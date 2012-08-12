We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS UHD Signage
There are five people conducting a meeting in a room with UL3J series installed on the wall. There is another UL3J series installed across the meeting room on the wall past the window on the left.
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
Alt text
** External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota
The store owner is simply using a mobile phone to create menu contents on the menu board.
Alt text
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
"This consist of images displaying the 3-step instructions on installing LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image pairs the USB Dongle and the LG signage. The second image describes a person holding the USB dongle, attempting to connect it to the PC. The last image consists of people having a meeting by connecting an USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the UL3J on the wall."
Alt text
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
*** LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
Alt text
** Network based control
Alt text
Easy Menu Setup for
Vertical Needs
Most frequently used menus are categorized per industry on the left as “Corporate / Government / Retail” and on the right as the “Meeting Room”.
Alt text
Alt text
So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
400nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color Gamut
DCI 80%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Transparency
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
DP In
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
NO
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
DP Out
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
IR Out
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Ashed Blue
-
Bezel Width
Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4mm On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm
-
Weight (Head)
14Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
18.8Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1235 x 715 x 57.5mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1360 x 810 x 162mm
-
Handle
NO
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Local Key Operation
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
RS232C Sync
YES
-
Local Network Sync
YES
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
YES
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
External Input Rotation
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
YES
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
YES
-
Beacon
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
105W
-
Max.
160W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
358 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
73.5W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES(NewErP) / YES
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
YES
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
Promota
YES (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
Mobile CMS
NO
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder
-
Optional
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.