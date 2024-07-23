About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LBS DOOH

Khám phá màn hình LBS DOOH của LG. Màn hình LBS DOOH mang đến một thiết kế vỏ máy mỏng phù hợp với các ứng dụng ngoài trời cao cấp khác nhau.
(*Sản phẩm này không còn được bán nữa.)

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_02_M03_High-Performance-Slim_1554708749332

LBS DOOH

Dòng sản phẩm LBS DOOH với thiết kế mỏng, phù hợp với các vị trí quảng cáo cao cấp ngoài trời

Bộ sưu tập Tính năng Thông số kỹ thuật
ID-LBS-DOOH-Series-Gallery-00_1554358159698
ID-LBS_DOOH_Series-Gallery-01_1554161980928
ID-LBS_DOOH_Series-Gallery-02_1554162001965
ID-LBS_DOOH_Series-Gallery-03_1554162012018
ID-LBS_DOOH_Series-Gallery-04_1554162022763
ID-LBS-DOOH-Series-Gallery-05_1554162032026
ID-LBS-DOOH-Series-Gallery-00_1554358159698
ID-LBS_DOOH_Series-Gallery-01_1554161980928
ID-LBS_DOOH_Series-Gallery-02_1554162001965
ID-LBS_DOOH_Series-Gallery-03_1554162012018
ID-LBS_DOOH_Series-Gallery-04_1554162022763
ID-LBS-DOOH-Series-Gallery-05_1554162032026

D03_ID-LBS-DOOH-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706871082

Độ hiển thị vượt trội

Với độ sáng 6,000 nits mạnh mẽ, dù bị ánh nắng chiếu trực tiếp, màn hình này vẫn đạt hiệu quả hoạt động cao. Nó giúp thu hút sự quan tâm của người xem và truyền tải thông điệp hiệu quả

ID-LBS-DOOH-02-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_D

Chế độ phát lại hình ảnh động mượt mà

Tốc độ làm tươi cao tới 4.000Hz đảm bảo tính năng phát lại cho hình ảnh mượt mà. Hình ảnh không bị nhấp nháy sẽ tránh gây ra dải đen khi ghi hình bằng máy quay, cũng như không làm mỏi mắt và mờ hình cho người xem

D05_ID-LBS-DOOH-03-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554337323387

Thiết kế chịu được các điều kiện thời tiết

Vỏ máy trước và sau đã được chứng nhận IP66, giúp thiết bị hoạt động ổn định, không bị ảnh hưởng bởi thời tiết và các yếu tố môi trường gây hại.

D06_ID-LBS-DOOH-04-Stadium-Front-and-Rear-Serviceability_1554337365098

Thao tác từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau

Có thể thao tác với sản phẩm từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau, nhờ đó khách hàng có thể lựa chọn theo điều kiện lắp đặt và giảm thiểu các hạn chế trong khi lắp đặt và bảo dưỡng.

D07_ID-LBS-DOOH-05-Stadium-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554337406643

Thể hiện chi tiết độ sâu của màu sắc

Quy trình xử lý màu 16 bit cho ra mức thang độ xám cao hơn, giúp hiển thị mượt mà chiều sâu và mật độ màu khác nhau mà không gây biến dạng, nhờ đó thể hiện nội dung chân thực và tinh tế.

D08_ID-LBS-DOOH-06-Slim-and-Lightweight-Design_1554337475152

Thiết kế mỏng nhẹ

Với mỗi m2 chỉ nặng 31,3kg, cả khối màn hình LED sẽ có khối lượng rất thấp giúp giảm chi phí xây dựng giá đỡ cho màn hình

 
Tên ModelLBS062DA1-VLBS062DA3-VLBS062DA4-V
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)6.256.256.25
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)128x256128x256128x256
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)40,0/31,340,0/31,340,0/31,3
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)Trước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sau
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)6,0006,0006,000
Nhiệt độ màu3500-85003500-85003500-8500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/130160/130160/130
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng / Độ đồng nhất màu sắc97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản3,0003,0003,000
Độ sâu màu (bit)161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)312/780312/780352/880
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)609609688
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)4,0004,0004,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,000100,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH
Chỉ số IP mặt trước / mặt sauIP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

 
Tên ModelLBS083DA1-VLBS083DA3-VLBS083DA4-V
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)8.3338.3338.333
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)96x19296x19296x192
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)40,0/31,340,0/31,340,0/31,3
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)Trước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sau
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)6,0006,0006,000
Nhiệt độ màu3500-85003500-85003500-8500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/125160/125160/125
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng / Độ đồng nhất màu sắc97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản3,0003,0003,000
Độ sâu màu (bit)161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)320/800320/800380/950
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)625625742
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)4,0004,0004,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,000100,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH
Chỉ số IP mặt trước / mặt sauIP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

 
Tên ModelLBS100DA1-VLBS100DA3-VLBS100DA4-V
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)10.0010.0010.00
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)80x16080x16080x160
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)40,0/31,340,0/31,340,0/31,3
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)Trước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sau
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)6,0006,0006,000
Nhiệt độ màu3500-85003500-85003500-8500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/115160/115160/115
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng / Độ đồng nhất màu sắc97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản3,0003,0003,000
Độ sâu màu (bit)161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)300/750300/750368/920
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)586586719
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)4,0004,0004,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,000100,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH
Chỉ số IP mặt trước / mặt sauIP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 