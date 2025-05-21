WAll MOUNT

Art worth hanging

Treat your LG OLED like the masterpiece it is. Give it pride of place on your wall.

The simple wall mount3 structure makes it easy to install. Made with composite fibres*, an LG OLED television weighs less than previous generations for a slim look which puts minimum impact on your wall.

Being ultra-light, moving your LG OLED TV to suit your changing interior design tastes is simple.

*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. **Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. ***Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation. ****Composite fibre materials and related weight reduction applicable only to 77/65/55G2, 77/65/55/42C2 models.