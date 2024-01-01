About Cookies on This Site

1,300nits FHD Outdoor Touch Open-frame Display

22XF1TJ-B

1,300nits FHD Outdoor Touch Open-frame Display

Front view with infill image (Landscape)

Versatile Touch Display Fit for Your Business

A woman is charging a car by touching the touchscreen installed on an electric car charger.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A 22XF1TJ is installed on the wall at the entrance of the building with another 22XF1TJ stand below for reservation purposes. The lady with sunglasses is using the touchscreen to make a reservation. The screen remains visible even when under direct sunlight.

High Visibility Under Bright Environments

With a brightness of 1,300 nits, 22XF1TJ boasts high visibility in bright environments. In addition, its clear visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.

The left one shows a 22XF1TJ installed on the wall showing its 21.5" in size. On the right, there are various screen types: A wall-mount type, hanging type, kiosk type.

21.5 inches of Versatile Screen Size

The small and light size of 21.5 inches allows for flexible use in various spaces. In particular, you can install the display in various way allowing for high utilization for small-medium businesses (SMB) to large businesses.

22XF1TJ is installed as a touch kiosk for drive-in ordering. A woman is touching a kiosk to select a food from the menu.

Built-in Touch Display

The 22XF1TJ has a P-cap Touch function, and the display accurately detects touch points even on the corners or edges of the display. The user is able to get the information they need by simply touching the screen.

The 22XF1TJ screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

The 22XF1TJ is used as an touch kiosk display in a self-service car wash. The 22XF1TJ is protected against dust, direct sunlight, rain, and snow.

Secured Protection with IP66 Design

The front part of the display is sealed with IP66 design for reliable operation. It’s designed to be not only waterproof but also waterproof against the damaging effects of the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind, which is an essential feature for outdoor application.

* IP Code or Ingress Protection Code classifies the degree of protection provided by
mechanical casings and electrical enclosures against intrusion, dust, accidental contact, and water.
** IP66 means the product is protected from total dust ingress and resists highpressure, heavy sprays of water.
*** 22XF1TJ is certified as IP66 by CTK in November 2021.

The 22XF1TJ is used as a drive-thru ordering touch kiosk. The display is working well in an environment of 0~50°C.

Wide Operating Temperature Range

22XF1TJ can be used under a wide range of operating temperatures from 0°C to 50°C* which results in fewer constraints for outdoor installation.

* 22XF1TJ is LG-internally tested under humidity of 30% (55°C ) and 99% (40°C).

When an external impact is applied to the display, the glass screen of non-shatterproof displays breaks and shatters, but the screen of 22XF1TJ only cracks and doesn't shatter.

Shatterproof Design with Boosted Safety

The 22XF1TJ applies a shatterproof film to the back of the front glass, preventing the risk of scattering debris even if the glass is damaged by a forceful impact.

The 22XF1TJ has a conformal coating making it resistant to salinity in moisture.

Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating* improves reliability of the circuit board, power board by protecting it against humidity.

* Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

Antibacterial Coating for
More Hygienic Touch Usage

The 22XF1TJ, equipped with a touch screen covered by Antimicrobial Coating glass, prevents microbial growth and allows users to confidently touch the screen. This coating is also effective in preventing contamination which can be caused by bacteria transmitted through touching the screen, reducing stains and screen discoloration.

A user is touching the 22XF1TJ screen with an antibacterial coating.

* Antimicrobial coating glass is on surface of screen only and the effect may vary depending on kind of bacteria or conditions of use.
** The antimicrobial coating glass is treated with the antibiotic substance AEM 5700.
*** The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 has the antibacterial effectiveness of more than 99% against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. (The test (Test method : ISO 22196:2011) is conducted on a glass surface covered with AEM 5700.)
**** The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 has the antibacterial effectiveness of more than 99% against SARS-CoV-2. (The test (Test method : ISO 18184:2019) is conducted on fabric covered with AEM 5700.)
***** The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 is certified by U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR, Regulation (EU)).

Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)

This is a web-based monitoring solution, which provides a ease of control for the user. It enables users to have full access anywhere, anytime from their mobile phone & PC as long as they’re connected to a network while having access to both current and past data. It allows users to monitor the unit, make any adjustments and control it remotely in real-time.

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

Real-time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the 22XF1TJ series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    21.5

  • Panel Technology

    IPS (AHVA)

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1 (Typ.)

  • Dynamic CR

    800,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    25ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    70,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    YES

  • External Speaker Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 25.5/30.5/30.5/25.5mm

  • Weight (Head)

    7.0Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    8Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    557.3 x 322.8 x 60mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    644 x 406 x 207mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    100 x 100 mm

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    3mm

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Tempered strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    N/A

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    YES

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    NO

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    NO

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 50 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    85W (Full White) 37W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    115W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 393 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    IP66 (front only)

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

