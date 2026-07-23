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28L Dehumidifier

28L Dehumidifier

MD16GQWE0
Front view of 28L Dehumidifier MD16GQWE0
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
Front view of 28L Dehumidifier MD16GQWE0
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier
28L Dehumidifier

Key Features

  • Dual Inverter Compressor
  • Sterilizing Ionizer / Continuous Drainage / Auto Clean Function
  • Easy Roll Caster
  • 18 safety feature (sensor, circuit parts, protection device, mechanism)
  • Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere anytime  through LG ThinQ
More
Modern nursery with LG air purifier centered, white crib left, floor lamp and rocking horse right, large windows behind.

Cozy home with Dual Inverter

Why LG Dual Inverter Dehumidifier?
1. Dual Inverter Compressor 2. IoT ThinQ™ 3. Convenient Design

Conventional Compressor

The compressor only runs at constant speed and it stops and opens repeatedly, thus increasing energy consumption.

Inverter Compressor

When the humidity is high, the compressor runs fast; When the humidity is low, it runs slowly. More energy efficient than﻿ Conventional compressor.

Dual Inverter Compressor

Comparing to conventional inverter compressors, dual inverter compressor requires less driving time, thus increasing energy efficiency.
White background with an LG logo centered at the top, providing a minimalist and clean design.

Why LG? Dual Inverter Compressor

The compressor determines the operating efficiency, performance and noise level of the dehumidifier. LG Dual Inverter Compressor is effective in energy-saving, strong performance, low noise level and is extremely durable.
Double-pane window with condensation, showing humidity control icons "Auto" and "Energy Saving" at the bottom right corner.

Smart Efficiency

According to the humidity, the dehumidification intensity will be automatically adjusted, making the indoor environment dry and comfortable.
Eight water bottles with blue caps in a semi-circle, with a central blue circle displaying "28L" on a light blue background.

Strong Performance

The Dual Inverter design allows a strong dehumidification, with up to 28L daily dehumidification capacity, which is equivalent to 110 pieces of 250ml bottled water.

*Daily dehumidification of 28L is only for MD16GQSA1/ MD16GQWE0.

Person with light brown hair lying on a white pillow, covered by a white blanket, resting peacefully in bed.

Less Noise

With 34dB low noise operation, your sleep will not be disturbed even when used at night.

*LG internal test results

LG inverter compressor warranty badge with "10 year" text in the center, displayed on a white background.

Durability

10-year warranty for the compressor.

*10 years warranty on Compressor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts and transportation cost, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Safe Plus Filter to Health of the Family

Safe Plus Filter to Health of the Family

The filter is HEPA-grade(H13) and eliminate dust, viruses, bacteria, pollen and allergens.

*The Air Purification Kit is supplied as an accessory type separately from the product(Dehumidifier), and the performance and efficiency of the product can be reduced when installed.

Proven Hygienic Filtration

Deep Clean Air on Top of Dehumidification

Safe Plus Filter captures unwanted particles - bacteria, virus, dust, allergen
(Safe Plus filter sold separately).

Deep Clean Air on Top of Dehumidification

Easy Use

Easy-to-Install Filter

Safe Plus Filter is easy to detach and replace with a new filter
Take a new filter kit out of the package.
Place the bottom of the filter kit onto the side of the dehumidifier.
Make sure whole kit clicks firmly.

*Only for UVnano Model MD16GQWE0 & MD19GQGE0

UV nano™

A Clean Fan for a Clean Breeze

Removes 99.99%* of bacteria with UV LED light to keep the wind-generating fan clean and fresh.

*TÜV Rheinland test conducted in compliance with ISO22196:2007.
*Staphylococcus aureuss/ Staphylococcus epidermidis/ Escherichia coli sterilization effect of 99.99% when using UVC LED (1 hour On / 1 hour Off / 1 hour On) with operation mode(Blowing Low/ temperature(25±2) ℃, humidity (50±10) %). Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rhienland, KOTITI testing institute. (Reference test standard : ISO 22196/ Date: June ~ July 21st)
*It may differ depending on the actual use environment, such as a decrease in light output according to location and lifespan.
*There may be areas on the fan surface that some UVC light does not reach.

