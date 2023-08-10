About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Support

Where to Buy

Gallery Stand

Stand your TV like a work of art

When you place your TV on the Gallery Stand, it becomes a work of art, blending in with your space and creating a gallery-like interior.

Gallery Stand seen placed in the corner of a bright and sunny room with a mounted LG TV, giving the space an elegant touch.

The Perfect Pair

Minimalist design, clean space

With a minimal three-legged design, the Gallery Stand is a beautiful fit with your TV. The cables can be concealed within the stand for a clean look that ensures your space stays picturesque.

Gallery Stand seen from the back, with a close-up view of the Gallery Stand’s companion bracket and the Gallery Stand seen from the side facing left.

Installation

Set up and enjoy

Set up your Gallery Stand with this three-step process. Place the stand base on the companion bracket at your preferred height, then attach. Once that’s done, you can mount the TV and enjoy.
Compatibility

Works with a variety of TVs

The Gallery Stand is conveniently compatible with a wide range of LG TVs, including the 55- and 65-inch OLED, NanoCell, and UHD models. See below for the complete list of compatible models.1

Gallery Stand seen in three different spaces with three different TVs. The first is the LG OLED TV in a bright room, the second is the LG NanoCell TV in a hotel-like space, and the third is LG UHD AI Thinq in a white, gallery-like space.

*TV not included with Gallery Stand.

1. 2022 models:
OLED 65/55”: G2, C2, CS, B2, A2
NanoCell 65/55”: NANO84, NANO83, NANO82, NANO81, NANO80, NANO79, NANO78, NANO77, NANO76, NANO75, NANO73
UHD 65/60/55”: UQ93, UQ91, UQ90, UQ83, UQ82, UQ81, UQ80

2021 models:
OLED 65/55”: G1, C1, B1, A1
NanoCell 65/55”: NANO88, NANO86, NANO85, NANO83, NANO81, NANO80, NANO79, NANO77, NANO76, NANO75
UHD 65/60/55”: UP83, UP82, UP81, UP80, UP78, UP77

2020 models:
OLED 65/55”: GX, CX, BX
NanoCell 55”: NANO95
NanoCell 65/55”: NANO93, NANO91, NANO90, NANO87, NANO86, NANO85, NANO83, NANO81, NANO80

2019 models:
OLED 65/55”: C9, B9
NanoCell 55”: SM98, SM96, SM95, SM90
NanoCell 65/55”: SM89, SM86, SM85, SM83, SM82, SM81, SM80

All Spec

COMPATIBLE LG TV MODELS

QNED Models

(2023) 65/55QNED82 65/55QNED81 65/55QNED80

NanoCell Models

(2023) 65/55 NANO77 (2022) 65/55 NANO84/83/82/81/80/79/78/77/76/75/73 (2021) 65/55 NANO88/86/85/83/81/80/79/77/76/75 (2020) 65/55 NANO93/91/90/87/86/85/83/81/80, 55NANO95 (2019) 65/55 SM89/86/85/83/82/81/80, 55SM98/96/95/90

OLED Models

(2023) OLED 65/55G3 65/55C3 65/55B3 65/55A3 (2022) OLED 65/55G2 65/55C2 65/55CS 65/55B2 65/55A2 (2021) OLED 65/55G1 65/55C1 65/55B1 65/55A1 (2020) OLED 65/55GX 65/55CX 65/55BX (2019) OLED 65/55C9 65/55B9

UHD Models

(2023) 65/55 UR93/91/90/87/83/82/81/80/78/75 (2022) 65/55 UQ93/91/90/83/82/81/80 (2021) 65/60/55 UP83/82/81/80/78/77

WEIGHTS

Packing Weight (lbs)

22.9

Product Weight (lbs)

13.2

DIMENSIONS

Packing Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

50.04 x 8.7 x 34.49

Product Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

45.63 x 41.77 x 29.96

Gallery Stand