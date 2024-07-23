About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Điều khiển đơn

Dễ dàng điều khiển các dàn máy lạnh đơn với thiết kế cao cấp và nhỏ gọn đầy trực quan bằng điều khiển đơn. Nhiều chức năng đa dạng giúp quản lý năng lượng tốt

Control_Solution_Individual_Controllersr_01

Điều khiển đơn

Dễ dàng điều khiển các dàn lạnh với thiết kế cao cấp và nhỏ gọn

Tính năng Dòng sản phẩm
Tính năng
Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Thiết kế cao cấp với giao diện trực quan

Thiết kế sang trọng của bộ điều khiển từ xa sẽ kết hợp hài hoà với thiết kế nội thất qua màn hình nhiều màu sắc có bố cục nút bấm đơn giản và thân thiện với người dùng, nhờ vậy việc điều khiển thiết bị trở nên dễ dàng hơn.

Control_Solution_Individual_Controllersr_03

Quản lý năng lượng

Người dùng có thể kiểm tra lượng tiêu thụ điện và báo cáo thời gian hoạt động (hàng tuần, hàng tháng, hàng năm). Có sẵn nhiều thiết lập quản lý năng lượng như thiết lập mục tiêu năng lượng, chỉ báo báo động bật mở, điều khiển giới hạn thời gian và chế độ hoạt động khi vắng nhà để có thể quản lý hiệu quả.

Control_Solution_Individual_Controllersr_04

Chức năng đa dạng

Người dùng có thể kiểm tra thông tin về môi trường xung quanh như nhiệt độ, độ ẩm, độ trong lành (CO2 đối với ERV), cũng như lên lịch trình tích hợp cho kế hoạch hàng tuần, hàng tháng và hàng năm. Có thể lập trình với đầu ra kỹ thuật số (tuỳ chọn với Standard III), bật hoặc tắt thiết bị của bên thứ ba như đèn chiếu sáng, máy sưởi và quạt.

Individual_Controllers_05_VN

Dễ dàng cài đặt

Có thể điều khiển một số tính năng chính của MULTI V 5, như Điều khiển tải thông minh (Smart Load Control), Vận hành tĩnh lặng (Low Noise Operation) và Làm mát dễ chịu (Comfort Cooling), cũng như các chức năng tiêu chuẩn khác bất kỳ lúc nào.

Individual-Controllers_06_VN_Re

Dòng sản phẩm bộ điều khiển riêng biệt

Air_Solution_03

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Vui lòng liên hệ với chúng tôi để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên lạc lại với bạn.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 