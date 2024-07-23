About Cookies on This Site

Dàn lạnh Cassette hướng thổi tròn

Dàn lạnh âm trần tròn của LG không chỉ mang đến thiết kế sang trọng mà còn bao phủ diện tích rộng với luồng gió linh hoạt.

Khu vực ăn uống tông màu đen trắng với bàn ghế và ghế sofa được trưng bày. Cassette tròn LG gắn trên trần nhà.

Luồng khí thoải mái cùng thiết kế dáng tròn cao cấp giúp không gian trở nên sang trọng.

Tính năng
Liên hệ với chúng tôi
Một mạng lưới đường ống và dầm phức tạp tô điểm cho trần nhà màu đen. Ở giữa là LG Round Cassette.

Thiết kế tròn tinh tế

Dàn lạnh LG Cassette hướng thổi tròn với thiết kế ấn tượng, giúp không gian sang trọng và lôi cuốn hơn.

Kích thước nhỏ gọn, thanh mảnh

Độ dày thân máy giảm còn 330mm duy trì không gian bên trong, cho cảm giác dễ chịu

Màu sắc thanh lịch, sạch sẽ

Mặt nạ màu trắng tối đa hóa sự sang trọng của không gian, tạo ra một nơi hấp dẫn để ghé thăm thường xuyên và ở lại lâu dài

Vòng tròn hoàn hảo cho luồng không khí linh hoạt

Với thiết kế không có điểm mù, LG Cassette hướng thổi tròn bao phủ một khu vực rộng lớn với hình tròn. Hơn nữa, với luồng không khí gia tăng và hướng gió chi tiết, giúp gió mát có thể lan tỏa đều và rộng.

 

Cassette tròn LG gắn trần phân tán luồng khí 360 độ có thể nhìn thấy được. Đèn hình nón đặt dọc căn phòng, mang lại sự đối xứng.

Làm mát chính xác

Sáu bước của luồng không khí thông qua cánh vẫy Crystal cung cấp làm mát đồng đều và chính xác xuống phía dưới.

Làm mát nhanh hơn

Làm mát nhanh hơn đến 30% *, do đó rút ngắn thời gian để đạt được nhiệt độ mong muốn.

*Môi trường thí nghiệm: Chiều cao 3,2m, 14,5kW, chế độ làm mát, tốc độ gió cao, hướng gió ngang.

LG Round Cassette, được hiển thị ở phía trên bên phải, đi kèm với các biểu đồ dạng thanh và hình tròn cho biết tốc độ luồng khí tăng lên và độ ồn thấp hơn.

Hoạt động êm ái, luồng gió thổi mạnh mẽ

Với Quạt 3D được trang bị đầy đủ, lưu lượng gió tăng 5% so với dàn lạnh Cassette 4 hướngthoổi thông thường. Tuy nhiên, độ ồn hoạt động giảm xuống còn 39dB (A) * thấp hơn so với thư viện (40dB (A)), mang lại thoải mái và yên tĩnh hơn.

*Lưu lượng thấp 14.5kW

Thuận tiện để lắp đặt và bảo trì

Mỗi ống (thoát nước ngưng, môi chất làm lạnh) được gắn theo cùng một hướng và vị trí, giúp việc lắp đặt dễ dàng và nhanh chóng. Ngoài ra, hộp điều khiển được gắn bên ngoài sản phẩm, cho phép người lắp đặt bảo trì dễ dàng

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Vui lòng liên hệ với chúng tôi để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên lạc lại với bạn.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 