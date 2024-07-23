About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V 5

LG MULTI V 5 là giải pháp tích hợp kết hợp các công nghệ tiên tiến dành cho các tòa nhà cao tầng. Hệ thống cung cấp hiệu quả năng lượng tối đa trong khi giảm thiểu chi phí vận hành và Điều khiển cảm biến kép của hệ thống cảm nhận độ ẩm và nhiệt độ.

Với phông nền mờ để nhìn toàn cảnh đô thị, dàn nóng MULTI V 5 được hiển thị ở bên phải.

MULTI V 5

Multi V 5, cùng với dàn lạnh có khả năng lọc không khí mạnh mẽ và hệ thống thông gió hiệu quả, cho phép bạn và tòa nhà hít thở không khí trong lành và sạch sẽ giống như đang sống trong rừng.

Đặc điểm Ứng dụng giải pháp Dòng sản phẩm Yêu cầu mua hàng

Ba biểu đồ thanh được hiển thị cạnh nhau, biểu thị hiệu quả sử dụng năng lượng của Multi V 5 tăng lên so với các mẫu trước đó.

Hiệu quả tối đa

MULTI V 5 đảm bảo hiệu quả năng lượng đẳng cấp tốt nhất thế giới với các công nghệ tiên tiến.

Dàn nóng Multi V 5 được trưng bày ở trung tâm với khung cảnh nửa nắng nửa mưa.

Điều khiển cảm biến kép

Điều khiển cảm biến kép cảm biến cả độ ẩm và nhiệt độ để vận hành tiết kiệm và thoải mái.

Kiểm soát tải thông minh

Kiểm soát tải thông minh quản lý tải làm mát bằng cách cảm biến cả nhiệt độ và độ ẩm để gia tăng hiệu quả năng lượng.

Làm mát thoải mái

Làm mát thoải mái giúp duy trì hoạt động ở chế độ làm mát nhẹ mà không dừng lại giữa các lần hoạt động.

Sưởi ấm tăng cường

Số giờ sưởi ấm cao hơn với quá trình hình thành băng giá chậm lại của bộ trao đổi nhiệt do dự đoán điểm sương chính xác.

Đường cong tăng màu đỏ dao động từ 15 Hz đến 150 Hz biểu thị độ tin cậy và hiệu quả sử dụng năng lượng được cải thiện của Multi V 5.

Máy nén biến tần cao cấp

Máy nén biến tần cao cấp cải thiện hiệu suất năng lượng và nâng cao độ tin cậy của máy nén.

Vòng bi nâng cao với vật liệu PEEK

Vòng bi nâng cao với vật liệu PEEK (Polyetheretherketone) gia tăng độ bền và độ tin cậy của máy nén thông qua vật liệu vòng bi bôi trơn và hình dạng tinh tế.

Phun hơi

Hiệu ứng nén hai giai đoạn mang đến hoạt động sưởi ấm hiệu quả trong điều kiện nhiệt độ thấp.

Quản lý dầu thông minh

Cảm biến dầu chỉ chạy hoạt động thu hồi dầu khi cần thiết để tăng hiệu suất máy nén. Tính năng này cũng giúp cân bằng và quản lý mức dầu trong cả hai máy nén.

HiPOR™

HiPOR™ (Hồi dầu áp suất cao) giảm thiểu tổn thất năng lượng với sự hồi dầu trực tiếp.

Giải pháp chất lượng không khí hiệu quả cao tối ưu

Lắp đặt LG ERV cùng với Multi V 5 và tận hưởng hệ thống thông gió tiết kiệm năng lượng. ERV phản ứng với nhiệt độ ngoài trời và mức CO2 để cung cấp các chức năng sưởi ấm và làm mát hiệu quả hơn.

Một dàn nóng của Multi V 5 với một nửa góc nhìn trong suốt được đặt trên tầng thượng của một tòa nhà gần bờ biển trong khi phần xác minh kiểm tra hiệu suất được hiển thị ở bên trái.

Cánh tản nhiệt màu đen đại dương

Hệ thống HVAC này được thiết kế hoạt động trong môi trường khắc nghiệt. Khả năng chống ăn mòn của bộ trao đổi nhiệt có cánh tản nhiệt màu đen đại dương đã được TÜV xác minh sau một thử nghiệm kéo dài 10.000 giờ.

Hình bóng của dàn nóng Multi V 5 đặt trong khung cảnh tuyết rơi với các biểu tượng hình tròn biểu thị độ ẩm, rã đông đường ống và dầu.

Sưởi ấm liên tục

Với việc tan băng chậm lại thông qua cảm biến độ ẩm, tan băng một phần và quản lý dầu thông minh thông qua cảm biến dầu, công nghệ làm nóng liên tục đã được cải tiến.

Hai dàn nóng của Multi V 5 đứng trên nóc tòa nhà trong khi một khối màu đen bán trong suốt bên cạnh giúp tiết kiệm không gian.

Lắp đặt linh hoạt với dàn nóng công suất lớn

Với những cải tiến cho các bộ phận lõi, một dàn nóng MULTI V 5 có thể cung cấp công suất lớn lên đến 26HP. Điều này cho phép sử dụng linh hoạt không gian mặt sàn bằng cách giảm thiểu diện tích lắp đặt và giảm đáng kể tổng trọng lượng lắp đặt.

Công nghệ mô phỏng sinh học

Quạt tăng cường tăng tốc độ luồng không khí lên đến 10% trong khi giảm mức tiêu thụ điện năng lên đến 20%

Tốc độ luồng không khí cao hơn

Tấm phủ mở rộng mang đến khả năng trao đổi nhiệt cao hơn để tăng tốc độ luồng không khí.

Bộ trao đổi nhiệt 4 mặt

Hệ thống cải thiện khả năng truyền nhiệt lên đến 20%, từ đó nâng cao công suất và hiệu suất.

Dàn nóng được kết nối với DDC, bộ giao tiếp AHU, bộ EEV và AHU. Bên phải là phòng hội nghị với các dàn lạnh trong nhà được che giấu trên trần cung cấp luồng không khí.

Điều khiển dễ dàng với nhiều kết nối V-AHU

MULTI V có thể kết nối với cuộn dây DX của Bộ xử lý không khí để tạo ra môi trường điều hòa không khí trong lành. Các tùy chọn điều khiển khác nhau được chuẩn bị cho bộ điều khiển LG hoặc bộ DDC đi kèm, có thể liên hệ với các giao thức tín hiệu hoặc Modbus.

Các biểu tượng hình tròn của bệnh viện, trường học, tòa nhà chọc trời, căn hộ và sân bay được hiển thị cạnh nhau.

MULTI V 5 là một giải pháp ứng dụng cho

Hình ảnh thể hiện dòng sản phẩm Multi V 5.

Dòng sản phẩm MULTI V 5

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Yêu cầu mua hàng

Vui lòng gửi yêu cầu mua hàng để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên hệ với bạn.

Yêu cầu mua hàng Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 