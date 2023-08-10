We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED Z2 88
All Spec
-
Type
-
8K OLED
-
Screen Size
-
88
-
Resolution
-
7680*4320
-
Colour / Wide Colour Gamut
-
Perfect Colour
-
Colour display bits / Billion Rich Colours
-
Yes
-
Contrast / Perfect Black
-
Perfect Black
-
Contrast / Dimming
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Refresh Rate
-
Refresh Rate 120Hz
-
Main Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 8K Upscaling
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR / HDR / Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
-
No / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
HDR10 Pro
-
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
-
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
-
Yes / Yes / No / Yes
-
2K HFR
-
Yes / Yes / No / Yes
-
Motion Pro
-
OLED Motion
-
HEVC
-
8K@60p, 10bit
4K@120p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
-
Web Browser: 8K@60p, 10bit
CP: 4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
-
8K@60p, 10bit
4K@60p, 10bit
-
G-Sync Compatible
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)
-
Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Football, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
-
80W (WF:40W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
-
4.2 ch
-
Direction
-
Front Firing (Reflector)
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
WiSA Speakers
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Share
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual) (Differ by region)
-
SoundBar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Speech to Text
-
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant
-
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Yes (Differ by region)
-
AI Home
-
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
-
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Amazon Echo Connection
-
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
ThinQ App
-
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Remote Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Next Picks
-
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Magic Explorer
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes
-
360° VR Play
-
Yes
-
Related Content Search
-
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Audio Guidance (Text To Speech)
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Apps
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland)
-
TV On With Mobile
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
-
Yes
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
-
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
-
Yes
-
Who.Where.What?
-
UK Only
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Music Discovery
-
Yes
-
Multi View
-
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Family settings
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Linkage
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
-
DVB-C
-
Satellite
-
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Multi Tuner
-
Twin Tuner
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
-
Yes (Differ by region)
-
CI + (Common Interface)
-
CI+2.0 / CI+1.4
-
Teletext Page
-
Yes (2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
-
Yes (TOP: Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland,--, Flof: Others) / -
-
[DVB] Subtitle
-
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
-
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
-
Yes (UK: Freeview Play EPG)
-
HDMI
-
4 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
-
1 (Bottom) / 2 (Side)
-
LAN
-
Yes (Bottom)
-
CI Slot
-
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
-
3 (Bottom RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Bottom)
-
IR Blaster
-
Yes
-
Wifi
-
Yes (802.11ax)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (V5.0)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 200~240V 50~60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
-
1961 x 1120 x 49.9
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
-
1961 x 1456 x 281
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
-
2126 x 1386 x 710
-
Stand (W x D)
-
1961 x 281
-
EAN Code
-
8806091362148
-
Weight (TV)
-
42
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
-
104
-
Weight (W/Carton)
-
151
-
Remote
-
PM22GN
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
-
37 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
-
Yes (Unavailable: Italy, Greece, Turkey)
-
Digital Recording
-
Yes (Unavailable: Italy, Greece, Turkey)
-
Time Shift
-
Yes (Available: Poland/Hungary/Czech Republic/Latvia/Romania)
-
Watch & Record
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
