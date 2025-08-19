About Cookies on This Site

Màn hình khung mở

Màn hình khung mở

Màn hình khung mở

55XF3P-B
Hình ảnh mặt trước có hình ảnh bên trong
Front view
-45 degree side view
Left side
+45 degree side view
right side
+45 degree side view
back view
back view
back view
Hình ảnh mặt trước có hình ảnh bên trong
Front view
-45 degree side view
Left side
+45 degree side view
right side
+45 degree side view
back view
back view
back view

Tính năng chính

  • Đặc điểm chống đổi màu màn hình đã được UL xác minh
  • Độ phân giải: 1.920 × 1.080 (FHD)
  • Độ sáng: 3.000 nit (Thông thường), 2.400 nit (Tối thiểu)
  • Dọc/Ngang
  • Thiết kế mỏng
  • Lớp phủ chống ăn mòn
Thêm
Đặc điểm chống đổi màu màn hình đã được xác minh

Giải pháp UL

Đặc điểm chống đổi màu màn hình đã được xác minh

Màn hình khung mở có thể tùy chỉnh cho hiệu quả thông minh

Có hai chiếc 55XF3P được lắp đặt trong khu vực lái xe qua tại điểm bán bánh mì kẹp thịt, và chúng hiển thị sống động menu bánh mì kẹp thịt và quảng cáo ngay cả dưới ánh sáng mặt trời.

* Tất cả hình ảnh chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa.

Màn hình ngoài trời khung mở

Màn hình LG Open Frame cho phép bạn cá nhân hóa không chỉ thiết kế vỏ mà còn cả chức năng, cho phép bạn linh hoạt điều chỉnh màn hình theo sở thích chính xác.

Nhiều màn hình có hình dạng khung khác nhau được lắp đặt ngoài trời.

* Vui lòng liên hệ với đại diện bán hàng tại địa phương để biết hướng dẫn chi tiết về vỏ.

Xác minh UL đầu tiên trên thế giới về các đặc điểm chống đổi màu màn hình

Bằng cách tập trung vào những điểm khó khăn của khách hàng, chúng tôi đã đạt được Xác minh UL đầu tiên trên thế giới về các đặc điểm chống đổi màu màn hình. Công nghệ mới của chúng tôi giúp ngăn ngừa hiện tượng “màn hình chuyển sang màu vàng”, đồng thời duy trì chất lượng màn hình và độ ổn định hiệu suất.

Màn hình bên trái hiển thị hiện tượng chuyển sang màu vàng, giảm chất lượng, nhưng với XF3P, đã nhận được Xác minh UL về các Đặc điểm chống đổi màu màn hình, màn hình, như hiển thị bên phải, vẫn rõ ràng, bảo vệ chất lượng màn hình.

* Xác minh UL đầu tiên trên thế giới trong ngành sản xuất
** Để biết thêm chi tiết về Xác minh UL, vui lòng truy cập https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
*** Hình ảnh so sánh được mô phỏng chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa và không đại diện cho hiệu suất thực tế của sản phẩm.

Khả năng hiển thị cao dưới ánh sáng mặt trời mạnh

Với độ sáng cao vượt trội 3.000 nit (Thông thường), màn hình ngoài trời XF3P truyền tải nội dung rõ ràng trong khi vẫn thu hút người qua đường. Ngoài ra, khả năng hiển thị ngoài trời của màn hình có thể cung cấp nhiều thông tin khác nhau ngay cả cho những người đeo kính râm phân cực.

Màn hình được lắp đặt trên đường phố và một người phụ nữ đang xem quảng cáo chất lượng sống động trên màn hình.

Thiết kế tối ưu cho
màn hình hai mặt

XF3P có thiết kế đẹp hơn so với mẫu thông thường, vượt trội trong việc tối đa hóa hiệu quả không gian với màn hình hai mặt thuận tiện.

Màn hình hai mặt được thiết lập trên đường phố. Việc đặt bảng mạch hiệu quả cho phép màn hình hai mặt có thiết kế mỏng.

