Summary Terms and Conditions



Eligibility: This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over

Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 24th January 2024 to 23:59 GMT on 6th February 2024.

Promotion: During the Promotion Period, all UK Variant TV Models can be purchased from LG.com with 10% off on displayed prices. A 10% off coupon is automatically applied at checkout. A free, 5-year extended warranty is also included with this promotion, exclusions apply*

Terms and Conditions: The promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period. Internet access is required for online purchases.

*Warranty: The 5-year extended warranty is only eligible for OLED, QNED and NANO products.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility:

1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase on LG.com is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address are required for online purchases.

3. Promotion Period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on 24th January 2024 to 23:59 GMT on 6th February 2024.

During the Promotion Period, purchase a qualifying product (as detailed below) and receive 10% off the displayed price. The promotional coupon code is automatically applied at checkout. The 5-year extended warranty is only eligible for OLED, QNED and NANO products.

General Conditions:

4. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.



5. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

6. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to benefit from this Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.

7. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

8. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

9. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

10. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

11. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

12. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

13. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

14. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy

15. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

16. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.

17. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

18. By participating in this Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

19. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

20. This promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

Qualifying Products:

21. The UK Variant LG TV models qualifying for this Promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:

OLED83G36LA OLED77G36LA OLED65G36LA OLED55G36LA OLED77C36LC OLED65C36LC OLED55C36LC OLED48C36LA OLED83C34LA OLED77C34LA OLED65C34LA OLED55C34LA OLED48C34LA OLED42C34LA OLED77B36LA OLED65B36LA OLED55B36LA 86QNED866RE 75QNED866RE 65QNED866RE 55QNED866RE 75QNED826RE 86QNED816RE 75QNED816RE 65QNED816RE 55QNED816RE 50QNED816RE 75QNED756RA 65QNED756RA 55QNED756RA 50QNED756RA 43QNED756RA OLED77G26LA OLED65G26LA OLED55G26LA OLED77C26LD OLED65C26LD OLED55C26LD OLED48C26LB OLED83C24LA OLED77C24LA OLED65C24LA OLED55C24LA OLED48C24LA OLED42C24LA OLED65CS6LA OLED55CS6LA OLED77B26LA OLED65B26LA OLED55B26LA OLED65A26LA OLED55A26LA OLED48A26LA 55LX1Q6LA 48LX1Q6LA 42LX1Q6LA 42LX3Q6LA 55QNED816QA 50QNED816QA 75NANO816QA 65NANO816QA 55NANO816QA 50NANO816QA 86NANO766QA 75NANO766QA 70NANO766QA 65NANO766QA 55NANO766QA 50NANO766QA 43NANO766QA 75UR91006LA 65UR91006LA 55UR91006LA 50UR91006LA 43UR91006LA 86UR81006LA 75UR81006LJ 65UR81006LJ 55UR81006LJ 50UR81006LJ 43UR81006LJ 75UR80006LJ 70UR80006LJ 65UR80006LJ 55UR80006LJ 50UR80006LJ 43UR80006LJ 86UR78006LB 75UR78006LK 65UR78006LK 55UR78006LK 50UR78006LK 43UR78006LK 65UR73006LA 55UR73006LA 50UR73006LA 43UR73006LA 43LQ60006LA 27ART10AKPL 27LX5QKNA 86UQ91006LA 75UQ91006LA 65UQ91006LA 55UQ91006LA 50UQ91006LA 43UQ91006LA 60UQ90006LA 75UQ81006LB 70UQ81006LB 65UQ81006LB 60UQ81006LB 55UQ81006LB 50UQ81006LB 43UQ81006LB 86UQ80006LB 75UQ80006LB 65UQ80006LB 55UQ80006LB 50UQ80006LB 43UQ80006LB 43UQ76906LE 65UQ75006LF 55UQ75006LF 50UQ75006LF 43UQ75006LF 65UQ70006LB 55UQ70006LB 50UQ70006LB 43UQ70006LB 32LQ63006LA 32LQ630B6LA

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.