We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Find a Job
Export Manager
[Entry code : ]
EngineeringWeb
An opportunity has arisen in the Export Team for a self-driven and motivated individual who will be responsible for the following:
Purpose
Develop an Africa expansion strategy to increase customer base and access to LG products in selected territories
To manage the route to market in selected territories and ensure sustainable profitable growth
Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:
Sales Plan
Analyse and monitor the current African markets
Prepare a business plan that supports company strategy and objectives
Identify and develop new sales opportunities for the export of domestic and commercial products
Establish and develop a business plan for export, which will create sustainable profitable growth in identified African markets for all LG products
Marketing Initiatives
Develop promotional campaigns to increase sell-in and sell out
Working with marketing to develop appropriate marketing materials for the Export division
Providing African market intelligence and competitor activity reports LGESA
Supply Chain management
Develop strong relationships within supply chain to explore existing supplier and distributor base and possible commercial sales relationships
Implement sales and distribution plans to meet customer requirements
Ensure that shipments are in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the export industry
Work with the Supply Chain and Sales teams to deliver the most effective distribution channel from supplier to customer
Monitoring Profit
Monitor and review revenue, margin and budget for the export channel including P&L analysis and action planning
Monitor and report the export sales and ensure profitability
Performance vs. Budget by unit, rand value and dollar value
Achieve set export sales targets
Periodically review distributor performance and check on gaps and seek reasons and actionable steps to close the gaps
Conduct regular meetings with distributors and sales team to discuss target status, product training and sales strategy
Market Share
Conduct effective and accurate market research and apply this information to increase market share
Keep up to date with recent market and industry trends, competitors, and leading customer strategies
Ensure LG becomes the leader in the market
Accurate forecasting
Forecasting is in line with sales planning and customer demands
Continuously improving forecasting techniques, methods and approach to ensure they are aligned to company objectives
Monitor and ensure that Long Term Inventory (LTI) is at an acceptable level/properly managed
Monitoring SOH and Sell out to ensure targeted Weeks of stock is achieved
Pricing
Negotiate pricing that would drive sales and profitability
Keep abreast of market developments and competitors’ product pricing and activities and make recommendations
Reporting
Compile a monthly report and communicate export sales performance to all stake holders
Highlight key variances and change export sales plan and forecasts accordingly
Progress report on forecast accuracy and inventory plans against set targets
Keep track of invoices and prepare reports to expedite the billing process.
Compiling of quarterly promotional and sales plans
Admin
Ensuring all relevant documentation is submitted to the relevant authority in order to obtain required regulatory reports
Management of New SKU listings and current SKU listings within the channels
Management of SPRS for promotional plans from implementation through to final billing
Ensuring all required country documentation and shipping documentation is completed in full prior to deliveries taking place
Required Qualifications and Experience
5 – 7 years export sales experience
Sales & marketing experience
Customs, duties and freight handling experience
Experience in developing marketing and export sales strategies
MS Office at an advanced level.
Portuguese and French speaking an advantage
Knowledge of CE , B2B and mobile products an advantage
Required Competencies
Commercial sales experience within the consumer electronics industry
Understand complexity of supply chain activities and the most appropriate distribution channels in key export markets
Excellent communication skills to interact successfully within your network
Strong organizational skills and an ability to manage and achieve sales independently and proactively
in a fast‐paced work environment.
Ability to speak a language in one of the export markets (desirable)
Cross-cultural awareness
Strong understanding of consumer buying behaviour in consumer electronics.
Negotiation skills to get support from management for sales promotions and best displays.
Honesty, integrity and ethical conduct at all times
Willingness and ability to travel nationally and internationally when required
Good Communication(verbal & written) and interpersonal skills
Knowledge and established relationships in the required territories
The ability to present and chair meetings with top management at customers and internally
Travel Requirements
Monthly travel to international countries. (70%)
Bi-monthly travel to neighbouring countries in Southern Africa Region.
Who are you?
If you enjoy a challenging environment where variety prevails this position is for you!
If you meet the above inherent requirements, please send your detailed CV to darshana.gokal@lge.com by close of business on 30 June 2021.
It is LGESA policy to recruit from within first. Late applications will not be considered.
Should you intend on applying for this position, please as courtesy, inform your immediate superior.
Appointments will be made in line with the requirements of our Employment Equity plan.