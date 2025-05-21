5-YEAR PANEL WARRANTY

Prolonged peak performance

To ensure the highest quality, the LG OLED Z2 and G2 are covered

by a 5-year panel warranty*.

*In year 1: warranty covers panel, parts, and labour costs.

Years 2-5: warranty covers panels only; labour will be charged.

**5-year panel warranty covers models 88Z2, 77Z2, 97G2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2 and 55G2.

***The warranty is only available in the UK.