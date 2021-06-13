Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Find a Job

Export Manager

[Entry code : ]

EngineeringWeb

13/06/2021 ~
Date posted: 13/06/2021
Job Entry Apply

An opportunity has arisen in the Export Team for a self-driven and motivated individual who will be responsible for the following:

 

Purpose

 

Develop an Africa expansion strategy to increase customer base and access to LG products in selected territories

To manage the route to market in selected territories and ensure sustainable profitable growth

 

Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

 

Sales Plan

 

Analyse and monitor the current African markets

Prepare a business plan that supports company strategy and objectives

Identify and develop new sales opportunities for the export of domestic and commercial products

Establish and develop a business plan for export, which will create sustainable profitable growth in identified African markets for all LG products

 

Marketing Initiatives

 

Develop promotional campaigns to increase sell-in and sell out

Working with marketing to develop appropriate marketing materials for the Export division

Providing African market intelligence and competitor activity reports LGESA

 

Supply Chain management

 

Develop strong relationships within supply chain to explore existing supplier and distributor base and possible commercial sales relationships

Implement sales and distribution plans to meet customer requirements

Ensure that shipments are in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the export industry

Work with the Supply Chain and Sales teams to deliver the most effective distribution channel from supplier to customer

 

Monitoring Profit

 

Monitor and review revenue, margin and budget for the export channel including P&L analysis and action planning

Monitor and report the export sales and ensure profitability

Performance vs. Budget by unit, rand value and dollar value

Achieve set export sales targets

Periodically review distributor performance and check on gaps and seek reasons and actionable steps to close the gaps

Conduct regular meetings with distributors and sales team to discuss target status, product training and sales strategy

 

Market Share

 

Conduct effective and accurate market research and apply this information to increase market share

Keep up to date with recent market and industry trends, competitors, and leading customer strategies

Ensure LG becomes the leader in the market

 

Accurate forecasting

 

Forecasting is in line with sales planning and customer demands

Continuously improving forecasting techniques, methods and approach to ensure they are aligned to company objectives

Monitor and ensure that Long Term Inventory (LTI) is at an acceptable level/properly managed

Monitoring SOH and Sell out to ensure targeted Weeks of stock is achieved

 

Pricing

 

Negotiate pricing that would drive sales and profitability

Keep abreast of market developments and competitors’ product pricing and activities and make recommendations

 

Reporting

 

Compile a monthly report and communicate export sales performance to all stake holders

Highlight key variances and change export sales plan and forecasts accordingly

Progress report on forecast accuracy and inventory plans against set targets

Keep track of invoices and prepare reports to expedite the billing process.

Compiling of quarterly promotional and sales plans

 

Admin

 

Ensuring all relevant documentation is submitted to the relevant authority in order to obtain required regulatory reports

Management of New SKU listings and current SKU listings within the channels

Management of SPRS for promotional plans from implementation through to final billing

Ensuring all required country documentation and shipping documentation is completed in full prior to deliveries taking place

 

Required Qualifications and Experience

 

5 – 7 years export sales experience

Sales & marketing experience

Customs, duties and freight handling experience

Experience in developing marketing and export sales strategies

MS Office at an advanced level.

Portuguese and French speaking an advantage

Knowledge of CE , B2B and mobile products an advantage

 

Required Competencies

 

Commercial sales experience within the consumer electronics industry

Understand complexity of supply chain activities and the most appropriate distribution channels in key export markets

Excellent communication skills to interact successfully within your network

Strong organizational skills and an ability to manage and achieve sales independently and proactively

in a fast‐paced work environment.

 

Ability to speak a language in one of the export markets (desirable)

Cross-cultural awareness

Strong understanding of consumer buying behaviour in consumer electronics.

Negotiation skills to get support from management for sales promotions and best displays.

Honesty, integrity and ethical conduct at all times

Willingness and ability to travel nationally and internationally when required

Good Communication(verbal & written) and interpersonal skills

Knowledge and established relationships in the required territories

The ability to present and chair meetings with top management at customers and internally

 

Travel Requirements

 

Monthly travel to international countries. (70%)

Bi-monthly travel to neighbouring countries in Southern Africa Region.

 

Who are you?

 

If you enjoy a challenging environment where variety prevails this position is for you!

 

If you meet the above inherent requirements, please send your detailed CV to darshana.gokal@lge.com by close of business on 30 June 2021.

 

It is LGESA policy to recruit from within first. Late applications will not be considered.

 

Should you intend on applying for this position, please as courtesy, inform your immediate superior.

 

Appointments will be made in line with the requirements of our Employment Equity plan.



Back To List
picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 