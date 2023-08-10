We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Brilliance in picture
True darkness brings the light
Beauty meets brains
Dazzling darks, luminous lights
Punchier picture quality
Hear them coming in on you
A woman sits on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around her.
Television just for you
Sleek and streamlined
An LG OLED B2 is hung on the wall in a living room with plants, a pile of books, and a vintage-style cabinet. An LG OLED B2 is hung on the wall in a minimalist-looking room beside a shelf with monochrome ornaments. A side view of LG OLED B2's base. An LG OLED B2 sits on a TV stand in a colourful living room beside a pile of books. An LG OLED B2 sits on a TV stand in a terracotta-toned room beside two leather dining chairs with a matching footstool and woven rug.
Now, you're the main character.
A man sits on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around both him and the television depicting movie immersion.
All your favourites in one place
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
Powerful winning machine
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
The new league of gaming
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG OLED
S90QY
Meridian, High-Resolution Audio, 5.1.3ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Perfect Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Perfect Colour
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
8806091616487
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1449 x 832 x 46.9
-
Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1677 x 950 x 207
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
32.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1449 x 869 x 246
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
559 x 246
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
24
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
25
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
300 x 200
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
