) and Bluetooth pairing.

LG PF610P with advanced wireless connection

*AirPlay 2: Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
**Miracast: Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.

LG CineBeam projector to enjoy various contents

The Smart Way to Access Content

 

With webOS 5.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV.

*Netflix is not supported.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required. Supported services may differ by country.

Need Only 2.65m Distance For the 100-inch Screen

Change the projected screen size from 60-inch to 120-inch screen with Throw Ratio
1.195**. You can move and put the projector to easily set up any wall space as a
screen.

LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the backyard
LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the backyard
LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the backyard
LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the backyard
LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the backyard
LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the backyard

*The texture of the wall, location of projector, and projection angle can affect the screen quality.
**Throw Ratio 1.195: LG PF610P can project a 60-inch screen from a distance of 1.59m, an 80-inch screen from a distance of 2.12m, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 3.18m.

Fundamental Technologies for Convenience and Durability

4 Corner Keystone for Easy Installation

If you want to enjoy the content on an accurate ratio screen, you can adjust the screen corner by corner. 4 corner keystone corrects horizontal and vertical distortion of the picture.

30,000 Hrs. Longer-lasting LED

The powerful LED light source displays bright images and lasts up to 30,000 hours. If you played videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the LED light source would last for 10 years.
Key Spec

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1000

Type

﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

Output

3W+3W Stereo

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Zoom

Fixed

All Spec

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

98W

Power Supply

Adapter 110W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Remote Control - Normal

Warranty Card

FEATURES

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

White balance setting (Expert control)

AI Speaker Compatibility

Apple Homekit works-with

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

○ (ARC)

Color Management System (Expert control)

Noise Reduction

HDCP

HDCP2.2

HDMI simplink(CEC)

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

HDR Tone Mapping

○ (Dynamic, frame by frame)

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

○ (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 5.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Premium CP

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Self Diagnosis

Setting Guide

○ (Bean Bird)

Smooth Gradation

Store Mode

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

○ (Full HD)

Upscaler

○ (Full HD)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

Auto Keystone

○(Vertical)

Background Image

Black Level Control

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Bluetooth Sound out

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Contents Suggestion

Digital Keystone Correction

Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (On / Off)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

24dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

29dB(A)

DESIGN

Local Key

Joystick

Cabinet Color

Top - White / Bottom - Gray

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom

PROJECTION LENS

Zoom

Fixed

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920x1080)

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

60" ~ 120"

Standard (lens to wall)

60"@1.59m (100"@2.65m)

Throw Ratio

1.195

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

225 x 192 x 69

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

1000

SOUND

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Atmos compatible

○ (Pass Through)

Output

3W+3W Stereo

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.65kg

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 1080p(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarianv / Serbian / Italian / Czech /Turkish/Slovak / Norsk / Dansk / Suomi

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

﻿4Ch(RGBB) LED

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(PF610P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Buy Directly from LG

Front view

PF610P

LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Smart Portable Projector with Apple AirPlay 2