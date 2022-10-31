Catching up with LG partner, Jessica Nkosi

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31/10/2022

From Isibaya to Ayeye, Jessica Nkosi is queen of the South African screen. Alongside her list of impressive roles, Jessica has also made quite a name for herself as a presenter and reality show host.

When the talented beauty isn’t busy entertaining us, she’s hanging around at home with her daughter, Nami. We caught up with Jessica and chatted to her about her home, the appliances she can’t live without, and how she fits in quality family time after a long day.

What makes your house a home?

The love in the house. I make sure to keep the energy in my home in a good place – positive, loving, and light. I want my family to look forward to going home after a long day at work.

Jessica-Nkosi_Vivace

What is your favourite spot in your home?

The lounge. And I say this mostly because the Artcool Air Conditioner is right there. So right now, as the weather’s getting warmer, it’s simply the perfect spot to be!

What is one thing you have in your home that you think no one else has?

All my LG appliances (Tone Free FN7, XBOOMVivace Washing MachineOLED Evo Gallery , InstaView FridgeQuadWash and Heat Pump Dryer). I won’t lie, they make my life so much easier, while contributing to making my home look beautiful and chic.

Jessica-Nkosi_Vivace

What is one home appliance that you have discovered you cannot live without?

My fridge – for obvious reasons. My InstaView Door-in-Door Fridge is the most beautiful fridge to own. It’s the first thing I show people when they come to my kitchen.

How do you get the family together after a long day?

By cooking a great meal and having it together.

Jessica-Nkosi_Vivace

What is a technological feature you would like to have in your house?

I already have it – all my appliances linked to my phone through the LG ThinQ app. If I leave the fridge door open by mistake, my phone lets me know. When the washing machine or dryer is done, I get an alert. I can also use my phone to change the temperature of my air conditioner or switch it on before I get home. How amazing?

Everyone in your family has a busy schedule. What processes or systems do you use at home to ensure you are on top of it all

I just encourage everyone to keep going, follow our dreams, and always do the very best. We also have a well-balanced diet.

How have you integrated technology into your home?

It’s simple – everything is connected to my phone.

There’s no stopping this South African star, and it’s clear that LG’s innovative appliances and electronics help make her life easier and keep her home comfortable. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for her!

