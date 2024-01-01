We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Press & Media
Access our most recent press releases announcing new products, events, promotions, and more.
MEDIA CONTACT
For more information about LG Electronics, please contact Corporate Marketing.
Contacts for South Africa
Dean Hirst | LG Electronics South Africa
Email | marketing.za@lgepartner.com
Home Appliances
Lee Anne McKenzie | LG Electronics South Africa
Email | marketing.za@lgepartner.com
Elena Yiallouris | LG Electronics South Africa
Email | marketing.za@lgepartner.com
For more information about LG Electronics, please contact our Corporate Communications Team or contact our PR Agency at lg@redribboncommunications.co.za.
Select "Send an Email" to contact the managers directly.
- LG South Africa,162 Tonetti Street,
- Growtpoint office Park, Unit 10 A&B,
- Halfway House, Midrand, 1685
- South Africa
- Tel: +27 11 323 8000