We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
More than a TV —
a work of art
One TV transforms your interior
EASEL in Line View leaning against a wall with decorative molding. It sits next to a painting on the wall and behind an intricately designed rug.
Leaning Install
Like a canvas on an easel
Create a space all your own by installing EASEL at an angle, as if placing a canvas on an easel. This one small detail can transform your space.
Close-up of EASEL on the floor leaning against the wall together with a painting and decorative plant.
*Angle of Leaning Install can be adjusted to a maximum of 5˚. This is an approximate figure and an exact 5˚ angle is not guaranteed.
**Leaning Install requires wall mount installation.
Zero Gap Install
Like artwork in a gallery
Install EASEL flush with the wall and it becomes like an artwork in a gallery, with the beautiful frame creating perfect harmony and balance in your space.
Close-up of EASEL on the floor leaning against the wall together with a painting and decorative plant.
*Rear cable bracket must be removed before installation.
**Zero Gap Install requires wall mount installation
LG OLED ART
A digital canvas for artists
LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.
Experience two views
*The moving cover is remote controllable and only supports Line View and Full View.
Adding new perspective to your everyday
Close-up of EASEL leaning against the wall as Line View displays the time and weather with a textured oil painting theme on-screen. Line View displaying the time and weather with a pink architectural theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a black and white paint strokes theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a sky theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a khaki green 3D object theme. Line View displaying the music player with a line pattern theme. Line View displaying the time and weather with a colourful painting theme.
A new world when you open the screen
EASEL in Full View seen blending into the decor of three living rooms. EASEL displays sand dunes on-screen while leaning against a green wall surrounded by colourful objects. EASEL displays moose on-screen while leaning against a brick wall in front of a leather sofa. EASEL displays waves crashing on-screen in an industrial-inspired interior.
Set the mood with a masterpiece
*Kvadrat is a premium textile brand in Denmark.
Powerful performance for incredible picture
EASEL in Full View displaying a whale underneath the water while sunlight shines from above. The picture goes beyond the TV, demonstrating its immersive picture.
*Comparison based on the Full White measurement of LG OLED TVs, excluding the OLED evo series.
**Screen images simulated.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content, including those on OTT services.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Perfect Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Perfect Colour
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1462 x 1568 x 54.8
-
Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1660 x 1835 x 330
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
82.0
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
52.0
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
-
Extended 4-year warranty certificate will be sent to the email address used when placing the order, within 1 month of product delivery.
-