Màn hình khung mở

Nhiệt độ vận hành rộng
Có thể sử dụng XF3P trong phạm vi nhiệt độ vận hành rộng từ 0°C đến 50°C.
* Được thực hiện bởi thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG, Nhiệt độ vận hành: 0°C~50°C (không có ánh sáng mặt trời trực tiếp; có ánh sáng mặt trời trực tiếp trong hệ thống làm mát), 0°C~40°C (với ánh sáng mặt trời trực tiếp)
** Hiệu suất thực tế có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào môi trường sử dụng.