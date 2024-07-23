About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V WATER IV

Khám phá Điều hòa trung tâm Multi V Water IV LG sở hữu nhiều ưu điểm vượt trội vừa giúp tiết kiệm không gian, chi phí lắp đặt vừa đảm bảo tính mỹ quan cao.

Trong phòng cơ khí, mạng lưới đường ống màu đen và đỏ phức tạp đan quanh hai thiết bị Multi V Water IV được lắp đặt trên tường bên.

MULTI V Water IV

Hệ thống nguồn nước cực kỳ hiệu quả và tiết kiệm với không gian lắp đặt linh hoạt

Tính năng Ứng dụng giải pháp Dòng sản phẩm
Tính năng
Liên hệ với chúng tôi
Biểu đồ thanh so sánh model cũ hơn với LG Multi V Water IV. Thiết bị LG hiển thị nguồn điện đầu vào thấp hơn (trái) và hiệu suất cao hơn (phải).

Hệ thống tiết kiệm và hiệu quả cao

Áp dụng phương pháp làm mát dựa vào nguồn nước, MULTI V Water IV tăng cường tối đa hiệu suất và bảo đảm hiệu suất trao đổi nhiệt cho các toà nhà cao tầng, qua đó giúp tiết kiệm điện.

Máy nén biến tần thế hệ thứ 4 của LG có phần đáy được phủ màu đen và các bộ phận trung tâm bằng kim loại có hình xoắn ốc.

Máy nén biến tần thế hệ thứ 4 của LG

MULTI V Water IV có máy nén xoắn ốc biến tần hiệu suất cao với dải tần số từ 15Hz đến 150 Hz. Máy nén cải thiện hiệu suất với độ rung và tiếng ồn thấp.

Tốc độ máy nén mở rộng

Phản hồi vận hành nhanh tăng cường hiệu suất non tải.

Quản lý dầu thông minh

Quá trình phục hồi dầu diễn ra chỉ khi cần thiết, tăng độ bền của máy nén

HiPOR™

Loại bỏ tổn thất năng lượng nhờ hồi dầu trực tiếp đến máy nén nhằm tăng hiệu suất.

Kích thước nhỏ gọn

Thiết kế tối ưu của dàn nóng nhỏ gọn, trọng lượng nhẹ cho phép xếp chồng đôi, nhờ đó tiết kiệm 50％ không gian lắp đặt.

Trọng lượng nhẹ

Vận chuyển và lắp đặt dễ dàng hơn nhờ giảm 13％ kích thước thiết bị và giảm 15％ tổng trọng lượng.

Điều khiển lưu lượng nước biến thiên (tuỳ chọn)

LG đã áp dụng hệ thống điều khiển lưu lượng nước biến thiên vào hệ thống VRF giải nhiệt bằng nước để tối ưu hóa điều khiển lưu lượng nước liên quan đến điều kiện tải nhiệt hoặc làm mát một phần. Điều này giúp giảm tiêu thụ năng lượng bơm tuần hoàn.

Được bao quanh bởi cảnh quan thành phố mùa đông đầy tuyết ở bên trái và khung cảnh mùa hè đầy nắng ở bên phải, LG Multi V Water IV được đặt ở vị trí trung tâm trong nhà.

Hiệu quả hoạt động cao bất kể điều kiện ngoại cảnh

Ba vòng tròn màu trắng từ trái sang phải mô tả đường viền của một văn phòng quy mô lớn, một tòa nhà thương mại và một khu dân cư sang trọng ở trung tâm.

MULTI V Water IV là giải pháp ứng dụng phù hợp cho

Biểu đồ dòng sản phẩm LG Multi V Water IV bao gồm Máy bơm nhiệt Multi V Water 4 và bộ phận Thu hồi nhiệt nêu chi tiết tên kiểu máy, hình thức và HP.

Dòng sản phẩm MULTI V Water IV

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Vui lòng liên hệ với chúng tôi để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên lạc lại với bạn.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 