It shows the notification function to empty water tank via the light on the panel and water tank.

Bucket Sensor

The light on the panel & bucket flashes twice, letting you know that the bucket is full.
It shows the wind flow going through the heat exchanger to dry the moisture left in the dehumidifier.

Auto Cleaning

Auto cleaning system dries moisture left in the dehumidifier for 5min. to prevent bacterial growth.
Three stages: ion cluster formation (left), HO radical production (center), and clean air release (right).

Antibacterial nano ions

The Air Cleaner actively releases nano ions
to effectively remove the harmful substances
such as airborne bacteria, etc.

*Ionizer air purification has been tested by Auburn University in US to effectively remove on average more than 90% of allergens of Salmonella, Campylobacter and dust mites. The test data is based on the results obtained in the laboratory environment, and may be different from the actual use environment.

Central red LG logo with stylized face and "LG" letters on white background. Represents simplicity and modernity.

Why LG? Convenient Design

Push-and-Pull handle

Height of the handle is at the waist level therefore could be easily moved around.

Easy-Roll Caster

Can be rotated in 360°, allows for smooth moving.

Transparent bucket design, bucket sensor

The bucket can be held with one hand and the operation is easy. The built-in cover design can prevent water leaking and with the bucket sensor design, the light on the panel & bucket flashes twice letting you know that the bucket is full.

White sneakers being dried using a dual-hose attachment connected to the side of an LG appliance.

Shoe Dry Y-hose

Fitted with the shape of shoes, it effectively removes the
moisture inside and achieves high-speed drying.
A flexible vacuum hose extends into an open drawer filled with neatly folded clothes on a light wooden floor.

Closet Dry T-hose

Can be placed in a narrow closet and drawer to prevent moisture and mildew.
Safe Dehumidification

Safe Dehumidification

30 safety features for your peace of mind.

  1. Auto Clean

  2. Continuous Drainage

    After use, drying the inside of dehumidifier to prevent mold.

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Print

All Spec

ACCESSORIES

  • 5m Hose Accessory

    No

  • Air Purifying Filter Kit

    Sold Separately

  • Closet Dry (Gap-hose)

    Yes

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096853634

BASIC SPEC.

  • Refrigerant Type

    R-134a

  • [RF01] Refrigerant charge (g)

    195

  • [PI20] Power supply (V, Hz)

    220~240V / 50Hz

  • [PI01] Power input (W)

    215

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    39 / 34

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Energy Grade

    Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

  • Display(Method)

    LED + Touch Button

  • Dehumidification(L/day)

    16

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Color

    White

  • Bucket Size (L)

    4.0

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CMM)

    No

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • [CR01] Room capacity (㎡)

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2026-06

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    MD16GQWE0.ASA

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • [EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)

    18.6

  • Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

    451 x 785 x 362

  • Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

    382 x 715 x 296

FEATURES

  • Sensor

    Humidity / Temperature

  • Internal Pump

    No

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Jet Dry

    Yes

  • Laundry Mode(General)

    Yes

  • Low Temperature Operation

    5℃

  • Overheat Protection System

    Yes

  • Power Cord Hanger

    Yes

  • Pre-Filter

    Yes (Washeble)

  • Safety Standby

    Yes

  • Side Bucket Loading Type

    Yes

  • Silent Mode

    Yes

  • Spot Mode

    Yes

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Timer

    1 - 8hr

  • Transparent Bucket

    Yes

  • Auto Dehumidifying

    Yes

  • Humidity Control

    Yes

  • Automatic Defrost System

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Auto Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Bucket Full Indicator

    Yes

  • Bucket Lighting

    Yes

  • Bucket Loading Direction

    Side

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Continuous Drainage

    Yes

  • Easy Roll Caster

    Yes

  • External Drain Connector

    Yes

  • Fan Speed Adjust

    Yes

  • Handle

    Yes

  • Humidity Display

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • [App] Moisture Measure

    Yes

  • [App] Scheduler

    Yes

  • Energy Consumption Report

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

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