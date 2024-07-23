About Cookies on This Site

Điều hòa âm trần cassette

Điều hòa âm trần cassette LG là lựa chọn hoàn hảo cho những công trình yêu cầu cao về thẩm mỹ và công năng. Dàn lạnh với màng lọc khí đa năng đem tới luồng khí sạch trong lành

Một chiếc Cassette âm trần 4 chiều của LG tô điểm cho một hành lang rộng lớn, hai bên là các thanh đèn và bù đắp bằng bức tường gạch đỏ được trang trí trang nhã ở bên phải.

Cassette âm trần

Tối ưu thẩm mỹ trong nhà, mang lại không gian trong lành và thoải mái

Tính năng Dòng sản phẩm
Tính năng
Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Cassette mới với tính năng lọc không khí

Khả năng lọc khí được trang bị trên dàn lạnh LG Cassette là giải pháp toàn diện cho vấn đề bụi siêu mịn gây hại cho sức khỏe con người. Sản phẩm hiệu suất cao đã được chứng nhận*, mang lại luồng khí sạch trong lành cho không gian rộng lớn.

 

Máy điều hòa không khí (AC) trần vuông của LG hút không khí bẩn vào trung tâm và phân phối không khí sạch có màu xanh lam từ bốn lỗ thông hơi xung quanh.

* Chứng nhận Điều hòa không khí, Hiệp hội làm sạch không khí Hàn Quốc kiểm tra nghiêm ngặt chức năng làm sạch không khí của các sản phẩm điều hòa không khí và chứng nhận sản phẩm đáng tin cậy.

Lọc 5 bước, luồng khí từ trái sang phải đi qua bộ lọc trước, điện khí hóa bụi, bộ lọc PM1.0, bộ lọc khử mùi và bộ ion hóa.

Lọc không khí cho không gian trong nhà khỏe mạnh hơn

Lọc không khí 5 bước mạnh mẽ giúp loại bỏ mùi, vi khuẩn và các loại bụi mịn vô hình PM 1.0. Bộ lọc này có thể làm sạch bằng nước, cho phép sử dụng lâu dài.

* Có thể mua Bộ lọc không khí dưới dạng tùy chọn.

Cung cấp khí sạch trong lành trong không gian rộng lớn

Diện tích không gian được lọc khí lớn hơn cả khu vực làm mát. Luồng khí thổi có thể bao phủ lên đến 147m2 để tạo ra một môi trường trong lành trong các không gian khác nhau, chẳng hạn như nhà trẻ, trường học và trung tâm mua sắm.

alt="Cassette âm trần 4 chiều LG lọc không khí trên diện tích 147㎡ và làm mát diện tích lớn hơn ở nửa trên, trong khi nửa dưới hiển thị ba hộp lắp đặt."

* Diện tích lọc khí bao phủ có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào điều kiện trong nhà.

Giám sát chất lượng không khí theo thời gian thực

Giám sát thời gian thực với bộ điều khiển từ xa không dây hoặc có dây, đèn LED bảng điều khiển và điện thoại thông minh

Lắp đặt và tháo rời tiện lợi

Lắp đặt dễ dàng hơn bằng cách gắn vào thân dàn lạnh.

Lưới độ cao tự động

Auto Elevation Grille cho phép làm sạch bộ lọc dễ dàng với cấu trúc hỗ trợ 4 điểm, tính năng tự động cân bằng và tự động phát hiện dừng và bộ nhớ nằm ở mức của người dùng.

Một người đàn ông đang thư giãn với một cuốn sách sẽ nhận được luồng không khí gián tiếp ở bên trái, trong khi một người phụ nữ tập thể dục ở bên phải dưới luồng không khí trực tiếp.

Kiểm soát cánh gạt độc lập

Tính năng vận hành cánh gạt độc lập sử dụng động cơ riêng biệt, giúp điều khiển cả bốn cánh gạt một cách độc lập.

Điều khiển cánh gạt 6 bước

Có 6 bước khác nhau để điều khiển hướng gió thổi của cassette 1 chiều. Cánh xoay tự động di chuyển bên trái và bên phải với góc mở lên đến 120 độ.

Thiết kế siêu mỏng

Độ dày thân máy của dàn lạnh cassette âm trần 1 hướng thổi là 132mm, phù hợp để lắp đặt trong những không gian bị giới hạn 

Lắp đặt linh hoạt

Việc kiểm tra bảo dưỡng điều hòa không yêu cầu thêm không gian ống dẫn, đơn giản hóa việc lắp đặt

Dải sản phẩm

Biểu đồ dòng sản phẩm Cassette âm trần của LG bao gồm Bộ lọc không khí, cassette 4 chiều, 2 chiều và 1 chiều, tên model chi tiết và Btu/h.

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Yêu cầu mua

Vui lòng yêu cầu thông tin mua để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ liên hệ với bạn sớm.

Yêu cầu mua Tìm hiểu thêm
