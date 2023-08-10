We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ND5520 Docking Station making life simple. Delivering outstanding sound from your iPod/iPhone & iPad, listening to your favourite tunes on your FM radio
All Spec
-
Total Output (W)
-
30
-
Power Output (W)
-
15W x 2
-
Function Selector
-
Tuner, USB Host, Portable In, iPod/iPhone/iPad, Bluetooth
-
Audio Input
-
Portable In
-
Speaker Out
-
Front Left/Right
-
Radio Antenna
-
FM Antenna
-
Direct Docking Type
-
iPod / iPhone /iPad
-
Time Sync
-
Yes
-
Clock/Alarm/Snooze
-
Yes
-
Random Play
-
Yes
-
Repeat 1/All
-
Yes
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Smart phone Remote Control Support
-
Yes
-
EQ Setting
-
Normal, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range
-
FM - 87.5~108.0MHz (50KHz)
-
Station Preset
-
10 (Random)
-
Station Memory/Clear
-
Yes
-
Power
-
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes (75ohm)
-
Manual
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
iPad Backrest (Detachable)
-
Yes