* Model thông thường nói đến XF3C.

Quản lý năng lượng hiệu quả

Độ sáng màn hình được tự động điều chỉnh tùy thuộc vào ánh sáng xung quanh. Độ sáng tăng lên khi có ánh sáng để có thể nhìn rõ hơn, trong khi độ sáng giảm trong bóng tối để quản lý điện năng hiệu quả. Ngoài ra, XF3P sử dụng tấm nền M+ có thể mang lại hiệu quả năng lượng cao và tiết kiệm chi phí bằng cách giảm công suất tiêu thụ.

Màn hình XF3P có thể tự động điều chỉnh độ sáng theo ánh sáng xung quanh.

* M+ IPS giảm khoảng 35% công suất tiêu thụ điện BLU (IEC62087, 10 phút) so với RGB IPS, được thử nghiệm với cùng độ sáng (@fullwhite, 400 nit). Thử nghiệm được tiến hành nội bộ.<br>** Các tính năng cụ thể có thể khác với hoàn cảnh.<br>*** Kết quả thực tế có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào môi trường sử dụng.

Hiệu suất cao với
webOS 6.1

Quad Core SoC (Hệ thống trên một vi mạch) có thể thực hiện một số tác vụ cùng một lúc mà không cần trình phát phương tiện riêng. Ngoài ra, nền tảng webOS 6.1 không chỉ nâng cao sự thuận tiện của người dùng với giao diện người dùng trực quan mà còn tích hợp ứng dụng web với phiên bản Node JS / Crôm cập nhật.

Sản phẩm cải thiện sự thuận tiện cho người dùng bằng cách sử dụng Quad Core SoC và webOS.

Màn hình hiển thị hoạt động tốt trong môi trường 0~50°C.

Nhiệt độ vận hành rộng

Có thể sử dụng XF3P trong phạm vi nhiệt độ vận hành rộng từ 0°C đến 50°C.

* Được thực hiện bởi thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG, Nhiệt độ vận hành: 0°C~50°C (không có ánh sáng mặt trời trực tiếp; có ánh sáng mặt trời trực tiếp trong hệ thống làm mát), 0°C~40°C (với ánh sáng mặt trời trực tiếp)
** Hiệu suất thực tế có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào môi trường sử dụng.

XF3P có lớp phủ bảo giác giúp chống lại bụi và độ mặn ở nơi ẩm ướt.

Lớp phủ chống ăn mòn

Lớp phủ bảo giác* bảo vệ bảng mạch và bảng điện chống lại bụi, bột sắt, độ ẩm, v.v.

* Màng bảo vệ mỏng/màng thông hơi lọc hơi nước và mảnh vụn rắn

Hướng dẫn lắp đặt cho hộp tùy chỉnh

LG cung cấp hướng dẫn lắp đặt để thiết kế vỏ tùy chỉnh nhằm đảm bảo hiệu suất ổn định cho màn hình ngoài trời. Hướng dẫn bao gồm thông tin về kích thước thông gió và vị trí của các vách ngăn trong vỏ.

Mỗi chiếc trong số bốn chiếc XF3P đều có vỏ tùy chỉnh.

Người dùng có thể theo dõi và điều khiển màn hình thông qua điện thoại di động và máy tính xách tay.

Giám sát trên web

LG Control Manager, chương trình giám sát web tích hợp, thân thiện với người dùng và cho phép người dùng truy cập đầy đủ mọi lúc mọi nơi từ điện thoại di động hoặc PC trong khi có quyền truy cập vào cả dữ liệu hiện tại và quá khứ. Sản phẩm cho phép người dùng giám sát thiết bị, điều chỉnh và điều khiển thiết bị từ xa theo thời gian thực.

* Được kích hoạt bằng kết nối LAN có dây

Nội dung của đối tác đang được sử dụng để soạn nội dung dự định phát lại trên bảng hiệu.

