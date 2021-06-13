An opportunity has arisen in the Export Team for a self-driven and motivated individual who will be responsible for the following:

Purpose

Develop an Africa expansion strategy to increase customer base and access to LG products in selected territories

To manage the route to market in selected territories and ensure sustainable profitable growth

Key responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

Sales Plan

Analyse and monitor the current African markets

Prepare a business plan that supports company strategy and objectives

Identify and develop new sales opportunities for the export of domestic and commercial products

Establish and develop a business plan for export, which will create sustainable profitable growth in identified African markets for all LG products

Marketing Initiatives

Develop promotional campaigns to increase sell-in and sell out

Working with marketing to develop appropriate marketing materials for the Export division

Providing African market intelligence and competitor activity reports LGESA

Supply Chain management

Develop strong relationships within supply chain to explore existing supplier and distributor base and possible commercial sales relationships

Implement sales and distribution plans to meet customer requirements

Ensure that shipments are in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the export industry

Work with the Supply Chain and Sales teams to deliver the most effective distribution channel from supplier to customer

Monitoring Profit

Monitor and review revenue, margin and budget for the export channel including P&L analysis and action planning

Monitor and report the export sales and ensure profitability

Performance vs. Budget by unit, rand value and dollar value

Achieve set export sales targets

Periodically review distributor performance and check on gaps and seek reasons and actionable steps to close the gaps

Conduct regular meetings with distributors and sales team to discuss target status, product training and sales strategy

Market Share

Conduct effective and accurate market research and apply this information to increase market share

Keep up to date with recent market and industry trends, competitors, and leading customer strategies

Ensure LG becomes the leader in the market

Accurate forecasting

Forecasting is in line with sales planning and customer demands

Continuously improving forecasting techniques, methods and approach to ensure they are aligned to company objectives

Monitor and ensure that Long Term Inventory (LTI) is at an acceptable level/properly managed

Monitoring SOH and Sell out to ensure targeted Weeks of stock is achieved

Pricing

Negotiate pricing that would drive sales and profitability

Keep abreast of market developments and competitors’ product pricing and activities and make recommendations

Reporting

Compile a monthly report and communicate export sales performance to all stake holders

Highlight key variances and change export sales plan and forecasts accordingly

Progress report on forecast accuracy and inventory plans against set targets

Keep track of invoices and prepare reports to expedite the billing process.

Compiling of quarterly promotional and sales plans

Admin

Ensuring all relevant documentation is submitted to the relevant authority in order to obtain required regulatory reports

Management of New SKU listings and current SKU listings within the channels

Management of SPRS for promotional plans from implementation through to final billing

Ensuring all required country documentation and shipping documentation is completed in full prior to deliveries taking place

Required Qualifications and Experience

5 – 7 years export sales experience

Sales & marketing experience

Customs, duties and freight handling experience

Experience in developing marketing and export sales strategies

MS Office at an advanced level.

Portuguese and French speaking an advantage

Knowledge of CE , B2B and mobile products an advantage

Required Competencies

Commercial sales experience within the consumer electronics industry

Understand complexity of supply chain activities and the most appropriate distribution channels in key export markets

Excellent communication skills to interact successfully within your network

Strong organizational skills and an ability to manage and achieve sales independently and proactively

in a fast‐paced work environment.

Ability to speak a language in one of the export markets (desirable)

Cross-cultural awareness

Strong understanding of consumer buying behaviour in consumer electronics.

Negotiation skills to get support from management for sales promotions and best displays.

Honesty, integrity and ethical conduct at all times

Willingness and ability to travel nationally and internationally when required

Good Communication(verbal & written) and interpersonal skills

Knowledge and established relationships in the required territories

The ability to present and chair meetings with top management at customers and internally

Travel Requirements

Monthly travel to international countries. (70%)

Bi-monthly travel to neighbouring countries in Southern Africa Region.

Who are you?

If you enjoy a challenging environment where variety prevails this position is for you!

If you meet the above inherent requirements, please send your detailed CV to darshana.gokal@lge.com by close of business on 30 June 2021.

It is LGESA policy to recruit from within first. Late applications will not be considered.

Should you intend on applying for this position, please as courtesy, inform your immediate superior.

Appointments will be made in line with the requirements of our Employment Equity plan.





