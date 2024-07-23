About Cookies on This Site

Dòng Pin Mặt Trời Hai Mặt Kính LG NeON® H Bifacial

Sản phẩm tấm pin năng lượng mặt trời LG NeON® H BiFacial được sản xuất dựa trên mô-đun NeON® H hiệu suất cao nổi tiếng. Đây là sản phẩm pin mặt trời mạnh mẽ với khả năng hấp thụ bức xạ ở cả hai mặt kính, Công Nghệ Cello™ giúp tối ưu công suất lên đến tối đa 440W.

Image of NeON® H Bifacial on the roof

NeON® H BiFacial

It’s designed with a transparent back sheet to absorb sunlight from the front and the rear.

Đồ thị và hình ảnh cho thấy khả năng tạo năng lượng sạch lâu dài với bảo hành sản phẩm và hoạt động 25 năm

Có chế độ bảo hành tuyệt vời theo nhu cầu của bạn

Với bảo hành sản phẩm và hiệu suất 25 năm, bạn sẽ tạo ra năng lượng sạch lâu dài trong tương lai.

* 5 nhà sản xuất pin năng lượng mặt trời hàng đầu năm 2018 (ước tính) theo IHAS Markit. Tất cả các số liệu đều là giá trị trung bình của các sản phẩm pin mono-perc mới nhất của mỗi công ty.

Image showing NeON® H BiFacial using high-efficiency BiFacial cells to generate power from both sides.

Double-sided Cell Structure

Using highly efficient BiFacial cells, NeON® H BiFacial generates power from both sides.

N-type Cells to prevent Light-induced degradation (LID)

Using N-type cells, NeON® H BiFacial panels are less affected by light induced degradation than conventional P-type solar panel.

A graph showing that NeON® H BiFacial panels using N-type cells are less affected by light degradation than conventional P-type solar panels.

* Tested by Fraunhofer ISE (2018, Sep.)

Power output improvement was achieved
by implementing advanced technology

NeON® H Bifacial Technology: 3 Unique Features

Tính năng độc đáo .01

Suy hao điện ít hơn

LG reduced electrical loss by applying thinner electrodes (Paste) and
improving the process (mask) in order to reduce electrical resistance

Tính năng độc đáo .02

Hấp thụ nhiều ánh sáng hơn

LG uses *HTAR Glass, which has low reflectivity and high
transmittance to increase power generation by more than
0.4% compared to AR Glass and by more than 3.2% compared
to normal glass.

*HTAR : Highly Transmitted Anti-Reflection (Chống phản xạ truyền tải cao)

Tính năng độc đáo .03

Diện tích ô pin lớn hơn

LG improved the output by applying a cell with a 3.7% larger
surface area.

Kiểm tra nghiêm ngặt để đảm bảo độ tin cậy cao

NeON® H Bifacial is tested extensively to ensure high long-term operating reliability in a diverse range of challenging environments.

Đồ thị cho thấy kiểm tra nghiêm ngặt và độ tin cậy cao để đảm bảo

* = Ủy ban Kỹ thuật Điện Quốc tế
*Kết quả này dựa trên thử nghiệm nội bộ của 'LG Electronics'. Kết quả này được giải thích rằng sự xoay vòng nhiệt được kiểm tra trên cơ sở tăng gấp ba lần và nhiệt suy giảm được kiểm tra tăng gấp đôi so với tiêu chuẩn quốc tế IEC.

Technical Specification

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the

DOWNLOAD
Vertical Table
Powe (STC (1))440W435W430W
Hiệu quả mô-đun (STC (1))19.8%19.6%19.4%
Nguồn (BiFi100 (2))470W465W460W
Hiệu quả mô-đun (Bifi100 (2))21.2%21.0%20.7%
Nguồn (Bifi100 (2))500W495W490W
Hiệu quả mô-đun (Bifi100 (2))22.5%22.3%22.1%
Thuộc tính tế bàoMonocrtstalline / loại NMonocrtstalline / loại NMonocrtstalline / loại N
Cấu hình ô144 Cells (6 x 24)144 Cells (6 x 24)144 Cells (6 x 24)
Kích thước2,130 x 1,042 x 40 mm2,130 x 1,042 x 40 mm2,130 x 1,042 x 40 mm
Cân nặng22 kg22 kg22 kg
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 