Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box STB-6500

GIẢI PHÁP QUẢN LÝ KHÁCH SẠN PRO:CENTRIC
Nền tảng ứng dụng thông minh Pro:Centric
Pro:Centric SMART được tối ưu hóa để tùy chỉnh các dịch vụ khách sạn cho các thương hiệu và khách hàng thông qua cơ sở hạ tầng IP & RF*. Với các công cụ tùy chỉnh thông minh và phần mềm quản lý nội dung của LG, nó tăng cường sự tiện lợi thông qua việc triển khai công nghệ cao cấp.