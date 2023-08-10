About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM CM2820DAB DAB iDock Stylish Micro Audio System with Black Aluminium metal finish and Vertical slot loading

LG XBOOM CM2820DAB DAB iDock Stylish Micro Audio System with Black Aluminium metal finish and Vertical slot loading

CM2820DAB

LG XBOOM CM2820DAB DAB iDock Stylish Micro Audio System with Black Aluminium metal finish and Vertical slot loading

AMPLIFIER

Total Output (W)

40

Power Output (W)

20W X 2

Function Selector

CD, Tuner, DAB/DAB+, USB Host, Portable In, iPod / iPhone, Bluetooth

INTERFACE

Audio Input

Portable In

Audio Output

Headphone Jack 3.5mm

Speaker Out

Front Left/Right

Radio Antenna

FM Antenna

iPod - Direct docking type

iPod / iPhone Dock

iPod - Works with iPhone

Yes

Disk Door Lock Key

Yes

FEATURE

Random Play

Yes

Program Play (track)

Yes

Repeat 1/All

Yes

USB Direct Recording

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Smart phone Remote Control Support

Yes

SOUND

EQ Setting

Cluster1 EQ, Auto EQ, Normal, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Natural EQ, Bassblast

Mute

Yes

RADIO

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range

FM - 87.5~108.0MHz (50KHz)

Station Preset

50 (Random)

Station Memory/Clear

Yes

RDS

PS, PTY, CT, RT

Clock

Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set

FORMAT SUPPORT

Disk Support

Audio-CD, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3, MP3 ID3 Tag, WMA

POWER

Power

110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

