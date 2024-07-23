About Cookies on This Site

DUAL Vane Cassette

LG DUAL Vane Cassette đem lại luồng khí rộng hơn với hai cánh quạt riêng biệt. Bất kể lắp đặt ở đâu, bạn đều có thể tùy chỉnh luồng không khí bằng cách điều khiển góc chính xác.

DUAL Vane Cassette

DUAL Vane Cassette

Tại sao chọn LG DUAL Vane? Lọc không khí Điều khiển luồng khí tùy ý ThinQ™ Dòng sản phẩm
Tại sao chọn LG DUAL Vane?
LIÊN HỆ VỚI CHÚNG TÔI

Tại sao lại sử dụng LG DUAL Vane?

Ngoài khả năng kiểm soát góc mượt mà, DUAL Vane Cassette còn lấp đầy căn phòng bằng không khí trong lành và mát mẻ hơn với bộ lọc không khí 5 bước.

Air Purification Kit

Bộ lọc không khí

Loại bỏ bụi siêu mịn, vi khuẩn và virus

Được chứng nhận bởi

Bộ lọc không khí Loại bỏ bụi siêu mịn, vi khuẩn và virus Được chứng nhận bởi

Lọc không khí cho không gian trong nhà trong lành hơn

Hệ thống lọc không khí 5 bước hiệu quả loại bỏ mùi hôi, vi khuẩn và bụi mịn PM1.0. Bộ lọc này có thể được làm sạch bằng nước, cho phép tái sử dụng

*Bộ lọc không khí có thể được mua thêm như một tùy chọn.

Bước 1

Bộ lọc thô

Thu giữ bụi mịn.

Bước 2

Cho bụi nhiễm điện

Tăng lực tĩnh điện của hạt. Cải thiện hiệu quả thu giữ của bộ lọc.

Bước 3

Bộ lọc PM 1.0

Loại bỏ tới 99% bụi mịn đến siêu mịn.

Bước 4

Bộ lọc khử mùi

Công nghệ hấp thụ khí hiệu quả cao giúp loại bỏ mùi khó chịu và khí độc hại.

Bước 5

Bộ tạo ion

 Ngưng hoạt động của vi khuẩn và vi trùng

*Hiệu suất loại bỏ bụi mịn của bộ lọc không khí đã được TUV Rheinland xác minh trong thử nghiệm số 60382341 001, dựa trên tiêu chuẩn thử nghiệm Hàn Quốc SPS-KACA002-132: 2018, có khả năng loại bỏ 99,9% bụi mịn có kích thước 50 nm và 100 nm.

*Hiệu suất loại bỏ vi khuẩn và vi-rút đã được TUV Rheinland xác minh trong thử nghiệm số 60375745 001, loại bỏ 99,9% vi khuẩn Staphylococcus epidermidis trong 60 phút và loại bỏ 99,4% vi-rút Phi-X174 trong 30 phút trong buồng 60 m3 và được intertek xác minh trong thử nghiệm số RT20E-S0054, giúp vô hiệu hóa 99% vi khuẩn trên bề mặt.

Antibacterial treatment is installed inside a dual vane cassette.

Làm sạch từ trong ra ngoài

Cách ly Safe Plus là một phương pháp xử lý kháng khuẩn được áp dụng cho các bộ phận cách ly bên trong để ngăn chặn sự phát triển của nấm mốc và tạo ra luồng không khí sạch hơn, trong lành hơn.

*Công nghệ cách điện an toàn sẽ được áp dụng cho các thiết bị bắt đầu từ tháng 5 năm 2021. Vui lòng liên hệ với văn phòng LG địa phương để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm.

Không khí trong lành cho không gian rộng lớn

Không khí trong lành có thể bao phủ một diện tích thậm chí còn lớn hơn không khí được làm mát. Diện tích lọc không khí có thể bao phủ lên đến 147m2 để tạo ra môi trường trong lành, khỏe mạnh ngay cả ở những không gian thẳng đứng đông đúc như nhà trẻ, trường học, trung tâm thương mại.

Kiểm tra chất lượng không khí của tòa nhà theo thời gian thực

Bạn có thể kiểm tra và kiểm soát chất lượng không khí của toàn bộ tòa nhà bằng bộ điều khiển trung tâm hoặc thiết bị giám sát theo thời gian thực bằng điều khiển từ xa, bảng đèn LED hoặc điện thoại thông minh.

Thiết bị thông minh AC hiển thị thông tin chi tiết về chất lượng không khí. Thiết bị nhỏ gọn hiển thị dữ liệu ngắn gọn. Một người điều khiển thiết bị trần nhà thông qua LG ThinQ.

Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Bộ lọc gắn vào thân dàn lạnh giúp lắp đặt dễ dàng hơn.

Bộ lọc có thể vệ sinh

Tiết kiệm chi phí thay bộ lọc bằng bộ lọc có thể tái sử dụng.

Luồng không khí tùy chỉnh với DUAL Vane cải tiến

 Điều hòa LG Cassette Dual Vane sử dụng 2 cánh gió riêng biệt để cung cấp luồng không khí tùy chỉnh cho mọi môi trường

Bao phủ không gian rộng hơn

Thổi gió xa hơn

Luồng khí đa chiều hơn

Luồng không khí tùy chỉnh

Một giải pháp cho mọi không gian. LG DUAL Vane mang đến luồng không khí tối ưu.

Luồng không khí gián tiếp

Xoay lên & xuống

Luồng không khí trực tiếp

Có thể thổi xa đến 5m mà không cần các thành phần bổ sung.

Chế độ công suất

Đưa không gian của bạn đến nhiệt độ mục tiêu nhanh hơn.

Quản lý bởi LG ThinQ™ 

LG DUAL Vane cassette có thể được giám sát và điều khiển thông qua thiết bị di động để tiết kiệm năng lượng và đảm bảo chất lượng không khí tốt hơn

Cảm biến thông minh

Nhiệt độ sàn nhà

Lưu lượng không khí được tăng lên cho đến khi đạt đến nhiệt độ mong muốn ở mặt đất. *Cảm biến nhiệt độ sàn có thể được mua dưới dạng tùy chọn.

Phát hiện người

Bằng cách phát hiện vị trí của mọi người, chức năng Phát hiện con người sẽ điều chỉnh luồng không khí và tự động tắt khi không có người trong không gian. *Cảm biến phát hiện người có thể mua dưới dạng tùy chọn

 LG Cassette 4 hướng DUAL Vane

Hai cửa sổ ảo ba chiều đang trò chuyện và liên hệ với chúng tôi hiện nổi bên cạnh máy tính xách tay và có nhiều bàn tay đặt phía sau.

Yêu cầu mua

Vui lòng gửi yêu cầu mua để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên hệ với bạn.

Yêu cầu mua LIÊN HỆ VỚI CHÚNG TÔI
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 