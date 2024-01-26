Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG’s Commitment to Innovation is Recognised with Numerous Awards at CES 2024

01/26/2024
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2024 — At this year’s CES®, LG Electronics (LG) was honoured with more than 200 awards and recognitions for a wide range of innovations and technologies across the home appliance, home entertainment and B2B categories.
 
The LG SIGNATURE OLED T – the world’s first 4K wireless transparent TV – led the way with countless honours as the Best TV or Best in Show from a wide range of press outlets.
 
With LG’s reputation as the global leader in OLED technology – the company continues to assert its dominance at CES, taking home the industry’s top awards and honours for its latest OLED TV lineup including the aforementioned LG SIGNATURE OLED T and the LG OLED evo M4, G4 and C4 TVs. Utilising the wireless technology introduced in last year’s M3 TV, LG’s 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T is considered the next step in the evolution of OLED TV technology and was honoured by major tech publications including CNET, Digital Trends, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, Forbes, The Verge, Wirecutter, PCMag and Mashable.           
 
The LG OLED evo series featuring a new 144Hz refresh rate and LG’s Alpha 11 AI processor was also applauded by CNETTechRadar ProPCGamer and BGR. Additionally, Digital Trends highlighted the LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor 32GS95UE in its lineup of best monitors seen at CES 2024 noting its one-of-a-kind ability to toggle between 4K at 240Hz and FHD at 480Hz with the press of a button.

 
LG also garnered accolades from top publications such as USA Today and Tom’s Guide for its new LG Wash Combo™ All-In-One with Heatpump™ Technology. Marking LG’s commitment to a greener world – the new Wash Combo uses 60 percent less energy than a vented model.1 The cutting-edge home appliance was widely recognised for its compact ventless design and ability to complete a wash-and-dry cycle in under two hours.

Named as a winner of Reviewed’s Accessibility Awards for CES 2024 – LG’s Universal UP Kit – a collection of innovative home appliance accessories and add-ons embracing universal design has been crafted to enhance usability for individuals facing physical challenges. It was also recognised in Apartment Therapy’s Best Home Design Products from CES 2024.
 
From the Consumer Technology Association’s (CTA) CES Innovation Award program alone, LG won 34 CES Innovation Awards including two Best of Innovation Awards given to the LG 4K Transparent OLED T and the 83-inch 4K OLED Zero Connect TV (M4).
Highlights from LG’s over 200 awards and recognitions earned at CES 2024 include:

LG SIGNATURE OLED T (77-inch)

 •  CNET: Best TVs of CES 2024
 •  Digital Trends: Top Tech of CES 2024 Awards
 •  PCMag: The Biggest (and Coolest) TVs at CES 2024
 •  Engadget:Best of CES 2024
 •  Reviewed:The Reviewed Awards: CES 2024 – Home Theater
 •  TechRadar:Best Gadgets of CES 2024 – Best TV
 • The New York Times: Wirecutter:Best of CES 2024
 •  Tom’s Guide: Best of CES 2024 Awards – Best Design
 •  The Verge: The Verge Awards at CES 2024 – Best in Show
 •  CNN Underscored: Best of CES 2024 – Best TV
 • NBC News: Best of CES 2024
 •  Fox News: Top 10 Tech of CES 2024
 •  The Hollywood Reporter: Best of CES 2024 – Best OLED TV
 •  Variety: Best of CES 2024 – Best 4k TV
 •  Popular Science: Best New Gadgets and Tech from CES 2024
 •  Rolling Stone: Best of CES 2024

 
LG OLED TVs (M4, G4, C4 and B4)

 •  Tom’s Guide: Best TVs of CES 2024 – LG OLED evo G4
 •  Reviewed: The Reviewed Awards: CES 2024 – LG OLED evo G4
 •  TechRadar Pro: 2024 Pick Awards – LG OLED evo M4
 •  Tech Advisor: Best of CES 2024 – LG OLED B4
 •  Gear Patrol: Coolest TVs and Monitors Revealed at CES 2024 – LG OLED evo G4, C4, and OLED B4
 


LG QNED TVs

 •  Tom’s Guide: Best TVs of CES 2024 – LG 98 inch QNED TV
 •  Residential tech today : CES 2024 Reflections and Superlatives- LG 98 inch QNED TV

LG gram Pro Laptops

 •  Digital Trends: Best and Most Exciting Laptops at CES 2024 – LG gram Pro
 •  Inverse: Best Laptops Announced at CES 2024 – LG gram Pro 2-in-1
 •  Laptop Mag: Best of CES 2024 – Best 2-in-1: LG gram Pro 2-in-1
 •  Live Science:CES 2024: Best Laptops for Coding & Programmers – LG gram Pro 2-in-1
 
LG CineBeam Qube Projector

 •  PCMag: Best of CES 2024 – Best Projector
 •  WIRED: Best of CES 2024 – Best Home Theater
 •  Gizmodo: Best, Coolest, and Weirdest Gadgets at CES 2024
 •  Yanko Design: Best of CES 2024
 
LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor
 
 •  Digital Trends: Best Monitors of CES 2024
 •  Inverse: Most Eye-Popping Gaming Monitors from CES 2024
 •  The Shortcut: The Shortcut CES 2024 Awards
 •  Windows Central: Best of CES 2024 – Best Gaming

LG Wash Combo™ All-In-One with Heatpump™ Technology

 •  Reviewed:The Reviewed Awards: CES 2024
 •  Tom’s Guide: Best Smart Home Gadgets of CES 2024 – Best Smart Appliance
 •  Tom’s Guide: Best of CES 2024 – Best Home Appliance
 •  Good Housekeeping: Coolest Gadgets at CES 2024
 
 
LG Smart Home AI Agent

 •  Reviewed:CES 2024 – Top 9 New Gadgets You Need To See
 •  Mashable: The Best of CES 2024
 •  The Washington Post: The Best (and Strangest) Tech We Found at CES 2024
 •  T3: Best of CES 2024 Awards – T3’s Top Tech from This Year’s Show

 
While the availability of these new products in South Africa has not been confirmed yet, LG Electronics South Africa is continuously evaluating its product lineup to potentially offer it to our customers in the future.
 
For more information on LG’s CES 2024 awards and honours and additional information about LG’s products announced at CES, please visit LG Newsroom.
 
# # #
 
 
About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 84 trillion in 2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.
