Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box STB-6500

Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box STB-6500

Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box STB-6500

STB-6500
STB-6500 - Mặt trước
+45 degree side view
Front view
Rear view
Top view
STB-6500 - Mặt trước
+45 degree side view
Front view
Rear view
Top view

Tính năng chính

  • Nền tảng IPTV Pro:Centric Smart
  • Tích hợp giải mã Pro:Idiom cho các TV không hỗ trợ Pro:Idiom
  • Phát nội dung qua IP (loại TA hỗ trợ dò kênh RF)
  • Hỗ trợ độ phân giải đầu ra: 720p / 1.366×768 / 1.080p / 2.160p
  • Hỗ trợ ứng dụng Pro:Centric cho các TV không thuộc hệ Pro:Centric
  • Nền tảng dựa trên webOS 5.0
Thêm

Tận hưởng TV liền mạch và thông minh với Pro:Centric Set Top Box

Tận hưởng TV liền mạch và thông minh với Pro:Centric Set Top Box

Nền tảng ứng dụng thông minh Pro:Centric

GIẢI PHÁP QUẢN LÝ KHÁCH SẠN PRO:CENTRIC

Nền tảng ứng dụng thông minh Pro:Centric

Pro:Centric SMART được tối ưu hóa để tùy chỉnh các dịch vụ khách sạn cho các thương hiệu và khách hàng thông qua cơ sở hạ tầng IP & RF*. Với các công cụ tùy chỉnh thông minh và phần mềm quản lý nội dung của LG, nó tăng cường sự tiện lợi thông qua việc triển khai công nghệ cao cấp.

* Giao diện thực tế có thể khác.

* Chỉ loại TA hỗ trợ cơ sở hạ tầng RF.

* Hình ảnh sản phẩm và chức năng có thể khác nhau trong các khu vực châu Á.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV which is connected to the set top box in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

GIẢI PHÁP QUẢN LÝ KHÁCH SẠN PRO:CENTRIC

Pro:Centric Direct

Giải pháp quản lý khách sạn Pro:Centric Direct cung cấp các công cụ chỉnh sửa dễ dàng và đơn giản, giúp thực hiện dịch vụ và quản lý từ xa dựa trên mạng IP một cách dễ dàng. Giải pháp Pro:Centric Direct cho phép người dùng chỉnh sửa giao diện của họ một cách dễ dàng bằng cách cung cấp giao diện tùy chỉnh và quản lý hiệu quả các TV trong phòng. Phiên bản PCD hiện tại cung cấp điều khiển trong phòng dựa trên IoT cũng như chức năng điều khiển bằng giọng nói thông qua Xử lý Ngôn ngữ Tự nhiên (NLP) của LG. Các chức năng liên quan đến IoT và giọng nói này sẽ là điểm khởi đầu để chuẩn bị cho các phòng khách sạn thế hệ tiếp theo thông qua trí tuệ nhân tạo.

* Một số thiết bị có thể có khả năng tương thích hạn chế, do đó có thể không hỗ trợ chức năng điều khiển bằng giọng nói và IoT.

* Hình ảnh sản phẩm và chức năng có thể khác nhau trong các khu vực châu Á.

Hỗ trợ độ phân giải Ultra HD

CHẤT LƯỢNG HÌNH ẢNH VƯỢT TRỘI

Hỗ trợ độ phân giải Ultra HD

STB-6500 hỗ trợ 4 loại độ phân giải video bao gồm UHD, FHD, HD và 1,366 × 768px. Ngoài ra, nó tự động nâng cấp nội dung Full HD trên các đầu vào HDMI/USB lên Ultra HD.* Với điều này, bạn có thể truyền tải thông điệp rõ ràng và thêm hoạt ảnh vào nội dung.

* Độ phân giải đầu ra nên được thiết lập và chọn là 2160p, và độ phân giải gốc của màn hình kết nối phải hỗ trợ Ultra HD. Ví dụ, 2160p yêu cầu một màn hình UHD.

* Hình ảnh sản phẩm và chức năng có thể khác nhau trong các khu vực châu Á

Nhiều tính năng đột phá hơn với LG webOS 5.0

NỀN TẢNG THÔNG MINH

Nhiều tính năng đột phá hơn với LG webOS 5.0

Khám phá các tính năng mới nhất của LG Smart TV. Chế độ Gallery mới được thêm vào cho phép bạn sử dụng TV như một tác phẩm nghệ thuật, hài hòa với không gian và cuộc sống của bạn.

* Hình ảnh sản phẩm và chức năng có thể khác nhau trong các khu vực châu Á.

Giải mã Pro:Idiom tích hợp
SMART DRM

Giải mã Pro:Idiom tích hợp

STB-6500 cung cấp giải mã Pro:Idiom tích hợp cho các TV không hỗ trợ Pro:Idiom. Công nghệ DRM (Quản lý Quyền Kỹ thuật số) Pro:Idiom mở khóa quyền truy cập vào nội dung cao cấp, giúp đảm bảo triển khai nhanh chóng và rộng rãi HDTV và các nội dung kỹ thuật số có giá trị cao khác.

* Hình ảnh sản phẩm và chức năng có thể khác nhau trong các khu vực châu Á.

Thiết kế vỏ với đầu nối mở rộng bên

THIẾT KẾ PHẦN CỨNG

Thiết kế vỏ với đầu nối mở rộng bên

STB-6500 được thiết kế để mở rộng thêm các module bên ngoài của bên thứ ba nhằm cung cấp các khả năng bổ sung như thẻ modem cáp DOCSIS 3.0 cho cài đặt IP-over-coax.

* Các module bên ngoài phải được kiểm tra tính tương thích với STB-6500.

* Hình ảnh sản phẩm và chức năng có thể khác nhau trong các khu vực châu Á.

Content is being shared easily and quickly on various devices through SmartShare.

KẾT NỐI THÔNG MINH

SmartShare

SmartShare cho phép người dùng chia sẻ nội dung dễ dàng và nhanh chóng hơn trên nhiều thiết bị khác nhau. Nó cũng đơn giản hóa quá trình bằng cách dễ dàng tìm kiếm nội dung mong muốn và chia sẻ nội dung.

* Thiết bị phải được chứng nhận DLNA để hỗ trợ tính năng này.

* Hình ảnh sản phẩm và chức năng có thể khác nhau trong các khu vực châu Á.

Bluetooth Sound Sync

KẾT NỐI THÔNG MINH

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync cho phép người dùng nghe nhạc từ thiết bị di động qua loa TV thông qua kết nối Bluetooth.

* Thiết bị hỗ trợ Bluetooth Sound Sync: Điện thoại di động chạy Android và iOS.

* Hình ảnh sản phẩm và chức năng có thể khác nhau trong các khu vực châu Á.

Soft AP

KẾT NỐI THÔNG MINH

Soft AP

Chức năng Điểm Truy cập Phần mềm (Soft AP) hoạt động như Wi-Fi sử dụng TV làm điểm phát sóng không dây, cho phép khách kết nối các thiết bị của họ với Soft AP.

* Soft AP cần được thiết lập trong menu cài đặt.
* Smart Mirroring có thể không hoạt động đồng thời với tính năng này.
* Tính năng này có thể không khả dụng trên một số thiết bị do sử dụng phương thức mã hóa khác nhau.
* Hình ảnh sản phẩm và chức năng có thể khác nhau trong các khu vực châu Á

In

Tất cả thông số

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 