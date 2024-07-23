About Cookies on This Site

TV Khách sạn 4K UHD với Pro:Centric Direct

50UR761H0TA

TV Khách sạn 4K UHD với Pro:Centric Direct

Front view with infill image

4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.

* 55 inch
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Easily Accessible to Netflix Application With Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct, the easy and simple management solution for hotel content creates a memorable experience for your clients. Especially, the Netflix App can be activated by anyone with Pro:Centric Direct. Netflix Membership Required.

The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.

* webOS 5.0 only * PMS required * Available with Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Slim Bezel That Makes TV a Sophisticated Objet

UR761H series with a slim bezel is designed to blend into any interior and delivers an immersive viewing experience without any interruption.

The TV with slim bezel shows the screen with realistic images to enhance viewer experience.

Conformal Coating

TVs in hotels or resorts can't avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting TVs from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The UR series has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect TVs even in a salty or humid environment.

* Actual images (TV display) available may differ from the example images shown.
The TV is featuring SoftAP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other TVs.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level, SoftAP passwords, etc.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS.

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-tolife colors. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery Mode enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and an artwork which perfectly harmonizes with your space and life.

A TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.

A person is controlling the TV settings with Hotel Mode.

Hotel Mode
(Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

The USB with a copy of another TV's setting is helping to set up a new TV.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

Listening to the music through TV speakers by connecting it with a cellphone through Bluetooth.

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.

* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile device

In

Tất cả thông số

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 