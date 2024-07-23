We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TV Khách sạn 4K UHD với Pro:Centric Direct
4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct
A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Cloud
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application With Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.
Pro:Centric Direct
The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
Slim Bezel That Makes TV a Sophisticated Objet
The TV with slim bezel shows the screen with realistic images to enhance viewer experience.
Conformal Coating
The UR series has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect TVs even in a salty or humid environment.
* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile device
