LG’s Commitment to Innovation is Recognised with Numerous Awards at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2024 — At this year’s CES®, LG Electronics (LG) was honoured with more than 200 awards and recognitions for a wide range of innovations and technologies across the home appliance, home entertainment and B2B categories.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T – the world’s first 4K wireless transparent TV – led the way with countless honours as the Best TV or Best in Show from a wide range of press outlets.

With LG’s reputation as the global leader in OLED technology – the company continues to assert its dominance at CES, taking home the industry’s top awards and honours for its latest OLED TV lineup including the aforementioned LG SIGNATURE OLED T and the LG OLED evo M4, G4 and C4 TVs. Utilising the wireless technology introduced in last year’s M3 TV, LG’s 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T is considered the next step in the evolution of OLED TV technology and was honoured by major tech publications including CNET, Digital Trends, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, Forbes, The Verge, Wirecutter, PCMag and Mashable.

The LG OLED evo series featuring a new 144Hz refresh rate and LG’s Alpha 11 AI processor was also applauded by CNET, TechRadar Pro, PCGamer and BGR. Additionally, Digital Trends highlighted the LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor 32GS95UE in its lineup of best monitors seen at CES 2024 noting its one-of-a-kind ability to toggle between 4K at 240Hz and FHD at 480Hz with the press of a button.



