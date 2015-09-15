We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS UHD Signage
There are five people conducting a meeting in a room with UL3J series installed on the wall. There is another UL3J series installed across the meeting room on the wall past the window on the left.
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
Alt text
** External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
"This consist of images displaying the 3-step instructions on installing LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image pairs the USB Dongle and the LG signage. The second image describes a person holding the USB dongle, attempting to connect it to the PC. The last image consists of people having a meeting by connecting an USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the UL3J on the wall."
Alt text
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
*** LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
Alt text
** Network based control
Alt text
So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Alt text
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
86"
-
Panel Technology
ADS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
Brightness
330nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color gamut
DCI 80%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth
Advanced 8bit, 1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
1%
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Min)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2/1.4), RS-232C In (4 Pin Phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN), USB 2.0 (2, Type A)
-
Output
Audio Out, RS-232C Out (4 Pin Phone-jack)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Ashed Blue
-
Bezel Width
Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4
On : 15.9/15.9/15.9/19.9
-
Weight(Head)
45.2
-
Packed Weight
57.7
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1927 x 1104 x 59.9
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
2115 x 1215 x 228
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
KEY FEATURE
-
HW
Internal Memory (eMMC) 16 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Sensor (Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor), Local Key Operation (Power On/Off Only)
-
SW
webOS 6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Screen Share, Video Tag (4, Max One HDMI Input), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Cisco Certi. (TBD, ~`23.7)), Crestron Inside, Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), Beacon, HDMI-CEC1), SI Sever Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
TBD W
-
Max.
TBD W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
751 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1024 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Enegy Saving(70%)
TBD W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (OldErP for Jordan) / No
-
ePEAT(US only)
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic, Polski
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder
-
Manual& Software
