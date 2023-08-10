We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Smart Portable Projector with Apple AirPlay 2
Just Put It on Where You Want to Make Your Theater
Comparison of HD 720P resolution, and FULL HD 1080P resolution
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Conventional
-
HDR
Faithful to The Original Picture
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model, is not supported in HDR10 and Dynamic tone mapping.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1,000 ANSI lumens brightness based on the perceived brightness of projected image, and it may vary due to the environment of use.
-
Conventional 3Ch LED
-
4Ch LED
4Ch LED with Wheel-less Tech
LG 4Channel LED uses RGB separate color and Dynamic green. Since Dynamic green adjusts brightness and color tone, LG LED CineBeam delivers an accurate, bright, and vibrant picture.
Advanced Wireless Connection
LG PF610P with advanced wireless connection
*AirPlay 2: Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
**Miracast: Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Netflix is not supported.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required. Supported services may differ by country.
Need Only 2.65m Distance For the 100-inch Screen
Change the projected screen size from 60-inch to 120-inch screen with Throw Ratio
1.195**. You can move and put the projector to easily set up any wall space as a
screen.
*The texture of the wall, location of projector, and projection angle can affect the screen quality.
**Throw Ratio 1.195: LG PF610P can project a 60-inch screen from a distance of 1.59m, an 80-inch screen from a distance of 2.12m, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 3.18m.
Fundamental Technologies for Convenience and Durability
4 Corner Keystone for Easy Installation
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
1000
-
Type
-
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Output
-
3W+3W Stereo
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
-
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
All Spec
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
98W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter 110W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
○
-
Warranty Card
-
○
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
○
-
Image Flip
-
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
○
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
○
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
-
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
○
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
○ (ARC)
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
○
-
Noise Reduction
-
○
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
○
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
○
-
HDR Tone Mapping
-
○ (Dynamic, frame by frame)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
○
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
○ (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
○
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 5.0 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
○
-
Premium CP
-
○
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
○ (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Self Diagnosis
-
○
-
Setting Guide
-
○ (Bean Bird)
-
Smooth Gradation
-
○
-
Store Mode
-
○
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
○ (Full HD)
-
Upscaler
-
○ (Full HD)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
○
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
-
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Auto Keystone
-
○(Vertical)
-
Background Image
-
○
-
Black Level Control
-
○
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
○
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
○
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
○
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
○
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
○
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
○
-
Contents Suggestion
-
○
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
○
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
○
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
○
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
○
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
○ (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
○
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
○ (On / Off)
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
24dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
29dB(A)
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Cabinet Color
-
Top - White / Bottom - Gray
-
Kensington Lock
-
○
-
Leg-Stand
-
○
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
○
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Native Resolution
-
Full HD (1920x1080)
-
Screen Size
-
60" ~ 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
60"@1.59m (100"@2.65m)
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.195
-
Projection Offset
-
1
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
225 x 192 x 69
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
1000
-
Clear Voice
-
○ (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
○ (Pass Through)
-
Output
-
3W+3W Stereo
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%↑
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
1.65kg
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 1080p(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
OSD Languages
-
English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarianv / Serbian / Italian / Czech /Turkish/Slovak / Norsk / Dansk / Suomi
-
Life Hours
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
4Ch(RGBB) LED
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
PF610P
LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Smart Portable Projector with Apple AirPlay 2