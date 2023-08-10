About Cookies on This Site

LG Objet Collection – Posé 55 inch TV 2022
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Posé seen from the front.

Experience a new side of life

All-Around Design

From any angle,
in any space

With a design that looks stunning from every angle, you can enjoy Posé front to back, left to right as it seamlessly blends into your decor.1

Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.

*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.

LG OLED ART

A digital canvas for artists

LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.

The top image shows Posé in a black space-themed room with an abstract intergalactic artwork on display. The room also has a picture of a moon and an astronaut. The bottom right image shows Posé in an opulent emerald green room. The TV shows light casting over a table through windowpanes on the screen. The room also features black and gold ornate tiles and black floral patterned textile stools. The bottom left image shows Posé in a cream room with hints of colors. The room has terracotta and charcoal-colored chunky woven sofa chairs, white ball-shaped light fixtures, and bathing robes hanging on the wall. The TV shows an image of the same charcoal sofa chair on a platform in a terracotta-colored room.

LG OLED Posé x Moooi: A Life Extraordinary

An image of Easel in a white room shows a digital artwork of a black sculpture on screen. A silver physical sculpture on the right-hand side of the TV shows a reflection of the room.

At Frieze LA 2023 with sculptor Barry X Ball

Rounded Edge

The Beauty’s in the edges

Round around the edges, Posé’s soft, smooth lines create a quiet, neutral look extending to the remote for a delicate design suitable for any interior.

Close-ups of Posé from the back at an angle, and from the side. Partial view of Magic Remote in Beige.

*Magic Remote included in box.

Close-up of Posé from the front focusing on the fabric, with wood flooring in the background. Close-up of fabric on Media Shelf and LG Objet logo, with an armchair in the background.

Calming Beige Textile

Calming Beige Textile

Framing Posé in a muted, calming beige, the cozy fabric finish is soft to the look and to the touch, harmonising and adding a stylish charm perfect for your space.

Versatile Back

Another way to reflect your style

Posé goes beyond a TV to become a part of your style and your space. The beautiful back view looks stunning from different angles, and you can personalise the media shelf to show off your favourite books, magazines, and postcards.2, 3, 4

Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes. 
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.

Cable & Accessory Organiser

Keeps your space neat and tidy

When you look behind your TV, what you won’t see is a mess of accessories and cables. The Cable & Accessory Organiser keeps everything tidy, concealed behind the Clean Cover for an uninterrupted view.5, 6 And with two detachable cable holders, you can hide the wires along Posé’s legs, finishing off your neat interior.

Close-up of Posé from the front focusing on the fabric, with wood flooring in the background. Close-up of fabric on Media Shelf and LG Objet logo, with an armchair in the background.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.

Art Gallery

Your space, your taste

Create an interior that’s uniquely you. When you’re not watching Posé it transforms into a frame, allowing you to decorate with a wide range of artful pieces to choose from. Simply select one to complete your space.

*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.

Self-lit OLED

Lights up the room

Powered by Posé’s brighter and clearer self-lit OLED technology, Brightness Booster delivers up to 20%⁷, ⁸ more luminance, so you can immerse yourself in vivid colors and finer details.

FIND OUT MORE

Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.

*Screen images simulated.

⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

The brains behind your TV

Using a deep-learning algorithm, this tiny yet mighty processor reduces noise, restores content, and optimises picture and sound for a cinematic TV experience.

Find out more

LG ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K chip seen with bars of light emitting from it.

1.Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2.Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3.Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4.Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5.Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6.Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8.Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48, 42-inch Posé.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

Perfect Colour

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

Perfect Colour

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

ThinQ

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091841896

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)

1420 x 880 x 228

Packaging Weight (kg)

33.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1225 x 1257 x 495

TV Stand (WxD mm)

1212 x 495

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

21

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

22.9

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

300 x 200

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55LX1Q6LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55LX1Q6LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(55LX1Q6LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55LX1Q6LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55LX1Q6LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Buy Directly from LG

