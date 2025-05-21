We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WHY LG OLED
WHY LG OLED
This is the OLED evo
difference
Experience
television
that bursts
into life before
your eyes
Light up your world
with
captivating
LG OLED evo
SELF-LIT
Pixels
illuminate
independently
Discover the full potential
of television free from
the confines of a backlight.
Rich and vivid colours
take the stage.
From the personal,
to the EPIC screen size
CINEMA
Made for movie
immersion
Breathtaking images
and heart-pounding sound
at its core
GAME
Envisage your win
starts here.
DESIGN
Admire the display
from
all angles
stylishly into your space
The stylish looks of
an LG OLED screen transform
your home into an exceptional space
webOS
Your very own world of content
Discover
the LG OLED for you
-
The top tier OLED
experience
Our premium model combines pin-sharp 8K detail with the self-lit beauty of LG OLED. Immerse yourself in the pinnacle of display technology, bringing to life images on screen like you’ve never them seen before.
* 5-year panel warranty covered model.
-
The one for art appreciators
The TV that doubles as a work of art. Transform your space by leaning it against the wall like an easel, then switch between the immersion of OLED evo and an aesthetic display experience.
-
The stylish choice
for inspiring interiors
Sleek Gallery design means you can hang the beautiful OLED evo screen flush to your wall like a work of art. LG’s α9 Gen5 AI processor and Brightness Booster Max deliver the best in picture quality to turn your TV into a stunning lifestyle statement.
* 5-year panel warranty covered model.
-
The bright choice
for best gaming
Clearly, the gamer’s choice. Screens that come in a range of sizes from personal to epic, plus LG OLED evo with Brightness Booster and the latest α9 Gen5 AI processor for impeccable image clarity and speed.
*Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48/42C2.
-
Our most celebrated
OLED TV
The OLED C1 you know and love — now back and better than ever as the LG OLED CS. Experience the beauty of the C1 packed with the brains of our 2022 ɑ9 Gen 5 chipset.
-
The great
all-rounder
From gaming to watching movies, LG OLED delivers on every front with a seriously slick 120Hz refresh rate and state-of-the-art α7 Gen5 AI processor.
-
The crowd
pleaser
Even the most affordable LG OLED offers everything you need in a home screen. Experience the brilliance of self-lit OLED technology for an impressive array of entertainment options. Awesome in every way.
model compares
-
Z2WHERE TO BUY
-
G2WHERE TO BUY
-
C2WHERE TO BUY
-
CSWHERE TO BUY
-
B2WHERE TO BUY
-
A2WHERE TO BUY
-
EaselWHERE TO BUY
-
OLED 8K120HZ
Refresh Rate88" 77"
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster Max120HZ
Refresh Rate83" 77" 65" 55"
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster120HZ
Refresh Rate83" 77" 65" 55" 48" 42"
-
OLED 4K120HZ
Refresh Rate65" 55"
-
OLED 4K120HZ
Refresh Rate77" 65" 55"
-
OLED 4K60HZ
Refresh Rate65" 55" 48"
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster Max120HZ
Refresh Rate65"
-
Floor
Stand design
88"Gallery Design
wall mount
77"
-
Seamless bezel
Gallery Design
wall mountLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Seamless bezelLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Seamless bezel
-
Narrow bezel
-
Narrow bezel
-
Easel Design
Quality
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
Quality
-
4.2 Ch. / 80W
88"4.2 Ch. / 60W
77"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
4.2 Ch. / 60W7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.2 Ch. / 40W2.0 Ch. / 20W
42"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.0 Ch. / 40W7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.0 Ch. / 20W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.0 Ch. / 20W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
4.2 Ch. / 80W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
Airplay 2
Hands-free
Voice Control
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
Hands-free
Voice Control
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
Hands-free
Voice Control
AlwaysReady
-
AirPlay2
-
Airplay 2
-
Airplay 2
-
AirPlay2
Hands-free
Voice Control
AlwaysReady
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
-
VRR
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.0 - 2ea
HDMI 2.1 - 2ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.0 - 3ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.1 - 4ea