LG UNVEILS LATEST HVAC SOLUTIONS AT AHR EXPO 2024

Company’s Focus on Sustainable Solutions, Whole Home Electrification and Commercial Innovations on Display at World’s Largest HVAC Industry Tradeshow





CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its latest heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions at AHR Expo 2024, taking place in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A., from January 22-24. LG’s energy-efficient residential and commercial HVAC lineups on show at this year’s event deliver exceptional performance and demonstrate the company’s steadfast commitment to environmental responsibility.

In the Air Solution booth, LG is putting the spotlight on several of its cutting-edge HVAC solutions. These include the R32 air-to-water heat pump and furnace, and the Multi F heat pump, both designed for residential applications, and the new Multi V™ i Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) solution for commercial use.

Visitors to the Home Electrification Solutions Zone got a firsthand look at LG’s R32 air-to-water heat pump, which employs the low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerant, R32. Meeting the latest refrigerant standards1, R32 contributes to the solution’s ability to deliver a reliable heating performance at low temperatures. The zone also featured the stylish ARTCOOL™ Gallery air conditioner. First unveiled at CES 2023, the distinctive ARTCOOL Gallery boasts the company’s state-of-the-art DUAL Inverter Compressor™ and 3-way indirect flow.

Additionally, the Home Electrification Zone highlighted LG’s expertise in custom HVAC system design using versatile solutions such as the Multi F heat pump. Compatible with various indoor units and able to adapt to a wide range of buildings and appliances, the Multi F ensures a comfortable indoor environment, even in extreme climates.

Displayed in the Home Air and Water Solutions Zone, LG’s Inverter heat pump water heater is an energy-efficient alternative to a conventional electricity- or gas-powered heater2. It can heat up to 303 litres (80 gallons) of water at a time, providing a large supply of hot water and a dependable performance. LG’s innovative water heater enhances user convenience as well, offering seamless remote control and handy maintenance notifications via the ThinQ™ app.

The company’s Multi-Position Air Handler Heat Pump provides homeowners with a new level of flexibility and comfort, even in cold climate zones. This solution provides optimal temperature control year-round, cooling in the summer and heating in the winter, and can be configured for vertical upflow, downflow, or horizontal left or right installation, fitting seamlessly into your home’s existing setup.

In the Commercial Zone, LG presented its new Multi V™ i VRF solution, which is designed for use in mid- to high-rise commercial buildings. Equipped with LG’s highly evolved AI engine, the new Multi V i analyses operational data to enhance comfort, save energy and provide smart diagnosis functions.

Located next to the Air Solution booth, the Component Solutions booth illustrated LG’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. Among the core product components displayed there were the company’s new residential compressors with low-GWP refrigerants, which are already compliant with new U.S. regulations on refrigerant use1. The booth also featured LG’s scroll compressors for the commercial market and the company’s latest HVAC fan motor lineup.

“Our cutting-edge HVAC solutions at AHR Expo 2024 show that LG is playing a leading role in the global progress towards ‘electrification,’ and in prioritising sustainability in HVAC design,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to introduce energy-efficient and high-performance HVAC solutions that further solidify our strong position in the global air conditioning market and support LG’s global strategy as a Smart Home Solution provider.”

While the availability of these new products in South Africa has not been confirmed yet, LG Electronics South Africa is continuously evaluating its product lineup to potentially offer it to our customers in the future.

# # #

1 The state of California has passed legislation that will ban the use of refrigerants with a GWP over 750 from the year 2025.

2 LG’s Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater using a DUAL Inverter compressor heats water with an efficiency of 3.93 Uniform Energy Factor (UEF), whereas conventional electric water heater achieves 0.93 UEF, and conventional gas water heater achieves 0.70 UEF.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company