Đối tác nội dung chuyên nghiệp

Kết hợp XF3P với các giải pháp phần mềm của LG sẽ nâng cao khả năng sử dụng sản phẩm.

* Bán riêng

In

Tất cả thông số

TẤM NỀN MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước màn hình (Inch)

    55"

  • Công nghệ tấm nền

    IPS

  • Loại chiếu sáng nền

    Direct

  • Tỷ lệ màn hình

    16:9

  • Độ phân giải gốc

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Tốc độ làm mới

    60Hz

  • Độ sáng

    3000nit

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    1300:1

  • CR động

    500000:1

  • Gam màu

    NTSC 72%

  • Góc xem (Ngang x Dọc)

    178x178 (Ngang x Dọc)

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    8Bit (16,7 triệu màu)

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    9ms

  • Xử lý bề mặt (Phủ mờ)

    3%

  • Tuổi thọ

    50000 Hrs

  • Số giờ hoạt động (Giờ/ngày)

    24/7

  • HIển thị trang dọc/ Ngang

  • QWP (Bản phần tư sóng)

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Vào

    2x cổng HDMI vào

  • HDMI In (Phiên bản HDCP)

    1x cổng có HDCP 2.2

  • DP Vào

    1x cổng DP vào

  • RS232C Vào

    1xRS-232C IN

  • RJ45(LAN) Vào

    1x RJ45

  • USB Vào

    1x USB 3.0 IN

  • DP Ra

    1x cổng DP ra

  • Âm thanh ra

  • Cổng ra loa ngoài

  • RS232C Ra

    1x cổng RS232C ra

  • RJ45(LAN) Ra

    Chung chức năng với cổng RJ45 vào

THÔNG SỐ CƠ HỌC

  • Màu đường viền

    Đen

  • Độ rộng viền

    12.0 / 9.9 / 9.9 / 12.0 mm

  • Trọng lượng (Màn)

    26.5 kg

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói

    32.25 kg

  • Kích thước màn hình (Ngang x Dọc x Dày)

    1,235.5 x 709.4 x 106.8 mm

  • Kích thước thùng carton (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    1,344 x 236 x 820 mm

  • Tay cầm

  • Giao tiếp gắn lắp tiêu chuẩn VESA

KÍNH BẢO VỆ

  • Chống phản chiếu

  • Chống hồng ngoại (IR)

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN CỨNG

  • Cảm biến độ sáng tự động

  • Đèn hiển thị nguồn

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN MỀM

  • Phiên bản Hệ điều hành (webOS)

    webOS6.1

  • Xếp lịch nội dung tại chỗ

    Tính năng tương thích với SuperSign CMS

ĐIỀU KIỆN MÔI TRƯỜNG

  • Nhiệt độ hoạt động

    0 °C đến 50°C (Không dưới ánh sáng mặt trười trực tiếp) 0 °C đến 40°C (Dưới ánh sáng mặt trười trực tiếpt)

  • Độ ẩm vận hành

    Từ 10% đến 80%

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Nguồn điện

    AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

  • Loại nguồn điện

    AC (xoáy chiều)

CÔNG SUẤT TIÊU THỤ

  • Tắt nguồn

    0.5W

CHỨNG NHẬN

  • Độ an toàn

  • EMC

  • ERP / Energy Star

TƯƠNG THÍCH PHẦN MỀM

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Cloud

  • Promota

  • CMS di động

  • Connected Care

NGÔN NGỮ

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Khôngrwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, polski (Polska)

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Cơ bản

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, IR Extension Kit, Manual (ESG&EIG)

  • Tùy chọn

    Bộ tích hợp wifi AN-WF500

TÍNH NĂNG ĐẶC BIỆT

  • Lớp phủ bảo vệ mạch (Bảng nguồn điện)

  • Bảo vệ nguồn

  • Ánh sáng mặt trời trực tiếp

TÍNH NĂNG CHUYÊN DỤNG - TẠO BẢNG

  • CPU

    Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip)

  • Lưu trữ

    8GB

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 